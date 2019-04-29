Something Is Rotten In The State Of The Eurozone

(Original photo: Evening Standard, caption by the Author)

The uncontrollable fire at Notre Dame presented a poignant symbol, of the uncontrollable devastation currently running through the broad church of the Eurozone. The national response also contrasted with the, relatively weaker in magnitude, collective response of Eurozone policy makers to the wider economic disaster. It is estimated that it will take a decade to rebuild the cathedral. This estimate comes as the reconstruction funding is already in place.

There are no such economic reconstruction pledges in place for the Eurozone economy. In fact, the architects and planners are betting what remains of the house on an economic rebound. Some of them even hope, that this expected rebound will allow them to cut the size of national government fiscal efforts to prop up their own economies. The new Notre Dame Cathedral may thus be finished well before the Eurozone economy has been reconstructed.

The flames of French rebellion, so evident in the sustained Yellow Vest protests, have not been extinguished yet. In response, President Macron has thrown a mixture of water and petrol on these flames. The petrol comes in the form of tax cuts, for those who will still have jobs, after the water of more economic reforms has drowned those unqualified for a rescue. This cocktail is supposed to be budget neutral, in order to comply with Eurozone Stability Pact guidelines. On paper there is compliance, but in reality this may not occur. A neutral stimulus may beget a neutral outcome.

The French President is gambling with his political life and also France’s budget position within the Eurozone. Desperate times have yielded desperate behavioral finance and political measures. Should he survive, there is no guarantee that his reforms will bring French deficits back into line.

(Source: Reuters, caption by the Author)

The Eurozone in contrast has not finished burning; and thus far there is no funding available to either stop the burning or to rebuild it. Eurogroup President Mario Draghi revealed the common budget not “bazooka” recently in London. The comparison between France and the EU shows the fundamental strength, of democratically elected national governments, versus the innate weakness of the Eurozone Project. In times of crisis, this disparity can only get wider.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The last report described the current period, of German political and economic introspection, that is exacerbated by the global allure of export markets versus its obligations to lead and support the Eurozone. This friction that this is creating a rift, between a highly Eurozone-motivated France and Germany, was very evident at the recent IMF Washington colloquium. Despite the Germans going AWOL on Eurozone business, EU Commissioner Pierre Moscovici still pretended, to his global audience, that a unified Eurozone fiscal budget is under construction.

Back at home the German government reiterated its adherence, to its current neutral fiscal policy, after demands from the Conservative faction for deficit spending. The traditional German strength through growth mantra has now become “slower growth is still growth”. The German government, which is adhering to “Black Zero” at home, is unlikely to support deficit spending in the Eurozone.

The German fiscal response looks very similar to the French deficit neutral response. Both nations neither lead the Eurozone, nor support the Global economic rebound that they both expect to happen.

As with its embrace of the single currency, to allow it steal a march on its competitors who were denied the devaluation option, Germany is once again acting as a trade parasite. When the going gets tough, the Germans get going the other way. This latest transgression will not go unnoticed or unpunished, by President Trump and other Eurozone trade partners alike. Germany is calling for leadership positions at the EU and the ECB. It is however doing nothing, noteworthy as leadership, to deserve them. It can no longer have it both ways. It may end up with nothing.

(Source and caption: Author)

In the last report, ECB president Mario Draghi listed the threats that have prompted him to build an intricate rolling line of monetary policy defense. The report also noted the risk of the ECB falling into the hands of European dirigistes and their narrow national agendas. How ironic it was therefore, to hear Draghi listing the risk of the Fed being captured by President Trump as the newest threat on his list.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Even more ironic were the latest dirigiste signals, of central bank capture nearer to Draghi’s home. The Austrian central bank has officially complained that it is besieged by the Right Wing government. In Italy, the parliament has availed itself of special powers to investigate the Bank of Italy. Said powers may ultimately lead to nationalization via confiscation of the country’s gold reserves. The Italian central bank has effectively been nationalized. The Austrian central bank may be the next to fall. The Bank of Spain has clearly fallen already.

