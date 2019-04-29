Overstock Could Double From These Levels In 2019

The retail business is turning around, which could be the impetus needed for the retail business to be sold, and the 60%+ short stock holders could then be trapped.

The stock is trading as if the company is going bankrupt. The Blockchain business is likely worth at least $300M. Overstock (Retail + Blockchain) has a market cap of $430M right now.

The retail business can be fundamentally sound even if it is being run by possibly the least-focused CEO of any public company.

Ignore the hoopla around Overstock being a $50, $100, or $500 dollar stock as a few analysts and pundits have suggested. It is a $25-30 stock, which is a double!

Overstock (OSTK) is hated by investors, and rightfully so. Attempting to read the company's 10K or annual report is an out-of-body experience. You know the report you are reading is about a retail company, Overstock.com, but you spend 80% of your time reading about Medici/TZero and Blockchain. Overstock has invested over $200M in what the CEO believes will change the world. He has likened it to Cold Fusion. When I think of Cold Fusion, I think of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster. Great stories, but lacking any basis in reality. If he is right, then the sky is the limit. Even if he is wrong, investors can still profit materially from these levels.

It is clear, at this point in time, that Overstock lacks real corporate governance. The Board of Directors is completely asleep at the wheel (based on the value destruction to date). The company trades at its IPO price over a decade since going public with millions of shares having been issued diluting owners along the way. The company appropriately discloses all of the related party transactions, but it is terrifying how often the company hires siblings to executive roles, buys stakes in companies owned by management-level employees, and generally promotes from within, without bringing in experienced retail management (current CFO being one of the exceptions).

The CEO of the company, who is also the largest shareholder, is distracted and focused on Cold Fusion-type ideas related to Blockchain. This has led to enormous value destruction for shareholders and the company. The company's retail business generated positive cash flow almost every year for the last decade. In 2018, the CEO decided to chase growth and wasted over $100M on advertising and employee costs. Fast forward 9 months, and the CEO is apologizing for the mistake. It's too late for apologies.

The thesis for why Overstock shares will double is pretty simple. It is pure math when it comes to valuing the business. When it comes to the CEO, it is a little trickier. The CEO can't be stopped as he controls personally and via a wholly-owned entity (High Plans Investments) over 32% of the common stock of the company. The thesis with regards to the CEO is that he cares enough about money that he does not want to see his 10M plus shares currently valued at $130M become worthless. In fact, I believe he cares so much about Blockchain that he wants to sell his 10M plus shares when the retail business is divested (at a much higher price) and reinvest it all in the Blockchain business to make an infinite amount of money on Blockchain/Cold Fusion.

Either way, the retail business is being left for dead by investors. It has substantially more value than the stock price today reflects, and that is not debatable. It is debatable whether the CEO will make the right decision based on the track record of false starts and self-stated deadlines that have come and gone with no results. Hopefully, for the benefit of 20M other shareholders, the "humble servant", as he calls himself, will make the right decision to create value instead of destroying it any further.

Retail Historical Results

The bearish argument against Overstock retail is unfortunately being fueled by the complexity of the financial statements and the poor decisions made by management. However, if we look at the business as "Before" the distraction of Blockchain and "After" the distraction of Blockchain, we see completely different results. The company first mentioned its investments in Blockchain in late 2014, incurred some costs in 2015, and began to invest earnestly in 2016. The results below show EBITDA and Operating Cash Flow or OCF from 2013 to 2018:

Sources: 2018 10K and 2015 10K

What we see above is that, in the "Before" years, the retail operation was generating significant amounts of cash from operations and EBITDA. Almost $70M in cash from operations on average from 2013 to 2016. EBITDA was, on average, $34M from the retail operation during this same period.

The question is what changed in 2017 and 2018? I would argue that the company basically became blinded with Blockchain, and the retail results suffered materially beginning in 2017. Internal resources were diverted away from retail to Blockchain which negatively impacted the retail operation in a material way. In 2018, the results were ridiculously impacted by the poor decision to increase advertising spending by an uneconomic amount. Advertising expense was $135M in 2016, $165M in 2017, and $250M in 2018.

