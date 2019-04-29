Take A Chance On Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) remained generous to its investors as the dividends kept increasing in huge chunks over the years. Meanwhile, its operations continued to be profitable which was further strengthened by its rising liquidity ratio and net worth. This also proved that the company’s financials have always been solid and intact. On the other hand, EV's stock price remains relatively cheap and undervalued amidst its bullish trend since the beginning of 2019.

Investors’ Interest

Dividends per Share

Over the years, Eaton Vance has always been generous and consistent with the distribution of dividends to its investors. In the 10-year trend, it could be seen that the dividends per share have been resulting in an average increase of 8% annually. From the slow to moderate increase from 2008 to 2013, it made a giant leap in 2014 to $0.91 per share for its 11% increment from the previous year. Since then, it has been resulting in a faster and higher growth rate until it reached $1.15 and $1.28 per share in 2017 and 2018. Projected years showed more impressive values for it would increase to $1.41, $1.52, $1.59, $1.66 and $1.74 for the next five years as calculated by the Dividend Growth Model. But how much did the investors receive in reference to the company’s earnings?

Source: Nasdaq

Projected values were computed using the Dividend Growth Model.

Dividend Payout Ratio

This would answer the question in the first section; how much did the investors receive in reference to the company’s earnings?

Amidst the changing market condition, the company kept realizing increasing bottom line earnings which also resulted in the increasing value of investors’ earnings over time. The upward trend of the net earnings per share and the dividend per share would be an indication that the company has always been viable and had more than enough to suffice its obligations to the investors. For the last 10 years, both EPS and Dividends per share have been going up. However, this wouldn’t stop here. What matters most is the value of dividends per share in relation to the company’s earnings per share. As the values show, the ratio has been playing between 0.37-0.58 which conveys that the company has been giving an average of 48% of its earnings to its shareholders from 2008 to 2018. This is remarkable for the fact that the company has been giving an almost equal value between the company itself (operations, directors, and employees) and the investors for the last 10 years. With this, how long and how much could EV suffice this?

Source: Nasdaq, MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed using the Dividend Growth model and Linear Trend Analysis respectively.

Dividends versus Net Income

The upward trend of both net income and dividends at the same rate was the reason behind the trend of the dividend payout ratio. It could be seen that the ups and downs of dividend payout ratio were not sharp at all which showed that the trendline would still be slope but a bit flat. This happened because the rate of increase for both accounts was almost the same. Net income had an average annual growth rate of 10% while dividends had 8%. Graphically, this could also be proven by the gap between net income and dividends which did not change that much but has been slow enlarging and would be larger for the next five years. This confirmed the fact that although net income and dividends were both increasing, the former moved quite faster than the latter, dividends increased as well. Given this, it could be understood that over the years, Eaton Vance has been generating profit large enough to cover all its dividend payments and there has been $100 to $200 million as the remaining amount to further stimulate the operations. This showed, that the company continued to be profitable and sustainable for the next five years.

Source: Nasdaq, MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed using the Dividend Growth model and Linear Trend Analysis respectively.

Dividends versus Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow almost mirrored the movement of net income for the past 10 years given their movements especially their low points in 2013 and 2015 and the upward movement in the projected years suggesting its solid and consistent profitability. Like net income, net cash from operations continued to rise along with capital expenditures suggesting the company’s sustainability to continue or even enlarge in operations as cash after CapEx or Free Cash Flow kept increasing and remained higher than the dividends over the years and would do more in the succeeding years. The increasing trend of FCF conveyed its increasing capacity to increase the operations and meet its obligations to the shareholders. Forecasted years showed higher values for both dividends and free cash but the gap would be wider which would appear the same with net income and dividends suggesting its profitability and sustainability even in the long-run.

Source: Nasdaq, Marketwatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed using the Dividend Growth model and Linear Trend Analysis respectively.

EV’s Fundamentals

Operating Revenue

Eaton closed FY 2018 with positive results as it continued to get a higher demand and sustained its solid operations. Its operating revenue kept rising over the years. From $1.1 billion in 2008 in significantly fell by $200 million in 2009 but easily came back by the same amount in 2010 at $1.12 billion before increasing again by $140 million in the following year. Since then, it has always been amounting to billions, playing between $1.3 to $1.4 billion. In 2017, it jumped by 16% as it rose to $1.56 billion before rising again by 8% in 2018 at $1.68 billion. Given this 10- year analysis, it could be understood that EV’s operating revenue has been generally increasing with an average amount of $1.30 billion and an increment of $58 million per year. Projected values for the next five years resulted in higher values as it would almost reach $2 billion in 2023. With EV's effort to jive with the changing market condition, its operations remained formidable.

