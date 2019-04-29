Weekly Cannabis Report: Why Can't U.S. Firms Acquire Canadian Ones Instead?

As U.S. cannabis companies continue to grow and expand, we think the M&A dialogue needs to include the possibility of U.S. firms looking to acquire Canadian players down the road.

The newly created Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF dropped 1.1%; this ETF tracks major U.S. players which is an excellent tool for investors.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks recouped some of the recent losses last week. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) gained 5.2% and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) gained by 4.2%. We will also begin tracking Horizons U.S. marijuana index ETF, comprising a majority of the top U.S. cannabis plays; the new ETF dropped 1.1% last week.

Canadian Large-Cap: Canopy (CGC) jumped 12% as investors digest its recent deal to acquire Acreage. Aphria (APHA) dropped another 1.3% after falling 24% in the prior week due to disappointing quarterly results. Aurora (ACB) was flat and announced a small investment into EnWave. Both Tilray (TLRY) and Cronos (CRON) rebounded ~9% after the two stocks faced heavy selling pressures recently amid negative analyst coverage.

Canadian Mid-Cap: HEXO (HEXO) continued its recent momentum with another 17% gain. OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) was flat but it will be interesting to see how the market reacts on Monday to the Nasdaq listing announcement. CannTrust (CTST) gained 3.7% after the company issued preliminary Q1 results and announced a US$200 million stock offering. Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) gained 8.2% without news.

Canadian Small-Cap: Namaste (OTCQB:NXTTF) rebounded 60% after the company issued a lengthy corporate update including several management changes. Valens Groworks (OTCQB:VGWCF) led the group with its 20% gain after reporting its first-ever revenue during the last quarter.

U.S. Cannabis Operators: The market continues to speculate whether more deals could be coming after Canopy agreed to acquire Acreage Holdings (OTCQB:ACRGF). Industry juggernauts Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) and Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) both reported 2018 Q4 results and both stocks reacted positively. Curaleaf (OTCQX:CURLF) was down 1% without major news. MedMen (otcqb:MMNFF) lost 7.2% after the company announced the departures of its COO and General Counsel late last Friday.

Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) gained 2.3% after its hostile bid for Aphria expired. Body and Mind (OTCPK:BMMJ) dropped 8% and we initiated our coverage with a negative outlook. We also initiated coverage of Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF) with a cautious outlook due to its reliance on a single store.

Ancillary and International: Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) dropped 6.7% without news. Khiron Life Sciences (OTCQB:KHRNF) dropped 2.5% and announced the acquisition of an Italian hemp firm. Packaging and materials supplier KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) was flat without news. Innovative Industrial Properties REIT (IIPR) gained 7.6% after acquiring a new property in Pennsylvania. TILT Holdings (otcqb:SVVTF) gained 14% after announcing an expansion of its Jupiter subsidiary in California.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

After Canopy announced its acquisition of Acreage contingent on the U.S. federal legalization, there have been heated debates on whether other Canadian companies will follow suit. After a careful review, we think investors should temper their expectation for a similar deal as the competitive landscape has changed dramatically in the last year. We have looked at the largest Canadian companies and concluded that very few of them will be able to acquire a major U.S. MSO simply due to the sizes.

We have compiled the top 20 largest public cannabis companies by market cap in the table below. Yellow bars are U.S. companies while blue bars are Canadian companies. You will also notice that we have highlighted Canopy and Cronos in green due to their large ownership positions by American companies Constellation and Altria. As a result, we don't view them as truly Canadian due to this reason. Clearly, the U.S. companies have dominated the top 10 list with only Aurora and Tilray having larger market values than most of the U.S. MSOs. However, Aurora and Tilray both lack the necessary capital because they never received strategic investments as Canopy and Cronos did. Aurora only has ~C$550 million in cash after its recent US$300 million convertible issuances and Tilray had ~C$650 million in cash mostly from its US$450 million convertible issuances. In the Canopy/Acreage deal, the acquirer agreed to pay US$300 in cash upfront which would deplete a significant portion of Aurora and Tilray's cash coffer.

Other Canadian players are simply outsized by their U.S. MSO competitors at this point. Aphria has been battering the aftermath of its much-criticized LATAM scandal and its recent financial performances have spooked investors and tanked the stock. HEXO and OrganiGram are up-and-coming Canadian players but their managements have been conservative about international expansion. Even the smallest U.S. MSO iAnthus Capital (otcqx:ITHUF) has a size similar to HEXO and OrganiGram.

The key takeaway for investors from all these is that we think people should start thinking about the possibility of U.S. companies potentially acquiring Canadian firms down the road. There are significant legal hurdles remaining and valuations remain high for the Canadian stocks. However, similar to the innovative deal structure used by Canopy to acquire Acreage, we think U.S. cannabis companies could find ways to structure acquisitions should valuation becomes more favorable down the road. We think conventional thinking needs to be adjusted as the U.S. cannabis sector has grown to match and, in some cases, outpace the Canadian companies.

