Freeport-McMoRan Is A Buy Again After Slide

This is becoming an unpleasant tradition: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares slide after the earnings release. Last time, when the stock was under pressure after missing estimates on both earnings and revenue for Q4 2018, I was bullish on the slide as a buying opportunity. This time, I'm bullish again. Here are the reasons.

Freeport-McMoRan's Q1 2019 results suffered due to one-time consequences: impact of weather (10 years' worth of rain at El Abra), unscheduled maintenance, and timing of Indonesia shipments. These catalysts are unlikely to repeat. Guidance stays the same: 3.3 billion pounds of copper, 800,000 ounce of gold, and 94 million pounds of molybdenum. The transitional years (2019-2020) will have lower copper and gold sales before increasing to 4.2 billion pounds of copper and 1.5 million ounces of gold in 2021. That's a 28% and an 88% increase from current levels. Meanwhile, capital spending is set to increase to $2.4 billion in 2019 and 2020 from $2.0 billion in 2018 - a modest increase compared to the future production increases once the company completes the transition to underground mining at Grasberg. So far, there are no indications that Freeport won't be able to deliver against its schedule.

As the company has redeemed all notes due 2020, its cash position decreased to $2.8 billion at the end of the first quarter, but long-term debt also declined to $9.9 billion. Debt below $10 billion is a major milestone for the company that was nearly bankrupted by the ill-fated acquisition of the oil and gas business ahead of the historic oil price slump. Current financial position, including cash on the balance sheet and the still material operating cash flow, allows the company to go through transition years without any problems.

During the earnings call, Freeport stated that the smelter, which it must build in Indonesia according to its deal with the government, will cost less than $100 million in 2019 and $500 million in 2020. The final cost has not been provided. Importantly, the smelter will be debt-financed by PT-FI, Freeport Indonesia, in which both Freeport and Indonesia's Inalum are shareholders. The smelter has been a material worry for a number of years when Freeport and the Indonesia government negotiated the terms of the new deal, and the current structure looks like the best-case scenario for Freeport (since "no smelter" scenario was impossible).

Another important information shared during the earnings call is that Freeport is not thinking about increasing its dividend in the near future: "For the time being, we'll maintain our current dividend. The board is looking forward to days in the future when we can increase it and believe that we're real well positioned". I'd argue that with the current yield of about 1.6%, Freeport is not the choice of income-oriented investors, so this outlook won't put any additional pressure on the stock price. Also, it is logical that the company does not want to increase the dividend during the period of increased capex spending and lower production.

So, with two more transition years ahead and no dividend increase in the near term, why should Freeport shares have upside? The answer is decent valuation and material potential. Even in transition years with lower cash flows, Freeport is trading at 14 forward P/E, cheaper than a stable copper play Southern Copper (SCCO). At this point, there are no indications that Freeport will fail on its plan, unlike the numerous delays at Oyu Tolgoi copper deposit owned by Turquoise Hill (TRQ) and managed by Rio Tinto (RIO). Copper's fundamental story looks good. In fact, if you account for the recent USD strength, current copper price range of $2.90-3.00 per pound indicates quite healthy demand amidst all the talk about trade wars and recession. From a nearer-term point of view, Freeport shares corrected after upside closer to the support level of $12.00 and look ready to continue their choppy upside trend. As often in the materials space nowadays, the stock is unlikely to be an easy buy-and-hold investment, but the fundamental story is sound, the valuation is attractive, and Freeport is a good bet on copper for both near-term traders and investors.