Quarterly values also showed positive results as it could be seen that it has been increasing significantly in all quarters when being checked with comparative time series (2016 and 2017). From about $300 million in every quarter it continuously increased until it reached $400 million. Meanwhile, EV opened 2019 with glorious results as it reported its operating revenue at $405 million. With this, the increasing trend of operating revenue would likely continue.

Source: MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed Linear Trend Analysis.

Source: MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed Linear Trend Analysis.

Operating costs and expenses moved in the same direction with operating revenue. With this, it could be implied that the years when its sales fell, it was primarily due to the company's discretion to lower their transactions and not due to decreasing demand or wrong pricing strategy. As a result, operating revenue moved in the same direction. Nevertheless, it remained generally increasing over time. For the past 10 years, it had an average amount of $399 million with $13 million as the average annual increment. For the next five years, it could go higher and even reach $500 million as forecasted. This also showed that the company's operations have always been solid and strong both in generating revenue and managing costs and expenses as the increasing trend of operating profit suggests.

Source: MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed Linear Trend Analysis.

Net Income

There are three things that an investor needs to know here. First, there were years when net income sharply decreased. In 2008, net income reached $195 before falling to $130 million in the following year; and in 2015, net income fell to $226 million from $296 million in the previous year. But what really matters here is how and how much the company came back. One must notice that after net income fell by 33% in 2009, it bounced back by 34% in 2010 and even reaching $214 million in 2011. In the second part, after net income fell by $76 million in 2015, it slowly got back in 2016. And since then, net income never dropped again. It even rose to $381 million last FY 2018. Second, net income reflected the movement of operating profit which means that the years when net income fell were the years when the company decided to limit their operations as the movement of both operating revenue and operating costs and expenses suggest. Also, no exceptional items in the non-operating section existed. Lastly, despite the noticeable troughs in some years, one must give emphasis on the general trend of net income. Net income was generally upward sloping. From 2008 to 2013, the company had an average net income of $185 million while $285 million from 2014 to 2018. Projected years using linear trend analysis showed that net income would fall short in 2019 at $333 million (but with Nasdaq’s estimated EPS, net income in 2019 would be higher at $370 million) before rising again to $383 million in 2022 and $400 million in 2023. Likewise, quarterly net income conveys a more positive outlook for FY 2019 as 1Q ended with $86 million as net income, 11% higher than its comparative time series in 2018 and even the highest among the listed years.

Source: MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed Linear Trend Analysis.

Source: MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed Linear Trend Analysis.

EPS

As expected, EPS moved in the same way since there have been no sharp changes in weighted average shares. It has been moving in an upward direction like net income. As estimated using linear trend analysis, it would drop to $2.83 in 2019 but would rise again to $2.98 in 2020. Nasdaq has a higher estimated value at $3.15 in 2019 and $3.46 in 2020.

On the other hand, actual values could be different in FY 2019 as 1Q ended at $0.75 per share, 19% higher than the comparative time series. Wall Street Journal agreed with the positive outlook as it estimated 2Q and 3Q 2019 EPS at $0.76 and $0.82 respectively.

Source: MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed Linear Trend Analysis.

Source: MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed Linear Trend Analysis.

Liquidity Ratio

As the company continued to present impressive values on its Income Statement, more earnings were translated into cash and receivables. Some would be used to purchase or invest in other liquid assets. EV's liquid assets, particularly cash and receivables that comprised a large portion of current assets kept rising over the years. As a result, total current assets continued to increase which became higher and faster as time went by. Meanwhile, current liabilities particularly debt and short-term payables also moved in an upward trend. However, current assets have been increasing faster and higher which resulted in an impressive current ratio. For the last 10 years, it has been playing within 2.0 to 3.0. This showed that current assets were twice or thrice as much as current liabilities. This is an assurance that all short-term obligations could be met easily. Projected years estimated it to be more than 3.00 which proved the company's strong capacity to cover and stimulate its operations, and meet all its payables in the short-run.

Source: MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed Linear Trend Analysis.

