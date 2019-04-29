ReWalk Robotics: Positive Developments Are Slowly Building

The nano-cap Israeli med tech company ReWalk Robotics (RWLK), maker of exoskeleton technology to assist people with spinal cord injuries to be able to walk again, has tended to deliver its shareholders much more bad news than good in terms of value-creation as a company, largely due to being under-capitalized and needing to constantly raise new equity. However, recently, the very slow drip of positive developments for the business appears to have picked up slightly and all the changes merit taking a fresh look.

A History of Dilution

The share-price chart is easy to explain - in February 2019, ReWalk announced it was raising additional capital, seeking just over $3.5 million, and again at the beginning of April 2019, issued shares and warrants that would result in a similar amount of new capital. In between these events, the company executed a reverse 1:25 split, rarely an event that works out well in the short term. So, shareholders holding from prior to February have seen their holdings diluted twice in short-order, and longer-term holders have already been through this story more than once before, with $12 million raised each year in 2016, 2017, and 2018. So, at merely $7.5 million, this year is so far somewhat paltry, begging the question as to whether it is all the company was capable of raising or does management truly believe it is all that will be necessary.

In spite of the pain, the actions have presumably resulted in the company returning to the point of compliance for continued with listing with Nasdaq Capital Markets, per the amended 8-K filed on April 24th:

Although the use of proceeds of both offerings related to market development, reimbursement and R&D activities, the Company also carried out these offerings in part to strengthen its balance sheet. As a result of these transactions, the Company believes that it has satisfied compliance as of April 24, 2019 (the filing date of this Amendment No. 1), with the $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing under Rule 5550[B]).

Positive developments - contrasting examples

Just within the month of April 2019, the shares have spiked twice very briefly on news of coverage decisions by two different insurers. The two cases, however, provide a nice contrast for understanding ReWalk's potential at this juncture and the hard work it has remaining just to survive.

Since its inception, the hope for ReWalk's first product, the ReWalk 6.0 for spinal cord injury, was that American and European commercial insurance would pay for these systems for the patients. In order to convince insurance to cover their product versus paying instead for much cheaper wheelchairs, for example, requires showing the medical necessity and real benefits to the patients, which, in turn, requires research and studies beyond what the FDA requires for approval as a medical device. Those studies have been slowly carried out, and after a major German insurance agreed to cover the system in 2017 and American insurer Cigna (CI) removed the device from being denied automatically for medical necessity and agreed to review all cases without the need for an appeal, which, in turn, lead to the first spike on a positive coverage decision from Cigna's new policy. In addition, according to ReWalk, "The Company has several other Cigna cases in the pipeline that are currently being processed."

Nine days later, another coverage decision temporarily sent the shares up, this one resulting from an appeal to the regional Mississippi Blue Cross Blue Shield (ANTM). While the press release notes that this is the 17th individual to receive a positive coverage decision from an Anthem/Blue Cross payer, each one has been won through some degree of appeal process.

Remarkably, in my opinion, the market reaction to each was basically identical, sending shares up about 18% for a very brief time, only to settle back again. What surprises me is that the two cases really speak to completely different sets of circumstances but can be illustrations of both ReWalk's progress and ongoing challenges. The Cigna decision is highly relevant, as according to its website, it covers some 86 million people (while across 30 countries, the majority are in the United States). This figure vastly expands on the 9 million US veterans covered by the Veterans' Administration coverage and the 10 million covered by the German insurer Barmer.

The individual Blue Cross case, on the other hand, while a nice win for ReWalk and one more data point for future coverage decisions, it is also a reminder that to be viable, ReWalk will need multiple insurers in the United States to follow Cigna's lead, as appealing every single request is slow and costly, with no clear set of standards necessarily being applied. This is not only unhelpful for patients, in which similar cases may not end up with similar coverage decisions, but, of course, is unhelpful to ReWalk as well. While Blue Cross has now covered 17 units over the last several years, we have no idea how many appeals ReWalk has pursued and lost, not just with Blue Cross, but across all payers [such as Aetna and Humana, not to mention Medicare or state Medicaid payers.]

Can ReWalk be Rewarding?

In discussing ReWalk's path towards viability in multiple previous articles for Seeking Alpha, one consistent theme has been that ReWalk badly needed for the first commercial insurance domino to fall. Once that happened, the likelihood of multiple insurers following would increase substantially, which is the only path to create shareholder value based on the business model the company has adopted.

The immediate benefit of Cigna's change, of course, should be a somewhat more reliable flow of revenue in the United States, combining with similar effects from Barmer in Germany and the Veterans' Administration coverage. In other words, I would expect sales growth to return in 2019 after retracting in 2018, and hopefully, this adds up to much slower rate of cash burn throughout the year; the 2018 cash burn came in at $14.8 million, which was down substantially from the $22 million the year before. In the Q4 earnings call, CEO Larry Jasinski laid out 8 priorities for 2019 in his closing remarks, of which the 8th was this one:

to achieve a significant reduction in operating expenses compared to 2018 as we complete the regulatory and key development milestones related to the ReStore launch, which we believe will reduce our burn rate in order to establish the pathway to breakeven.

That hope is clouded, however, by ReWalk introducing the ReStore soft suit this year, which will need cash allocated to get going successfully, so the burn rate may not decrease at all. There was $9 million in cash on the balance sheet at the end of 2018, so the additional $7.5 raised already this year, in theory, should get the company through 2019, assuming no deterioration over 2018. The real long-term significance of Cigna's decision, however, may really be in starting the process towards having much more standardized coverage across commercial payers. If insurance determinations become more reliable and predictable, then I imagine that debt markets could open to ReWalk in new ways, and the constant string of share dilution could become a thing of the past, at least for a while.

I consider ReWalk to be the single riskiest security in my portfolio, and I am personally in no hurry to throw good money after bad as I sort through all the pros and cons. The drip of good news does appear to be picking up, though, and adding even a fraction of my original investment at this stage would lower my cost basis immensely. I have not yet taken that step and may well decide against it, but I would say I increasingly like ReWalk's chances to get itself turned around, and believe that if another major commercial insurer came out with a policy similar to Cigna, removing the "investigative" or "experimental" label from the device, then the stock would take off.

