JetBlue Leaves Behind A Bumpy Quarter

I remain a confident shareholder following the release of 1Q19 results and near-term outlook that do not seem overly concerning to me.

But over the long term, I believe the company is well positioned to benefit from route network expansion and fuel efficiency initiatives.

JetBlue (JBLU) must be relieved that 1Q19 is over.

Following guidance downgrades over the past couple of months, the Long Island City-based airline delivered a 1Q19 earnings beat on revenues that, not surprisingly due to the mid-quarter traffic updates, met consensus expectations. In line with management's revised estimates, CASM (cost per available seat mile) ex-fuel increased less than 1% YOY, helping to provide some support to non-GAAP pretax margin that still dropped a noticeable 270 bps over year-ago levels.

JetBlue was faced with challenges in the quarter that ranged from off-season competitive pressures in Florida to low walk-up fares in key Northeast markets and even a perceived slowdown in economic activity. The result was a substantially reduced RASM (revenue per available seat mile) that dragged top-line growth and partially offset the benefits of much higher RPM (revenue passenger miles).

But more encouragingly, the airline has reported "cautious optimism" over RASM growth acceleration in 2Q19, particularly in May and June. This seems to be partially a consequence of a normalizing transcontinental business and the timing benefits of the Easter holiday. Regardless of how the second quarter may shake out in the end, JetBlue seems to have taken a bit more defensive stance, lowering its 2019 ASM outlook slightly (a measure of capacity) and maintaining expectations for full-year CASM ex-fuel at flat to +2%.

Keeping a longer-term horizon in mind, most important to me is that the company's growth plans remain intact. JetBlue is on track to introduce new routes to Ecuador and Europe later this year and in 2021, respectively. In addition, the fleet replacement of Embraer (ERJ) jets with the more fuel-efficient Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A220s has yet to kick off, and I expect to see the company's cost structure come down in the next several years as a result. Meanwhile, A321 NEOs will start to be delivered this year, which should help JetBlue execute on its short- and long-range route network expansion plans.

On the stock

Investing in the airline industry is always tricky. The space is haunted by fluctuating fuel prices, rising personnel costs, tight competition, and sensitivity to macroeconomic factors. JetBlue is certainly not immune to the risks associated with the space in general.

But when it comes to this stock, I believe it is not too hard for investors to justify a bet on it, given a combination of good fundamentals, decent long-term growth prospects, and rock-bottom valuations. Shares now trade at a next-year earnings multiple of 8.2x and long-term PEG of only 0.7x. If given only these metrics, I would have guessed that the numbers belong to a stock and company undergoing severe distress, which does not seem to be the case of JetBlue - even if its most recent quarter was not without a fair amount of operational challenges.

For the reasons above and despite recent stock performance that has failed to impress (see blue line in trailing five-year chart below), I remain a confident JBLU shareholder following the release of first quarter results and near-term outlook that do not seem overly concerning to me.