The individual prize winner, for willing central bank dirigiste capture, must be ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos. De Guindos recently entered the political bull ring in Spain; and slew the wild bull of Catalan independence. He thus also confirms that central bank capture has now crossed strictly national lines to infest the ECB itself. His simultaneous guidance, that the ECB is prepared with more QE if needed, was consequently framed in the dirigiste perspective of the embattled Spanish government.

Eurozone central banks are no longer just under siege. They are now being captured.

The last report also noted the unfolding trade war between the fundamentally opposed United States and the EU. This conflict, between military allies, is expected to be fought on purely economic grounds. One could argue (and no doubt some Americans will), that the capture of the Fed is entirely consistent and possibly essential to the successful prosecution of the wider trade war. Draghi is therefore simply observing a formality on his own road to capture by EU policy makers. His latest comment about the Fed, suggests that he has already surrendered willingly to the Eurozone Project leaders.

The ECB’s rolling line of defense on the trade war was established recently, just after President Trump sat astride his Harley and championed the maker’s cause against EU tariffs. The ECB posits that the initial impact of reciprocal US auto tariffs will be limited. It is also quick to observe, that this negative impact will scale up significantly over time if hostilities escalate.

The ambiguity surrounding the will they/won’t they issue, of ZIRP/NIRP mitigation by the ECB, continues to bubble in the pot. Thus far the bar to mitigation remains high. It also appears that the ECB is only engaging in this debate to prove that ZIRP/NIRP is not harmful. Having proved its point, presumably it will press on with more unconventional monetary policy easing.

Governing Council member Vitas Vasilauskas gave the pot a good stir recently. In his view, ZIRP/NIRP is working positively and efficiently through the credit transmission mechanism. It is also not having a negative impact on the banks. The asymmetric conclusion is that there will be more ZIRP/NIRP; and more or even no more mitigation. As noted in the last report, the mere discussion of the subject creates guidance that supports the credit creation process in any case. Talking equivocally therefore eases with guidance.

ECB Governing Council member Preudhomme de Galhau, the alleged instigator of the mitigation discussion, has promptly wound his neck in. He now believes that in fact NIRP/ZIRP has not hurt the banks. Presumably, he will have no problem in more NIRP/ZIRP and more QE therefore. Evidently his headline grabbing, call for an investigation, was just self-promotion. Such self-promotion is intended to boost his chances of succeeding Mario Draghi. He now feels that his chances will improve by articulating an almost “do whatever it takes” message. This message simply states, that monetary policy will remain accommodative for as long as it needs to.

ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann won’t rule out tiered interest rate mitigation. They don’t exactly welcome or seek to promote it either. Praet is particularly keen to point out that such mitigation is not in fact a policy “instrument”. This latter comment, simply draws more attention away from the tiering.

There is further ambiguity over the ECB’s true forecasts for the Eurozone going forward. The last report noted a holding line of defense, erected by the Governing Council, to hold out until the expected economic rebound later in the year. Guidance and TLTRO III were deployed in this holding initiative. It was noted that the success, of this holding initiative, is conditional upon the rebound. It was also noted that said rebound was in jeopardy, because it is contingent upon pro-active politicians.

Evidently there is some doubt, within the ECB also, over the likelihood of a rebound. The doubters remain uninterested, in blowing the whistle, for fear of retribution. Instead, they have communicated their worries privately. According to unnamed sources, a “significant minority” of Governing Council members do not believe in the economic rebound story.

Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny has a view on mitigation, that is diametrically opposed to that of Praet. He is also clearly in the camp that believes in the economic rebound story. In his latest guidance, he frames his view of the tiered interest rate mitigation story in the context of this expected rebound.

Nowotny actually sees interest rate tiering as the initial step and precursor to monetary policy normalization. As opposed to Praet, for Nowotny, mitigation is very much a monetary policy framework tool. He therefore supports tiered interest rates, on the principle that they are part of this normalization process.

The expected rebound will thus be Nowotny’s trigger for tiered interest rates. Tiered interest rates are for him, part of the move to positive interest rates in general. This is the complete opposite of the view of others; who see them as a mitigation tool for a further extended period of ZIRP/NIRP.

