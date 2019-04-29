Volkswagen: The EV Transformation Provides A Great Opportunity

Thesis

In this article, I have evaluated the fiscal 2018 performance of Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) in terms of financial and operating results. This article also includes an analysis of the opportunities in VLKAF's business environment that could shape the company's future. I have also discussed VLKAF's approach to effectively respond to such opportunities.

Finally, technical analysis indicates that the stock is trading at the median value of the 52-week range. Given the growth opportunity in its business environment, I believe that VLKAF's share price may explore further upside from the current levels.

Figure-1 (Source: Company website)

Performance review

In terms of financial performance during FY 2018, VLKAF witnessed a Y/Y improvement in both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. The revenues increased by 2.7% (from €229.5 BB in 2017 to €235.8 BB in 2018). Similarly, the after-tax earnings jumped up from €11.46 BB in 2017 to €12.15 BB in 2018, recording a healthy 6% increase on a Y/Y basis. This enabled the company to increase its dividends (from €3.90 in 2017 to €4.80 in 2018).

In terms of operating performance, the company sold ~10.83 MM cars during the year that resulted in a 0.9% increase in Y/Y unit sales. The strength in unit sales helped the company retain its position as a global leader in automobile manufacturing. Let's have a quick look at the production numbers during FY 2018 (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Annual report 2018)

It can be seen that during FY 2018 VLKAF outperformed on almost all 'unit metrics' on a Y/Y basis. The company witnessed a Y/Y increase of ~1% in terms of deliveries, unit sales, and production.

Moreover, if we consider the region-based performance of the company, we can see that VLKAF recorded the strongest performance in its 'Europe/Other Markets' and 'Asia/Pacific' segments with unit sales of ~4.74 MM units and ~4.55 MM units respectively, thereby resulting in a ~0.1% and 0.9% Y/Y increase in unit sales. In my view, VLKAF has demonstrated sales growth in markets that already have very high volumes of 'unit sales' and are, in other words, the company's saturated markets, and this indicates the company's competitive strength (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Annual Report 2018)

Nevertheless, these markets also pose a challenge for the company in that VLKAF has to invest heavily in innovation, to develop new models of vehicles that could keep pace with its competitors. It should be noted that the company incurred ~ €13.64 BB on R&D expenditure during the year (approximately 6% of FY 2018 revenues).

VLKAF's major markets provide an opportunity for business growth

As discussed earlier, VLKAF's major geographical segments include 'Europe/Other Markets' and 'Asia/Pacific'. Recently, there's been increased pressures from the EU (read: European Union) regulators requiring automakers to enhance the proportion of their EV (read: Electric Vehicle) sales. In September 2018, the EU Parliament debated the possibility of promulgating regulations that would require ~20% of automobile sales to be based on electric vehicles. This target was set for implementation by 2025. Similarly, by 2030 this proportion was aimed to be ~30% of new vehicle sales. By 2040, the parliament envisaged that new vehicle sales would be purely based on EVs and this target was aimed at lowering the emission levels of CO2 and other greenhouse gases, to ensure environmental protection.

As shown in Figure-3, VLKAF sold ~4.3 MM cars in the Asia/Pacific region during 2018. Out of these, ~4.1 MM cars were sold in China (Figure-4) and this establishes the importance of VLKAF's business in China.

Figure-4 (Source: Annual Report 2018)

China is the biggest EV market and the NDRC (read: National Development and Reforms Commission) announced that it would not allow automakers (that only planned to make fossil fuel cars) to establish manufacturing plants in China.

Given the importance of EVs in VLKAF's major market segments, it won't be an overstatement to say that the EVs could re-shape the future of transportation in these markets, and as such, I believe that investments in the production of EVs could provide a great opportunity for VLKAF to enhance (or at least maintain) its market share in future.

VLKAF's response to the opportunity

In response to the needs and the opportunity for growth in the EV market, VLKAF plans to build ~22 MM EVs over the next 10 years, as the company plans to launch 70 new EV models by 2028. In my view, this should help the company respond to the dynamic opportunity in its European market. Similarly, the company announced another SUV concept EV car (Figure-5) in the recent Shanghai Auto Show. VLKAF plans to launch this SUV in 2021 to effectively respond to the growing EV demand in China.

Figure-5 (Source: TheVerge)

On that note, VLKAF has already begun to push its battery partners to extend their cumulative production capacity of electric batteries, up to a minimum of 1 Gigawatt. VLKAF's CEO Mr Herbert Diess commented on the situation,

Anything below that amount would make little sense.

Technical analysis indicates more upside

VLKAF's 52-week price range lies between $147.95/share and $208.36/share. At the time of writing, VLKAF last traded at ~$178, that was near the median value of the 52-week range. In my view, given its solid fundamental performance and the growth opportunity, VLKAF will explore further upside from these levels and a suitable price target would be ~$185. This is supported by the technical price chart in Figure-6.

Figure-6 (Source: Barchart)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that VLKAF had an impressive FY 2018 in terms of both operational and financial performance metrics. A large proportion of VLKAF's unit sales is derived from the geographic segments of Europe and Asia/Pacific (and China in particular). Since these markets have witnessed a significant increase in the demand of EVs, VLKAF is faced with the need to reinforce its efforts in building EVs. However, as we have discussed, VLKAF is already doubling the efforts to capture a greater share in an expanding EV market. In my view, this strategic response will surely proper business growth in the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

