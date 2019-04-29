Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy

Exxon Mobil (XOM) reported first quarter results last week that widely missed consensus earnings expectations and that triggered a minor sell-off in the stock. Exxon Mobil also reported a loss in its refinery business, the first loss in a decade, on the back of ongoing maintenance and low refining margins. Lower price realizations in the first quarter also hurt Exxon Mobil in its upstream business. Nonetheless, Exxon Mobil once again pulled in billions of free cash flow in the last quarter and raised its payout yet again. An investment in XOM yields 4.3 percent.

Exxon Mobil - First Quarter Overview

The oil and gas company is not exactly off to a good start this year.

Exxon Mobil reported $2.4 billion in profits for the first quarter compared to $4.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. On a per-share basis, Exxon Mobil said it pulled in $0.55/share compared to $1.09/share last year, reflecting a decline of 50 percent. Exxon Mobil also widely missed the consensus earnings estimate of $0.70/share.

Exxon Mobil's upstream business suffered from weaker price realizations, the downstream business was hurt by ongoing and expensive refinery maintenance and low refining margins, and the chemicals business continues to be weighed down by weak margins as well. As a result, Exxon Mobil disappointed in all businesses in the first quarter.

Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Relations

The downstream business did particularly badly, posting a loss of $256 million in the first quarter of 2019 due to weak margins on the back of high inventory levels as well as heavy scheduled maintenance during the quarter. Refining margins, in fact, were near 10-year lows at the beginning of the year.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Free Cash Flow

Despite weakness in its upstream, downstream, and chemicals business, Exxon Mobil pulled in $8.3 billion in operating cash flow that widely exceeded the company's $5.9 billion in capital expenditures. Free cash flow hit $2.5 billion in Q1-2019 compared to $3.0 billion in the previous quarter. That being said, though, Exxon Mobil did not cover its total shareholder distributions of $3.5 billion with free cash flow in the last quarter.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Production Growth

The Permian shale theater is an important driver of liquids production and earnings growth for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil's upstream liquids production grew 5 percent year-over-year thanks to ~140 percent growth in the Permian. The company has also guided for aggressive production increases going forward, saying that it plans to produce more than 1 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in the Permian by as early as 2024.

Exxon Mobil has an approximately 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels resource base in the Permian which points to considerable production upside for years to come.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Another Dividend Raise For Shareholders

Despite operational weakness in the first quarter, Exxon Mobil nonetheless increased its quarterly dividend from $0.82/share to $0.87/share, reflecting an increase of 6.1 percent. Exxon Mobil has grown its dividend payout for 37 years which makes it a preferred income vehicle for DGI investors. Based on today's share price of $80.49, an investment in XOM yields 4.3 percent.

Here's Exxon Mobil's 10-year dividend growth rate.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Exxon Mobil is quite cheap and definitely has an attractive risk/reward-ratio, in my opinion. Exxon Mobil's shares change hands for ~14.1x next year's estimated profits after Friday's 2 percent drop which is a competitive earnings multiple for an energy company that has grown its dividend for nearly four decades.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors

Exxon Mobil's largest risk factor, in my opinion, is a slump in upstream price realizations, maybe on the back of slowing global economic growth. U.S. GDP grew at 3.2 percent annualized in the first quarter of 2019, however, so a recession is not that likely right now.

Refining margins have bounced back from 10-year lows in Q1-2019, but the company has guided for ongoing heavy maintenance in the downstream business in the second quarter, so investors need to be prepared for weak downstream results in Q2-2019 as well. As long as price realizations hold up, however, Exxon Mobil is in a good position to deliver attractive shareholder returns going forward.

Your Takeaway

Exxon Mobil makes an attractive value proposition on the drop: While high maintenance costs may weigh on short-term results, Exxon Mobil is in a good position to grow going forward, especially in the liquids-rich Permian theater that is turning into an oil growth engine for the company. Exxon Mobil also pulled in billions of free cash flow in the first quarter and raised its dividend payout again, a key feature of a high-quality income vehicle. Shares are far from being overvalued today and have an attractive risk/reward for long-term dividend investors. Buy the drop for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.