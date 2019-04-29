Should You Buy Cal-Maine's Eggs After Easter?

Cal-Maine (CALM), based in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States. The company reported fiscal 2018 sales of approximately 1.038 billion dozen shell eggs, which represents 20 percent of the shell egg consumption in the United States. The second largest producer of shell eggs, Rose Acre Farms, is not publicly traded. Cal-Maine reported EPS of $2.60 for FY18. This would represent a P/E ratio of 16, which is below the broader market. In this article, I will discuss whether Cal-Maine is a value play. I will consider the risks that come with operating in a cyclical agricultural market.

Conventional and specialty eggs

Cal-Maine produces conventional and specialty eggs. Conventional eggs are produced by chickens who live in cages. Oftentimes, the chickens never see daylight. The company also produces specialty eggs under the following brands: Egg-Land’s Best, Land O’Lakes, 4Grain, and Farmhouse. Specialty eggs are intended to meet the demands of consumers who are sensitive to environmental, health and/or animal welfare issues. Chickens who produce specialty eggs live a cage-free life. In recent times, demand for cage-free eggs increases rapidly. In FY18, specialty egg sales accounted for 32% of Cal-Maine’s shell egg dollar sales.

Consumers

Generally speaking, it is bad when a company is too dependent on a couple of customers. Cal-Maine’s top ten biggest customers accounted for 69.4% of FY18 sales, which represents a decrease from 69.5% and 70.6% in FY17 and FY16, respectively. The company’s top two biggest customers are Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club. Both retailers account together for 33.2% of Cal-Maine’s sales. Sam’s club is a membership-only warehouse club operated by Wal-Mart. Therefore, both retailers are closely related to each other. It makes sense that Cal-Maine reports its dependency on both retailers together. 33.2% on itself is quite shocking. What makes it even more shocking is that the dependency on the Wal-Mart group seems to increase. In 2017, Wal-Mart accounted for 28.9% of Cal-Maine’s sales. For now, I do not think the dependency on Wal-Mart is a deal-breaker. Wal-Mart’s financial health is sound, although there is always the risk of Wal-Mart using its power to negotiate for lower purchase prices.

Why to invest in Cal-Maine

For me personally, there are two main reasons why I would invest in Cal-Maine. The first reason is its low P/E ratio. The second reason is that Cal-Maine is little correlated to the S&P 500.

Currently, the S&P 500 is near all-time highs. The SPY has a P/E ratio of 21.06. I think most investors have a lot of exposure to flashy, high P/E, tech companies. These companies are correlated to the market/world economy, which can result into high volatility in an investor’s portfolio. The stock price of Cal-Maine is correlated to egg prices, not to the market. Therefore, investing in Cal-Maine can reduce the volatility of your portfolio. I am currently investing in low P/E stocks that perform better than the market in a recession. I am convinced that Cal-Maine is one of these companies because demand for eggs is generally steady.

Even if a recession does not break out and we stay in a rising interest rate environment, Cal-Maine is still set to perform well. With only 2.5 million long-term debt, compared to nearly 956 million in total equity, its balance sheet is extremely clean. In the company’s cash flow statement, we find that the company is actively deleveraging and has repaid 16.5 million and 25.3 million in long-term debt in FY17 and FY16, respectively. I think this is a smart move because it strengthens the balance sheet, which should be top priority for an agricultural company that operates in a cyclical industry. Furthermore, we see that Cal-Maine has been improving its working capital by decreasing accounts receivable and increasing accounts payable. This improves its free cash flow, which the company can use to, for example, pay down debt or to acquire other businesses. Cal-Maine is always looking for great acquisition targets. Since 1989, the company has completed 20 acquisitions ranging in size from 350,000 layers to 7.5 million layers. This has helped the company to become the biggest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States.

Risks

Looking solely at the P/E ratio of stock is ludicrous. Every sector has its own risks. For example, car manufacturers generally trade at a lower P/E ratio than utilities. Because Cal-Maine has no publicly traded peers, it is hard to make a comparison analysis.

It could also be argued that you should not look at the P/E ratio because earnings are cyclical. This brings us to the first risk of investing in Cal-Maine. In general, agricultural returns tend to be cyclical. You can see that when looking at the income statements of, for example, Fresh Del Monte (FDP) or Calavo Growers (CVGW). A few years of good returns are often followed by a few years of negative returns. The industry is very competitive. In its FY18 annual report, management stated that they expect cyclicality to decline because the amount of egg producers decreases. I think this is a fair claim because in 2017, 55 producers owned 98% of the U.S. layers, whereas in 2000, 63 producers owned 79% of the total layers. The concentration trend can result in reduced cyclicality of the shell egg prices. Although, it could also lead to greater competition.

Another major risk is the outbreak of a disease. For example, in the period from end 2014 to early 2015, there was an avian flu, which led to the slaughter of 40 million birds. This equaled 12% of the U.S. leading flock. An outbreak of a disease can lead to huge accounting impairments. Even though a flu is a big risk for investing in Cal-Maine, it also has its benefits. When the avian flu broke out, millions of birds had to get slaughtered. Because of this, supply of eggs dropped dramatically. This led to an increase in egg prices.

Earning swings

As I already mentioned before, the stock is closely correlated to the market price of eggs. Only a relatively small part of its total sales comes from specialty eggs. On these eggs, the company is able to charge a premium. This is not the case with conventional eggs. Total sales decline if the market price drops. Because of this, earnings fluctuate a lot. in FY18, the company reported a profit of 126 million, while the year before it reported a loss of 74 million. This may seem unappealing, but the past shows that total sales, and thus total profit, will increase over time. May it be because of acquisitions, or because of the trend towards cage-free eggs. Specialty eggs prices are also less volatile, which reduces the huge swings in earnings.

The earning swings on itself present are a risk, but they could be a deal-breaker for investors who rely on dividends for a living. Currently, the dividend yield is 1.42%. Because of the seasonal cyclicality, management has decided to pay out one-third of the profit. Dividend cuts of 75% are therefore not unusual. Retirement is still decades away for me. I do not care too much about a dividend cut here and there, as long as the long-term growth story stays alive. However, I can understand that for investors who do need dividends to pay the bills, Cal-Maine could not match the requirements.

Conclusion

Cal-Maine foods trades at a P/E ratio below the S&P 500. I like how the company tries to differentiate itself from its competitors with its speciality egg brands. Cal-Maine’s annual report shows that dependency on Wal-Mart, its main consumer, increases, which is negative to me. However, I argue that Wal-Mart is financially healthy. Therefore, the increased dependency should not be a deal-breaker. I will start a position in Cal-Maine because I think the company can reduce my portfolio’s volatility. Its balance sheet shows almost no long-term debt. The stock price is more correlated to egg prices than to factors that affect the world’s economy.

About me

I am an bachelor student in economics, law and fiscal economics. I just finished my seminar external financial reporting which helped me understand more about US-GAAP and IFRS. If you enjoyed this article please click on the follow button on the top of this article. I would love to hear your feedback in the comment section.