Such dissonance is very damaging to the ECB. It shows that there is not just a lack of consensus, but a materially different view of the Eurozone economy and the ECB’s monetary policy framework. Such dissonance is damaging, because it undermines the ECB’s credible commitment to any policy step that it takes.

The position of the ECB’s Executive Board, on the matter of ZIRP/NIRP mitigation, was given by Benoit Coeure. Whilst also signalling, that he believes that the TLTRO III will not be as generous, as previous rounds, he also made it clear that he sees no need for any form of mitigation.

Coeure remains puzzled that the transmission mechanism, from rising wage costs to consumer price inflation, has not occurred yet. He still believes that companies will, stop this margin compression and, pass on their higher wage costs in the near future. His puzzlement does not lead him to conclude that a structural change to a new normal has occurred. He thus rests uneasily, on the crutch of past performance, to guide his inflation expectations.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The last report observed Eurozone policy makers effectively taking over the Brexit process and forcibly ejecting malingering Britain. A malingering British influence on EU political matters is not in the interest of the bloc. This malign influence has already ruined the voting process in the upcoming EU elections. It has also supported British political groups antipathetic towards the European Project.

A polite eviction notice was recently delivered by French finance minister Bruno Le Maire. With classic diplomatic understatement, he opined that it would be better if Britain were to leave asap, so that the EU could reassert itself on the global stage. The sublime image is Britain in conflict with the EU at the global level, as it too tries to reassert itself post-Brexit. Britain’s traditional balance of power in Europe thus gets replaced by a global competitor role.

The EU has some particularly tricky trade negotiations coming up with America. Nancy Pelosi has already tried to conflate Brexit with these negotiations. In response, the EU now wishes to be free of any ties to Britain. Trade negotiations with America are a much bigger deal to the EU than Brexit. If it takes a Hard Brexit, to get the EU to where it wants to be at the negotiating table with America, then so be it for the Europeans.

President Obama once warned a restive Britain, that it would have to wait in line for a trade deal with America. His prescient words can now be seen in context. In pure numbers terms, EU-US trade is a far bigger deal than either EU-UK or UK-US trade. Business drives politics, so the UK must wait its turn. The UK’s future global trade position is thus as a derivative of the larger EU-US agreement.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

The latest ECB economic bulletin was issued in light of the evolving risks described above. The bulletin confirmed that the tilting of risks to the downside, noted by the ECB last March, has tilted even further since then. This assessment supports the view, of the Governing Council, to maintain the current levels of financial liquidity in the system.

(Original photo: eonline, editing and caption by the Author)

“Rehnfeld” further assumed the mantle of ECB presidency, as he recently framed perceptions of the big issue facing the ECB going forward. He avoided the distraction and diversion of tiered interest rate mitigation. He even avoided bigging-up the alleged positive impact of TLTRO III. His choice of emphasis clearly evinced his own priority.

Instead of the mundane policy tweaks, “Rehnfeld” focused on the existential question of whether the current Eurozone slowdown is temporary or permanent. Whilst refraining from making a conclusion, he noted that some of his colleagues are leaning towards the permanent option. These would presumably be, the unnamed sources spoken of earlier who doubt the ECB’s economic rebound forecast.

Perhaps “Rehnfeld” himself is the source of the previous leak. His well-timed follow up is more than just prescience. His reference to his unnamed doubting colleagues is a suspicious confirmation, of some kind of relationship and common agenda. Having provided this signal, he then inferred that there are grounds for continued easy monetary policy. The real takeaway is that the ECB is pivoting glacially, so as not to create too much concern, towards easing monetary policy again.

In the absence of significant economic stimulus at the Eurozone and global level, from both France and Germany, what else can the ECB do apart from ease again?

In the face of growing trade headwinds, this response is even more likely.

In the face of dirigiste capture, of national central banks and the ECB, “Rehnfeld” is simply going with the flow in order to preserve the status quo.

After being besieged, “Rehnfeld” will lead the ECB out to save its dirigiste besiegers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.