Bears might counter that the business began degrading in 2017 for structural or competitive reasons, and I would frankly disagree. From 2013 to 2016, Wayfair (W) was exploding on the scene with an enormous amount of advertising, which was a competitive headwind. Wayfair spent $190M on advertising in 2014 and increased that to $410M in 2016. However, in that same time, Overstock EBITDA actually increased. Amazon (AMZN) grew like a weed from 2013 to 2016, and Overstock still saw its operation increase in profitability.

The only change that happened in 2017 was complete Blockchain infatuation. Also, keep in mind that, during the 2018 Q4 earnings call, management noted that all shared services costs (Human Resources, Facilities, Finance, Management, etc...) were still being reported as part of the retail financials. In layman's terms, the results from 2015 to 2018 shown above are understating the OCF and EBITDA for the retail business as costs associated with Blockchain were not being allocated to that business, and there is no way to break them out. They will get allocated beginning in Q1 2019, providing a clearer picture of the retail business.

What we know about the retail business is that when it has a focused management team, it is profitable and generates substantial cash. Consider as well that the Overstock management team has generally been made up of friends of the CEO or internally-promoted employees without any real experience running a $2B internet retail operation. The results from 2013 to 2016 are not even reflective of what true retail operators could potentially generate.

Retail Valuation

Overstock retail generated just over $1.8B in revenue in FY2018. That revenue amount was inflated by the wasted advertising spending noted above. It is likely FY2019 revenue falls back to the $1.6-1.7B range as the company chooses profitability over value destruction. The company provided guidance for revenue to be materially down in Q1 2019 on a YoY basis. However, showing how poorly the business was previously being run, this drop in revenue will be accompanied by a YoY increase in adjusted EBITDA and even a sequential increase from Q4 2018, which is generally the best quarter of the year, given holiday spending.

The table below from another article discussing the prospects for Overstock does a good job of setting the table for how the retail arm should be valued:

The average EV/Revenue multiple from the transactions above during 2017 was just under 1x. With Overstock, the company has minimal debt and over $140M in cash. The market cap of Overstock right now is $430M. We COULD assign an enterprise value of $290M ($430M and benefit of $140M cash). But, for the purposes of being conservative, we are going to assume that cash is either going to be spent or is for the benefit of the Blockchain subsidiary.

Overstock is currently trading at a just over .25x the low end of 2019 revenue estimate provided above. The question is why?

For a period in late 2014, when the company was reporting growth in OCF and EBITDA shares traded in the mid $20s. They then re-rated lower for a longer period before the moon shot to almost $80 per share during the Bitcoin frenzy:

It's clear that the market valued Overstock at a much higher multiple than it does today when it saw the value of a stable, profitable, and potential buyout candidate without the Blockchain baggage.

I have seen bearish arguments that argue Overstock retail is worth .15x revenue or less, because that is what company's hard-line retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) or TJ Maxx (TJX) trade for. Those comparisons are ridiculous because those pure play brick and mortar companies have massive fixed costs associated with facilities. Overstock incurs less than $8M per year in operating lease expenses and has just over $50M of long term leases agreed to. Bed Bath & Beyond has over $3B in operating leases and is spending almost $500M for its brick and mortar stores. This simple fact is why a brick and mortar company will and should buy Overstock. The potential efficiencies are massive, considering the fixed costs associated with physical retail.

At a minimum, I would value Overstock retail at .25x revenue which would value the company at $400M. This is a 75% discount to the peer group valuations shown above. If you assume the company sells for .5x retail it would be worth $800M, which is double the current market cap of the company or almost $25 per share.

The beauty of investing in Overstock right now is that the stock can double from its current levels even it achieves a fire sale buyout at $400M or just .25x FY 2019 estimated revenue.

Sum Of The Parts

The bearish argument is effectively that Overstock will continue to rapidly burn cash, issue shares further diluting shareholders, and that the Blockchain business will be a failure. The company in 2018 announced a non-binding deal that would have seen an investment made in its Blockchain business, valuing that business at $1.5B. Obviously, if that would have happened or the market believed it could happen, Overstock (Retail + Blockchain) would not be valued at $430M as it is today.

