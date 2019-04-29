Starbucks Same-Store Traffic Struggles Highlighted By Continuous Loyalty Program Adjustments

If you are put off by the lack of consistency in the rewards program for coffee giant Starbucks (SBUX), you are not alone. Since starting the program in 2008, the company kept the structure the same from 2009 until 2016, as the chain was growing quickly in both store count terms and customer traffic per store. However, we have now seen two changes to the program's rewards system between 2016 and 2019, and investors should ponder why this is the case. I think the company's financial metrics tell the story, though executives at SBUX will surely try and argue that the changes are great for customers.

To get a better sense of business trends at SBUX, let's take a look at the mix of guest traffic growth versus price hikes over the long term since 2011. The table below shows overall same-store sales growth, broken down by transaction growth and average ticket growth, as well as by region.

Same Store Sales Growth Percentages, Overall and By Transaction Counts/Average Ticket per Transaction:

There are a couple of interesting points in this data.

First, traffic growth on a same store basis reached zero in 2017 and has stayed there ever since. This seems to coincide with loyalty program changes made in 2016, which I will address later.

Second, you can clearly see what happens when SBUX opts to accelerate price increases. In the Americas region, for instance, price hikes were 2% in 2011, 2012, and 2013, which did not dampen traffic, which grew 5%+ each year. For the next three years, price increases accelerated to 3% in 2014, 4% in 2015, and 5% in 2016. And what do you know? Transaction count growth went from 5% to 1% within 36 months, and have been zero for the last two and a half years. Nowadays SBUX is posting low single digit same store sales growth, and getting their entirely on higher average ticket.

The company's loyalty program also comes into play, as the changes made in 2016 appear to have been in response to slowing transaction growth. That year the company switched from a visit-based reward program (free item after 12 visits), to a dollar-based program (free item after $62.50 spent). Since SBUX had started to really raise prices a lot around that time, they figured they could afford to give away items more frequently, because customers were paying so much more each time they visited the store.

However, those good ol' basic economic principles reared their ugly head. As prices overall rose, customer traffic declined. This was made worse by the fact that the reward program changes disproportionately hurt loyal customers who visited a lot but didn't buy expensive items. For example, a daily customer who bought a $2.75 drink would earn a free drink every 23 visits under the new system (cash back equivalent of 4.35%), whereas before the were earning a free one every 12 visits.

Conversely, a bigger spender who visited less often (let's say once per week, buying two $4 items), would earn a free item every 8 visits, for a 6.25% cash back equivalent rate. As a result, SBUX's most frequent customers were penalized. This likely also contributed to the deceleration of transactions per store.

Despite same store transaction staying at zero, SBUX continues to raise prices aggressively. For the most recent quarter (fiscal Q2 2019), the company reported 4% same store sales growth in the Americas, comprising 4% ticket growth and flat traffic (overall company-wide results were similar, at 3% and zero).

Perhaps not surprisingly, this is causing other problems. SBUX apparently does not like the idea of giving away free $9 salads, even if customers are spending more and more each visit. Since more spending equals more points, and 125 points gets you a free item, expensive menu items are a double-edged sword; great if customers pay cash for them, bad is they use points to redeem them for free.

Beginning in mid April, SBUX changes their rewards program terms for the second time since 2016. Rather than getting a free item for 125 stars ($62.50 spent), you can get a free drink for 150 stars, or a free salad or sandwich for 200 stars. The new system equates to a 20% increase stars needed for the former, and 60% more stars needed for the latter. As a result, you will now need to visit more frequently to get the same number of free items, which means customers will have less incentive to visit the stores.

Perhaps most fascinating - since economic principles like price vs demand are fairly predictable - is the recent performance of SBUX stock in the faces of these trends:

Data by YCharts

As you can see above, SBUX stock has been on a tear lately, hitting new all-time highs. The company expects GAAP earnings of roughly $2.40 for the current fiscal year (ending September 30th), which gives the stock a P/E ratio of 32. For a company with low single digit same store sales growth, gained entirely on pricing actions, this seems a little off base to me. Furthermore, China is a supposed to be the big growth area now that the U.S. market is saturated with SBUX locations, but the data shown above indicates that traffic growth is slowing there too (same store transaction growth in the Asia Pacific region was zero in the latest quarter, after three straight years of 1% growth). If SBUX can't grow quickly in its best growth market, why is the stock trading for more than 30 times earnings?

Don't get me wrong, SBUX is a global powerhouse is the very attractive coffee market, and should trade at a premium to the overall market as a result. But I am not sure a P/E of more than 25x is justified, which is why I believe the stock is possibly 20% overpriced based on current profit expectations. And to make matters worse, recent actions suggest the price vs traffic conundrum is not going to get any better given management's actions. If you are long SBUX at this point, I think it may be a good time to take some chips off the table. While I would love to own it at a decent price, the high 70's appears quite expensive, not unlike one of their Mercato lunch salads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.