Columbia Sportswear: Selloff Provides Better Entry Point At $99 After Guidance Raised

The company is in the early innings of developing a new China strategy and expects China, which saw sales fall again this quarter, to become a major contributor to growth one day, as the country gears up for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Despite the inventory increase, COLM crushed it in its biggest market, the United States, and believes the company is on track for another year of solid growth domestically and overseas.

Inventories increased nearly 30% and are something to keep an eye on, though the company forecasted this increase due to earlier receipt of Fall 2019 products due to manufacturing efficiencies.

Thesis

Despite another quarter of better-than-expected sales growth, shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) were down nearly 4% after the earnings release, presumably due to increasing inventories and soft sales internationally that were more than offset by strong sales growth in the United States.

Given the overall strength of Q1, the company raised its 2019 sales growth guidance. Though international sales were soft, notably traditionally strong Canada, which saw a 1% sales decrease, the company expects international segments to produce mid-single-digit growth for the year. The exception to this anticipated growth remains China, where sales are expected to contract in 2019, as the company develops a new sales strategy in anticipation of the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be hosted in Beijing.

Given the company's market-beating growth, its strong balance sheet, and pending plans to aggressively pursue China growth, its shares continue to look reasonably valued and are providing a solid entry point at ~$100/share.

Q1-18 - U.S. Continues to Shine

U.S. sales in Q1 were strong with 14% growth, which also benefitted from mid-teens growth of direct-to-consumer sales. DTC, notably e-commerce, has consistently proven to be a growth driver both domestically and overseas. The company also attributed strong U.S. sales to favorable winter conditions, which drove demand for winter products, and early sell-through of spring products.

Given the overall strength of Q1, the company raised its 2019 sales growth guidance from 6-8% to 6.5-8.5% and its 2019 earnings growth guidance from $4.30-4.45 to $4.40-4.55.

International Growth

Though international sales growth was tepid at just 3% this quarter, the company expects stronger mid-single-digit sales growth in many of its international segments for 2019. Canada was unusually soft as sales declined 1%. The company believes winter conditions in recent months hurt the sale of spring products. That said, the company expects solid mid-single-digit growth from Canada for the remainder of the year. Last quarter, Canada was a rock star with revenue growth of 21%.

One of the standouts this quarter was Japan, which saw revenue growth in the mid-teens. Like its other international markets, Columbia expects revenue growth in Japan to be mid-single digits for the year.

China

The exception to the international growth story is China. Sales in China were down mid-single digits in Q1, and China remains a challenging market for the company. The company is in the process of reinventing its China business and expects the country to be a growth market in the future. The company recently hired a new head of its China business, John Soh. COLM hopes to raise brand awareness in China and capitalize on the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing.

Source

"China can really be the largest single territory or geography for the company. There's enormous opportunity there. Especially when you consider that the Chinese government would like to over-invest in the Winter Olympics, they're going to be opening something like 300 ski resorts for the local Chinese sportspeople to be involved in. So we expect that over time that would be a spectacular part of the business...We just - we need to get it right and we're continuing to invest to make sure that happens." - CEO Timothy Boyle, Q1 call.

Inventories Rise Dramatically

There was a massive inventory bump of 28%. The company expected a hefty inventory increase, noting that it was largely due to an early receipt of 2019 products as a result of manufacturing efficiencies. Inventory growth should peak next quarter before leveling off, the company said. This will remain something to keep an eye on.

Valuation

The company continues to bolster a strong balance sheet that consists of >$700 million cash and no debt. It bought back $19 million worth of stock at an average share price of $95, and it has $317 million remaining on its stock repurchase program.

At $99 a share, the company looks reasonably valued on a discounted free cash flow and PE basis. Its trailing PE is trading at a slight discount to the S&P 500's at the moment, and its forward PE is trading at a slight premium relative to that of the S&P 500. The company has committed to spending more on marketing this year to build on the strong 2018, in which it crushed its own growth expectations. The company expects a solid 2019, and given its unexpected surge in growth late last year, similar results this year could take the stock well above $100 by year's end.

Conclusion

Though Columbia Sportswear is not a high-flying growth stock, the management team has a solid track record of delivering market-beating growth, and $99 presents a solid entry point given the expectation of high-single-digit revenue growth figures this year and the recent selloff, despite raised guidance for the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.