EnQuest: Deleveraging Is Essential

EnQuest (OTC:ENQUY) (OTCPK:ENQUF), the London-listed upstream company focused on the North Sea and Malaysia, has recently published its 2018 annual report. The firm turned FCF-positive, revenue more than doubled, bolstered by production, which jumped 55% YoY. The income and cash flow statements amply illustrated the impact of increased output, spurred by Kraken and Magnus oilfields.

However, in 2018, and the first months of 2019, the market capitalization has been under pressure; since April 2018, EnQuest share price has fallen ~41.7%, as bears raged while bulls slumbered. The main culprit is gargantuan net debt, which accounts for ~80% of enterprise value at the moment. In September 2018, according to Reuters, EnQuest even tried to sell a stake in Kraken oilfield to raise cash, but two attempts ended to no avail, and the firm borrowed money from Oz (Och-Ziff) Management. In January, RBC cut EnQuest to "underperform", highlighting the risk of "breaching debt covenants" if Brent remained below $60/bbl for H1 2019. The market, mostly concerned with the solvency issues, lowered the trading multiples to phenomenal level; P/E currently equals ~2.7x and P/S stands at ~0.3x. However, in April 2019, the share price went up ~12%, indicating that investor confidence might have started to restore, especially considering that 2018 improvements in revenue and cash generation were prodigious, and production is about to grow further this year. The firm targets 2019 production to amount to 63-70,000 boepd; in January-February, output has already averaged 67,700 boepd.

An oil rig in the North Sea. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

2018 at a glance

In 2017, the income statement was not inspiring, primarily because of negative EBIT of $ (96.7) million, finance costs of $ (149.3) million, and, expectedly, profoundly negative PBT and also loss after tax, which was to some extent offset by a tax benefit. In 2018, the company's profitability revived, mostly as a consequence of expensive Brent and higher production. Unit opex reduction to $23 per barrel from $26 per barrel bolstered operating income; adjusted EBITDA jumped 135.9%, while cash generated by operations increased by 141.2%. The firm explained that oil price was the primary driver of OCF; Brent added $210 million, while the volume, margin, and mix were on the second place with a $203 million contribution (see p. 19 of the presentation). In 2018, EnQuest had sizeable free cash flow, mostly supported by Kraken and Magnus oilfields. The firm reported net CFFO of $794.4 million; hefty OCF margin of 61% indicated truly high earnings quality. Cash capex amounted to $220.2 million. Hence, the firm generated FCF of $574.2 million. However, in my view, FCF should be adjusted for interest paid, which was not taken into account in the operating cash flow calculations (see p. 95 and 133). Adjusted for interest, levered FCF equaled $437.7 million; interestingly, EnQuest's current market capitalization is only ~$447 million (£345.9 million).

Production & Reserves

At the moment, EnQuest has a considerable amount of reserves, mostly concentrated on the UK Continental Shelf. Acquisition of a 75% stake in Magnus oilfield and the Sullom Voe Terminal from BP (BP) in 2018 underpinned growth prospect and considerably decreased the dependence of revenue on depleting Malaysian oilfields. Now, while its total 2P reserves equal 245 mmboe, Malaysian assets of the firm have only 20 mmboe. Its key oilfields are Kraken and Magnus. Malaysia is not expected to be a revenue driver, as production from Tanjong Baram continues to decline (see p.19). In 2018, Northern North Sea assets brought 19,293 boepd, while Kraken's contribution amounted to 21,369 kboepd, despite a few issues with FPSO system and "weather-related outage" (see p. 11).

Enigma of Kraken oilfield

EnQuest poured millions of dollars into Kraken oilfield, raising leverage to the burdensome level, and now, its flagship backstabbed. In March, EnQuest's shares slipped, as investor confidence shattered after the Kraken reserves were downgraded by its partner Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY, OTC:CRNZF), which even turned EBIT-negative pummeled by the impairment. I have already touched upon that matter in the article on Cairn. To soothe investors, EnQuest published the press release emphasizing that it had not downgraded reserves and blaming "different technical approaches." It is not entirely evident if Cairn's decision was justified, but investors should bear in mind that EnQuest's partner has a different opinion on Kraken and its value.

Deleveraging is essential

Humongous debt is a matter that concerns the market the most. At the moment, EnQuest has Total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.83x, while Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is 3.1x. The company targets a 2x Net debt-to-EBITDA ratio by end 2019 (see p.22). So, EnQuest has the market capitalization of $447 million and horrific $1.77 billion in net debt, of which $754 million is high yield bond. The main culprit of the debt increase was the necessity to finance Kraken in previous years (see p. 7 of the 2017 annual report). For instance, I should cite the CEO's words from the 2015 annual report,

"With 2016 capex focused on Kraken, net debt is planned to increase during 2016 ahead of Kraken first oil."

It is worth noting that an interest paid of $136.48 million is quite similar to interest paid reported by the Norwegian Continental Shelf-focused Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY), $176 million. The significant difference is that Lundin has the market capitalization of ~$10.9 billion and 2P reserves of 745 mmboe. It also has $3.39 billion in net debt and even negative net worth; however, the market is not concerned, showing the readiness to pay ~$49.4 per every dollar of profit, due to the high growth expectations.

Valuation

EnQuest represents a rare case of phenomenal undervaluation caused by the market cautiousness, which, in turn, is a result of high leverage. For instance, Price/Book equals only 0.5x. There is no coincidence that its P/E is also on a record-low level, 2.7x on the London Stock Exchange. So, the earnings yield of 37% calculated as net profit attributable to shareholders divided by the market capitalization is gargantuan. However, I believe that in the case of EnQuest, as the bulk of the capital structure is debt (net debt comprises ~80% of its current enterprise value), it will be coherent to use EBIT/EV as a formula of earnings yield, which was introduced by Joel Greenblatt, a prominent American hedge fund manager, and value investor. With operating income of $326.7 million, the net debt of $1.77 billion, and the market cap of $447.03 million (on April 26), the company has the EY of 13.1%. Indeed, with the impact of debt taken into account, the yield does not look as attractive as it seemed, but still more than decent. EV/Adjusted EBITDA of the company currently equals ~3.12x, also attractive enough from the value investing standpoint.

Next, the P/S ratio of EnQuest is only 0.34x. For broader context, I should mention that the AIM-listed E&P company Amerisur Resources (OTC:ASUXF), which I covered in April, has a P/S ratio of ~1.91x; SOCO International, the LSE-listed upstream company, focused on Egypt and Vietnam, has P/S of ~2.17x. Cairn Energy, the closest peer of EnQuest, currently has Price/Sales of 3x. So, I suppose, EnQuest deserves no less than 1x, or market cap of at least ~$1.3 billion. What is more, Cairn Energy has EV/2P ratio of 23.4x, while EnQuest's EV/2P is only 9x. Finally, it is entirely not easy to find a company with FCF yield (adjusted for interest paid) of 98%. So, the obvious outcome is that the company is abnormally underpriced.

Conclusion

V-shaped recovery in EnQuest after protracted downward plunge is possible but fuzzy. Trading multiples, as P/E, P/S, and P/B, unequivocally signalize that EnQuest is drastically underpriced; FCF yield of 98% is whopping, no doubt. For investors, who stick to the tenets of the value investing strategies, EnQuest's equity might be worth considering. In my view, as debt comes down, the market will likely appreciate the change, but it generally depends on the oil price. However, with onerous oil market swings, the stock price might come down, no matter how cheap shares are now.

Note: EnQuest is listed on the London Stock Exchange; the ticker is ENQ. ADRs do not precisely reflect the share price dynamics due to liquidity issues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.