SOCO International: Restored Profitability, Merlon Acquisition To Drive Revenue Higher

In 2018, SOCO International (OTCPK:SOCLF, OTC:SOCLY), the London-listed upstream company, previously focused on oil and gas fields offshore Vietnam, made a transformative value-accretive step. Shareholders approved the Merlon Petroleum El Fayum Company acquisition; after the completion in April 2019, the firm established the footprint in the oil-prolific Western Desert in Egypt, increased 2P reserves by 24 mmboe and 2C resources by 37 mmboe. As a result, higher production (Merlon produced 7,859 bopd in 2017) will impact future revenue, cash flow, and EPS. Also, apart from inorganic growth initiatives, in 2018, the company had reasonably rebalanced the portfolio divesting non-core assets in Congo (Brazzaville) and the Cabinda North Block in Angola. What is more, inside 2018 annual report, there are a plethora of attractive figures that indicate that SOCO's fundamentals are sound. Ultimately, Peel Hunt, an independent corporate broking, advisory & trading house, impressed by the company's prospects, raised SOCO to "Buy" (mentioned in the post on SOCO's Twitter account).

Yet, it was a tough year for SOCO's investors, as bears have dragged the share price down by ~25.3% since April 23, 2018. Even the Brent rally in the first nine months of 2018 had not revived bulls. In my view, the lackluster performance was mostly the consequence of the market's skepticism, caused by a few issues with the firm's Vietnamese assets, such as "the late arrival of a drilling rig and equipment, operational issues and further weather-related rig delays", and "gas compressor inefficiencies" that hindered to produce more (see p. 14); the CEO assured that these hindrances would be eliminated.

At the moment, investors do not entirely understand the potential that can be unlocked in the short term and overlook revenue growth prospects of the company after a foray into Egyptian oil & gas industry, focusing mainly on the issues with Vietnamese assets. I generally concur with the rating issued by Peel Hunt, as far as production growth, exploration opportunities, and synergies after Merlon acquisition provide certain upside. However, I should point out that SOCO's equity is for investors with significant risk tolerance; exploration success might serve as a catalyst, while failures can easily drag the shares down, even despite solid financials.

The top line

In 2014-2017, the top and bottom line performance were not particularly inspiring. Annual revenue peaked in 2013, reached $608 million, then plummeted to $154 million in 2016. That was partly the consequence of oil market volatility, but also lower hydrocarbon production. The output was going down in 2015-2018; in 2018, SOCO extracted 7,274 bopd compared to 11,976 bopd in 2015 (see p. 22, p. 2 of 2015 annual report). The company expects 2019 production from CNV and TGT to be even lower, to equal 6.5-7.5 kboepd. The share price mirrored the top line performance; on April 25, 2014, SOCO's share price on the London Stock Exchange was ~416.4 pence, now on April 23, 2019, the market was ready to pay only 76 pence.

Despite decreased output, 2018 top line was bolstered by recuperated Brent that pushed revenue to $175.1 million with a 12% change YoY. Partly that result was impacted by the high realized oil price with a premium to Brent of around $3-4 per barrel. In 2018, the company also slightly optimized cash operating costs per barrel, increased EBIT 3.5x, and because of resilient net CFFO, amassed a considerable cash pile of $240.1 million. Most importantly, it ultimately became profitable and showed its first net income ($27.7 million) since 2015.

At the moment, after the completion of the Merlon acquisition, SOCO's core oil-producing assets are the TGT and CNV in Vietnam, which contain 23 mmboe of 2P, and El Fayum (comprised of 10 fields) in Egypt. In 2018, the TGT brought the bulk of production, 5,686 boepd; the rest came from the Ca Ngu Vang field located in Block 9-2, abbreviated as CNV. Merlon El Fayum, acquired by the company, produced 7,859 bopd (net) in 2017 and has the potential to increase that level to 15,000 boepd by 2023, utilizing discovered 2P and 2C. As comes from the chart on slide 17 of the presentation, production from both TGT and CNV based on 2P+2C will reach a peak of ~12 kboepd around January 2022, while output from El Fayum (also based on reserves & resources) will peak only by 2024. In this sense, it is quite apparent why SOCO decided to turn to M&A; the rationale was to offset the decline of Vietnamese fields. Here, it is worth noting that possible exploration successes in Blocks 125 & 126 offshore Ho Shi Ming City and in El Fayum (at the moment, there are 50 identified prospects and leads, while are 15 high-graded) could provide further upside.