Overstock ended FY2018 with over $140M in cash. On its year-end earnings call, the company provided an outline of how it would return the retail business to positive OCF in FY 2019. It's a pretty clear outline as shown in the Q4 2018 investor presentation and one based in reality, considering the financial table shown earlier with a history of positive operating cash flow. The CapEx required to maintain the Overstock retail business can likely be covered by OCF from retail in 2019. This leaves us with the Blockchain business and how much cash it might consume in FY 2019. That business consumed over $60M via operating losses in FY 2018 plus equity investments in additional businesses. With a retail business that is cash flow neutral, there is zero chance that Overstock will run out of cash in FY 2019. The bears making this argument can't read a financial statement. Further, company management noted that the costs incurred in FY 2018 accelerated as the company prepared to begin monetizing its Blockchain business in FY 2019. It's possible losses from Blockchain slow in FY 2019 if the breakneck spending decreases or revenue opportunities begin to materialize.

An extremely conservative Sum of the Parts valuation model would look something like this:

$400M fire sale value of retail

$100M value of headquarters in Utah

$300M minimum Blockchain valuation

$800M Total

We have already established that the retail value is worth at least $400M under any reasonable scenario. We have spent zero time talking about how a strategic acquirer would find significant amounts of efficiencies via advertising scale, reduced overall G&A spending, and the distribution/shipping network that Overstock operates.

The company spent (or wasted) $100M when the humble servant CEO decided he wanted to build a new HQ right outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. This 230,000 square foot facility is extremely well-located, and Salt Lake City is becoming a technology hub as companies escape the sky-high prices seen in California. The assumption is that the company or an acquirer could sell or monetize via a sale/leaseback, the HQ building. If you assign a cap rate of just over 6.5% and below market rental rates of $2.50 per square foot, you can easily justify that the HQ is worth at least $100M.

Lastly, if Blockchain is worth $1.5B, then we all should be buying Overstock hand over fist. Unfortunately, it is clearly not worth that much today. A private valuation done in 2017 valued the Blockchain subsidiary at a range of $230M to $395M. In mid-2018, the company issued equity to the Blockchain subsidiary CEO at a valuation of $275M. If you account for additional bolt-on acquisitions made since that time and assume they were not worthless, you come up with a valuation of just over $300M.

Catalysts and Takeaway

Overstock will host its annual meeting and report Q1 2019 earnings in early May. Just recently, the CEO noted that the improvement in the retail business was occurring at a more rapid pace than the company anticipated. That retail improvement was shown in the Q4 2018 investor presentation where the company projected between $160M and $180M in contribution margin. An acquiring company can look at this improvement and gain confidence that the fundamentals of the retail business are strong. The acquiring company can also ascertain that further strategic opportunities are available if even this management team can make such massive improvements in a small period of time.

We will also likely find out that the Blockchain business is not getting a strategic investment in early May. While this sounds like a negative, I view it as a positive, as it will allow investors to begin looking at baseline Blockchain valuations combined with the retail business. When the vitriol towards Overstock goes away, rational investors will take a look at a Sum of the Parts valuation such as the one provided above and realize that the potential upside from the current levels is massive.

Lastly, the e-commerce revolution is happening every day. Wayfair spent almost $800M in advertising last year, which is double the market cap of Overstock. Wayfair could buy Overstock for $400M, and if they could simply find $100M of efficiencies in advertising each year, the company would pay for the acquisition in 4 years. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced it would provide prime members 1-day shipping this week. It took less than 48 hours for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to tease that they would offer 1-day shipping as well. Overstock currently has distribution centers that allow it to serve almost the entire US with 2-day ground shipping. Customers will soon be expecting 1-day shipping with Amazon and Walmart making this change. How valuable is a platform like Overstock, with its website presence and fulfillment centers, to current brick and mortar companies or e-commerce competitors looking to scale? The answer is far more than $400M.

Overstock has a sum of the parts valuation of at least $800M, which is double what the stock trades for today. Blockchain is a distraction, but it is worth something, and it's unlikely that number is worth less than $300M. By the end of 2019, the 5-year period required for a tax-free spin-off will end, and the CEO has said the Blockchain business will be spun off at that time if no other strategic alternatives emerge. 2019 will be a seminal year. Almost 3 years after the CEO saying the retail business should be sold, the retail business is finally being run as a real business, and acquirers can purchase it without the risk of being embarrassed. Likewise, if a strategic investment does not occur, the Blockchain business can be spun off, and once and for all, the true value can be ascertained.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSTK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long OSTK as of 4/26 via September 2019 $20 call options