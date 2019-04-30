Trupanion's Tricky Spot (Podcast)

The challenge for the company - is their advantage based on competitive strengths, or is it just pricing driven?

He discusses where Trupanion fits in the broader insurance industry, and what levers the company has to improve profitability.

by Daniel Shvartsman

When we covered Trupanion (TRUP) a couple weeks ago, we circled around how different Trupanion is or isn't. Is it different than other insurers because of its software approach or the story it tells, or is it just a humdrum insurer? Is pet insurance different because it's discretionary and tied to creatures - our pets - that we can't spend enough on, or will that industry resemble others over time? And is it a modern growth story poised to continue running over shorts who are focused on the wrong things, or will the fleas nagging at the company eventually bring its valuation and stock price down?

We brought on The CrickAnt to break down some of the issues here. The author is focused on the insurance industry and has covered Trupanion a few times. It's no surprise that he views the company as an insurer, but that perspective also helps ground the discussion. He talks about why it matters and what investors have to watch out for with the company in coming years.

The dilemma that he poses for Trupanion is that the company has yet to gain market leadership, and their main path to gain share and to maintain strong premium growth is to compete on price. Competing on price places a natural limit on the company's benefit ratio, which makes it tough for them to achieve real profitability, let alone the 15% target margin the company has shared. Click play above to get a full picture of the author's view.

Topics covered

2:00 - Why does it matter if we call Trupanion an insurer?

4:30 - Where Trupanion fits in the insurance industry, and regulatory concerns

8:30 - Hitting the key ratios in the sector and an example of lowering costs

16:15 - Where profitability may come from for Trupanion

21:15 - The competitive landscape, including Nationwide, and how Trupanion competes

24:00 - The European market and the light it sheds on Trupanion's future

30:00 - What is the other side of the trade?

The CrickAnt also highlighted this PDF that is available via Google if anyone is interested in more background on the industry (admittedly, a document shared by Trupanion). The European insurance companies mentioned were Agria Djurförsäkring in Sweden and Petplan in UK which is a subsidiary of Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF).

Thoughts on whether Trupanion can grow its way to profitability while still maintaining the revenue growth story? On whether price/book is the right or wrong way to look at Trupanion? Let us know.