Free Cash Flow

An essential matter reasonable investor should take into account is a company's free cash flow and its sustainability. In 2018, SOCO invested $19 million in oil & gas properties and intangibles, while generated operating cash flow of $54.2 million with a 31% net CFFO margin; levered FCF equaled $35.2 million. Here, it is worth highlighting that lower capex was caused by "the delay in the drilling campaign and the deferral to 2019 of seismic acquisition on exploration Blocks 125 & 126" (see p. 23).

Net CFFO consensus estimates. Author's creation. Data from Standard & Poor's Capital IQ.

Analysts expect 2019 net CFFO to equal ~$80 million. SOCO promised to invest $33.8 million in 2019 (see p. 23); hence, levered FCF could equal $46.2 million indicating an attractive Forward FCF yield of ~11.9%.

The balance sheet risk

I do not see any signs of weakness or fragility of the financial position. Due to prodigious cash flow generation and lower capex compared to 2017, net cash on December 30, 2018, equaled $240.1 million (~61.9% of the current market capitalization). Short-term assets of $264.4 million more than safely cover current liabilities of $28.1 million. The company's Total Debt/Equity ratio is only 0.19x, and the balance sheet is well fortified.

A 7.24% dividend yield

The next issue worth delving into is SOCO's dividend yield and sustainability of shareholder rewards. At the moment, SOCO is an indeed generous dividend payer; with 2018 DPS of 5.25 pence per ordinary share, it offers a 7.24% yield that makes it an unquestionable dividend champion. A meticulous reader might ask me how SOCO managed to pay a dividend when it was loss-making in 2015, 2016, and 2017. The answer is that even during the oil market meltdown, the firm was FCF-positive; it had negative FCF of $ (7) million only in 2015; as a result, 2016 DPS was cut to $0.03 from $0.14, but not eliminated. It is indeed respectable, as some British E&P companies as Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) and Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY) had to suspend shareholder rewards because profitability and balance sheets were under pressure.

There are a few reasons why the yield is so spectacular. The first one and the most obvious is the lackluster share price performance. Since 2014, the equity has lost ~81.8%, while the UK oil & gas industry lost only ~2.5%. The second one is a high payout ratio; the firm retains only 4% of net income. However, the payout ratio based on levered FCF is quite moderate. In 2018, SOCO had an operating cash flow of $54.2 million, while $23.3 million were returned to shareholders in the form of dividends. At the same time, net CFFO adjusted for capital investment (or levered FCF) was $35.2 million, $16 million higher than in 2017, which also provided a reliable coverage (1.5x) of shareowner rewards. In my view, in the medium term, because of the impact of the Egyptian assets, DPS and impressive yield could be sustained painlessly.

Valuation

At the moment, SOCO appears clearly undervalued with a P/B ratio of only 0.6x. However, the firm's 13.4x P/E is not as attractive as Price/Profit of the LSE-listed Kurdistan-focused Gulf Keystone Petroleum (9.9x), for instance, but still below the UK market median of 16.29x. Also, EV/EBITDA equals 1.86x, which, in my view, is far too cheap. Next, the company has a low Enterprise Value-to-2P ratio of 5.17x (considering reserves additions from Merlon). Apart from that, as I mentioned above, SOCO has an ~11.9% Forward FCF yield, which might look attractive for investors who pick stocks taking into account cash flow-based ratios. In sum, on a P/B basis, SOCO's fair price might be ~£1.25.

Final thoughts

In 2018, SOCO showed considerable revenue growth, 3.5x EBIT jump, and first net income since 2015. With the acquisition of Merlon Petroleum, SOCO made a transformative step towards higher production, consistent revenue increase, and free cash flow generation. The company has sound fundamentals and stable OCF. Also, the firm sees its M&A activity not ended; as it was mentioned in the annual report on p. 9, "We continue to target both organic and M&A led growth opportunities." In my view, with a substantial amount of cash, SOCO might consider new M&A deals in the Middle East & North Africa to secure future growth.

Please take notice that SOCO International is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The ticker is SIA. ADRs have low liquidity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.