Net Worth

Net Worth continued to increase sharply for the last 10 years. From about $200 million in 2008, it slowly crawled to about $400 to $800 million. In 2017, it soared by $400 million rising to $1.27 billion before rising again by $180 million in 2018. Forecasted values showed higher amounts. The hundred million difference should be watched out. With this, it could be seen that the company has always been solvent. The increasing trend of net worth showed the strong capacity of its assets to meet all its financial obligations with a remaining value of more than a billion.

Source: MarketWatch

Projected values for the next five years were computed Linear Trend Analysis.

Technical

Stock Price

From its bearish trend during the latter part of 2018, the price started to move upward. Since January 2019, it has been bullish with a little to moderate volatility. With 12.86 as its PE Ratio, investors must be willing to spend $12.86 per earning. Given the price, solid fundamentals and dividend growth, it remains relatively cheap. But as its price stays bullish, is the price really cheap or overvalued? This could be checked using the Dividend Growth Model:

Current Price: $41.61

Dividends for the Year: $1.41 per share

Average Dividend Growth for the last 10 years: 0.07819585928

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1120819444

Derived Price: $44.8637297 or $44.86

Given this, the price remains undervalued and will definitely go up for the next few weeks or months until it reaches its correct price. Now that the company is about to release its 2Q earnings and dividends, investors speculation may affect the movement of price. The positive start of 2019 plus its newly launched products and services will put upward pressure on the price that may create a new resistance level.

Opportunities for Further Growth

EV’s Investment Tax Calculator (Eaton Vance-Investment Tax Calculator)

Earlier this month EV announced the release of its investment tax calculator which can be accessed on its website. With its enhanced features, investors would be able to compute all taxes that would be charged to every additional income of an individual’s investments such as federal tax, state tax, and local tax. This would apply to municipal bonds, US Treasury interest income, retirement fund, dividends, and other investment gains. This also added features so an investor could compare after-tax gain of different type of fixed income investment and securities. Given this newly-launched investment tax calculator, EV could help investors, analysts and financial advisors to make optimal choices when it comes to investments by knowing the costs and benefits of each investment they would plan to engage in. In return, this would be an opportunity for Eaton Vance to showcase the continuous innovations of its investment products and services which made it indomitable in the market as its sales and bottom line earnings remained growing. This would enable EV to capture the increasing number of demand for more efficient investment products and services which would further increase its profitability. This could partnerships with other investment product and services firms and even with the government as it also offers bonds and bills which could support and further stimulate its operations and earnings in the long-run.

ETFs in Utilizing Clearhedge Method (Eaton Vance-ETFs and Clearhedge Method)

Eaton Vance Corp. filed for permission to offer ETFs that would utilize the clearhedge method. This would let ETFs be disclosed in public before the start of every trading day. This would also help those who are active in the trading of ETFs buy and sell based on ETS actual and referenced returns and even those that couldn’t be easily translated into cash. With this, EV could help the investors and brokers, and even the market reduce the risks associated with its own and referenced investment products. With its referenced returns it could also help in promoting further growth and efficiency in the secondary market This, in turn, could gain confidence and trusts from many investors and advisors which could help it capture more returns. Also, partnerships with different institutions in trading could be formed which could help the company enlarge and sustain its increasing operations. It could help the investors and subscribers not only to have an advantage in trading but also receive an increasing amount of earnings.

Final Judgment

There’s nothing left to say about Eaton Vance. But with its continuous growth in sales, earnings and, dividends, Eaton Vance is one of the best companies to put your investments into as it could be proven to be sustainable for a long period of time. Its years of existence says it all.

For the long-term investors, as Balance Sheet ratios agreed with the impressive results posted on the Income Statement, it could easily be seen that the company’s profitability has been and would always be met and sustained. The increasing amount of its free cash flow suggests that its net cash from operations less cash spent on CapEx remains high which would be added to the company’s operations and cash. The increasing amount of the dividends per share in reference to EPS also says that the growth is not only in the company but even with the investors. The higher and faster increase in net income and free cash flow than the dividends proved that the company could always meet its financial obligations and even exceeded them. This would be an assurance that the company would maintain its adequacy for a long time.

Likewise, short-term investors are highly recommended to invest here. Despite the bullish trend, the stock remains undervalued and relatively cheap. This would still go up until it’s at it its correct price. It could even go higher as positive reviews and speculations on its 2Q 2019 performance and even its newly-released products and services could set a higher resistance level. Now is still the right time to purchase shares here. Indeed, Eaton Vance is good for both short-term and long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.