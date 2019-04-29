A Partial Explanation For Exxon And Chevron Results - Fracking And Crude Exports

Broadly speaking we can divide our investment worries into three different classes. They're the changes that come about as a result of the swings of the general business cycle - booms generate more profits, recessions fewer. Then there's the performance of a particular management team within that cycle. Perhaps the most difficult to identify is when there's a deeper structural change going on in the marketplace. Usually these are caused by technological change and whatever attendant legislative difference there may be. It's just one of these in that third class that aids us in understanding part - and do note that it's part - of the XOM and CVX results just announced.

Both Exxon and Chevron have said that they're seeing weakness in their refining sectors. This is a result of technological change and the legislative response to it. At heart the point is fracking.

From reports on those results:

U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron reported on Friday lower Q1 earnings compared to a year ago, with profits squeezed by weak refining margins and volatile oil prices and Exxon badly missing on both earnings and revenues.

"Weak refining margins".....

However, downstream operations were hit by heavier refinery maintenance and “weak industry fuels margins from high gasoline inventory levels and narrowed North American crude differentials,” said Exxon

"Narrowed North American crude differentials"....

Its refining business made its first loss in a decade, of $256 million, compared with a $940 million profit a year before.

So, what's happening here? This is a result of the rise of fracking for oil and the changes that this has led to in the legislative environment.

The history of oil fracking at any scale is a story of the last decade. One more fact we need - the US banned the export of crude oil back in the 1970s during the energy scares. That oil fracking starts and we gain vastly more US production of crude. To the extent that the US is around and about self-sufficient in total energy production and consumption these days, a huge change.

But, of course, oil is not entirely fungible, transport makes a difference and so on. It's also true that oil pumped up in Alaska doesn't do much good for the car driver in Georgia, the US exports light sweet crude to Venezuela to aid in the pumping of the very heavy oils there and so on. So, while the market might be overall in balance there are still significant exports and imports for efficiency's sake.

Except there was that crude export ban. But there wasn't a ban on the export of refined products (and certain very light crudes, gas condensates etc). So what happens when fracking comes on stream and massively raises the supply of US produced crude? It's not possible to export this crude. It is possible to refine it and export the products.

What then happens to prices? Well, US crude prices will fall below the global level while oil products will still be saleable at that world level. And it will be the refiners who get to collect that difference between the depressed US crude price and the world one.

The extent of this price difference can be seen in the Brent/WTI spread. They are largely comparable oil products, we should really only see a price difference over transport costs to a particular location. Yet this past decade has seen a large widening of the spread, a spread that is closing much more recently.

Which is exactly what Exxon is pointing to and what is also affecting Chevron. Their refining arms aren't being any worse run than they were, it's that they're no longer able to buy US produced crude at a discount to the global price. For Congress allowed the export of crude again back in Dec 2015. It takes a bit of time for trading patterns to change, then the results we're being show now are for the past year and there we are. The price discount between US produced crude and global has narrowed, meaning that the refineries no longer have that built in profit from US purchase and global sales.

One of the joys of increasing age is the opportunity to say I told you so more often. As I did at Forbes:

So, there's more crude in the US than the system can usefully refine. Sure, this makes crude cheaper than the global price, this is one reason why WTI has been lower than Brent for years. But the refiners aren't going to sell gasoline, after refining, cheaper, because they can still go sell that for the global price on the world market. So, if we lift the export ban yes, WTI will get closer to Brent (as they're not of exactly the same class of oil they'll only ever be exactly the same by happenstance) but nothing will happen to the gasoline price. All that will change is that the crude drillers get a little more for their US produced material and the refiners make a little less money on refining it. Gas will still be at the global (adjusted for transport costs) price. These days, in reality, the crude export ban is really about whether refiners should continue to have outsized refining margins. As there's no compelling public policy reason why they should it looks about time for the export ban to be entirely rescinded.

The importance of this for us here as investors is that this isn't some passing phase. We are not talking about swings and roundabouts of the market cycle, nor even the relative performance of different management teams. The decline in US refining margins is a result of a structural change in the market and it's not going to go away.

Fracking made the US produced crude that couldn't be exported unrefined artificially cheap. That boosted refinery margins. That export ban has gone - so have the refinery margins. And they're not coming back, not unless the export ban is reimposed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.