Ford's Outperformance In America Drives Shares Higher

Image Source: Ford Motor Company – First quarter IR presentation

By Callum Turcan

International weakness aside, particularly in China and South America, Ford Motor Company (F) was able to impress by posting very strong North American performance during the first quarter of 2019. The news sent shares up ~11% on April 26. As of this writing, Ford yields 5.8%, but due to the structural problems facing the automotive industry and the automaker’s already generous payout, we aren’t optimistic on Ford’s ability to grow its regular dividend over the coming years. While shares of Ford are trading below the midpoint of our range of expected values even after the latest rally, we caution that the company is still in the midst of a corporate revamp in a cyclical industry that is very exposed to ongoing geopolitical tensions (which is often cited as the reason for weak performance at Ford’s JV in China).

Earnings Overview

Ford’s ‘Automotive’ segment posted positive EBIT at its North American, European, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa divisions while generating negative EBIT at its Chinese and South American divisions last quarter. Better pricing and product mix were key as those factors enabled Ford to grow its Automotive EBIT margin by 100 basis points year-over-year. On top of strong Automotive performance, Ford Credit posted material year-over-year EBIT growth due to lower supplemental depreciation charges on its lease portfolio and lower credit loss reserve charges due to stronger consumer credit metrics.

Here is a concise summary of why we view the structure of the automotive industry as very poor from our 16-page stock report. That doesn’t mean we are against players that operate in the place, there are plenty of gems out there, but we want to stress that Ford will always be fighting an uphill battle;

The auto manufacturers industry is characterized by high fixed costs, substantial operating leverage, and intense competition. Vehicle sales are impacted by general economic conditions, which are largely out of the control of participants, and by the cost of credit and fuel. Excess capacity, price discounting and other marketing initiatives can pressure the top line, while rising raw material and labor costs can squeeze the bottom line. Changing consumer preferences in type, model and fuel-efficiency can cause abrupt shifts in market share. The structural characteristics of the group are very poor.

Where Ford does have a competitive advantage is in North America’s pickup truck market. The company’s earnings press release notes that the “F-Series continued to perform well, with sales and segment share both up year over year and retail average transaction price flat at about $47,000 per vehicle, despite all-new products from competitors.” Ford mentioned that its North American and United States market share stood at 13.6% (up 10 basis points year-over-year) and 14.4% (also up 10 basis points year-over-year) during the first quarter of 2019. Management sees Ford’s F-Series pickup truck line-up holding a high-30s percent market share in the United States, enabling the company to charge a premium compared to its peers as you can see below.

Image Shown: Ford’s greatest competitive advantage in an industry with few comes from its rock-solid North American pickup truck operations and strong F-Series brand. Image Source: Ford – First quarter 2019 IR presentation

Ford generated $2.0 billion in EBIT from its Automotive segment in the first quarter, up 16% year-over-year. That included $2.2 billion in EBIT from its North American division, good for a 14% year-over-year increase. EBIT from Ford Credit grew by 25% annually to $0.8 billion. When including the $0.3 billion loss from Ford’s ‘Mobility’ segment (which represents the company’s bet on the future of the industry, including its investments in autonomous driving capabilities and smart auto networks) and the $0.1 billion loss from its ‘Corporate & Other’ segment, Ford posted $2.4 billion in adjusted EBIT last quarter. That was up 12% from the same period a year-ago, even though the company’s top-line fell by $1.7 billion to $40.3 billion (down 4% year-over-year).

However, Ford’s net income still fell by 34% year-over-year down to $1.1 billion in the first quarter due to sharp reduction in its equity income from affiliated companies and reduced other income. Its GAAP EPS on a diluted basis fell from $0.43 to $0.29, but at least the company showcased serious operational improvement at some of its core segments.

Profitability improvements can be found at Ford’s North American Automotive segment, as stronger pickup truck and SUV sales combined with discontinuing the Ford Focus (sedans carry lower margins, generally speaking, than SUVs and pickup trucks) enabled its EBIT margin to rise by 90 basis points year-over-year to 8.7% last quarter. Even better, management is targeting a long-term EBIT margin of 10.0% at Ford’s most lucrative division. We will be monitoring Ford’s march towards greater profitability, keeping in mind that any long-term goals are at risk of an industry-wide downturn due to the high levels of operating leverage automakers face.

Investing in the Future

Ford’s investments in the future of automotive tech continues, with management having this to say during the firm’s latest quarterly conference call:

As you look at the Smart Vehicles for a Smart World, we have the opportunity to help create a better transportation system that will improve lives. To this end, we made the decision to connect with modems virtually all of our new vehicles going forward and to leverage this connectivity to continuously improve our vehicles and services and create better experiences for our customers. We know this will build loyalty and deliver recurring revenue streams. Well, for your information, by the end of this year, 100% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. will be equipped with those modems and by 2020, 90% of our new vehicles globally will also be equipped with modems. So, in parallel, we're laying building blocks in the form of platforms to help us realize the vision then of a Smart Vehicles for a Smart World. Examples include Autonomic's Transportation Mobility Cloud or we nicknamed it the TMC. This is the world's leading automotive cloud.

These are the types of investments needed to stand out in a hyper-competitive market. We will be closely monitoring how the autonomous vehicle space plays out over the coming years, especially as Ford focuses on “recurring revenue streams,” presumably from software and service related sales.

How We View Ford

After roughly 116 years of operations, Ford is one of (if not the) most resilient American auto manufacturers out there. Here is a concise summary of our thoughts on Ford and it relates to the company’s key strengths from our two-page dividend report:

Ford has benefited materially from the pent-up demand that persisted following the Great Recession, but US sales levels have likely peaked. Ford’s expectations for 2019 financial results are for 'potential improvement from 2018,' as it works to execute on the strategy laid out in 2018. We’re huge fans of the ‘One Ford’ movement, and we like that the executive team continues to brew a culture of innovation. Ford may be the most resilient of any domestic automaker, but its credit rating was recently downgraded to one notch above junk. Cyclical troughs are notoriously difficult to navigate for capital intensive manufacturers, and we're keeping an eye on investment levels in emerging opportunities.

We are worried about Ford’s credit rating as Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has placed the automaker’s invested grade Baa3 credit rating on watch with a negative outlook. Ford Credit’s investment grade credit rating is also Baa3 with a negative outlook. If Ford, the parent company, receives another downgrade that would lead to a downgrade in Ford Credit’s credit rating (and plunge both credit ratings into the “junk” category), according to Moody’s. Here is a concise summary of how we view Ford’s key weaknesses from our two-page dividend report:

There was a time when many thought the entire domestic auto industry was going to fold, where sustaining a dividend payout by one of the Big 3 was a mere afterthought. No – this wasn’t during the Great Depression during the 1930s. This was during the Financial Crisis of 2009 that claimed some of the strongest domestic automakers in bankruptcy, including GM (GM) and Chrysler (FCAU). Pent-up demand and a strong product line-up have aided Ford’s fortunes during the past few years, but relatively high fixed costs, commodity input exposure, and cyclical end market demand mean long-term dividend prospects remain uncertain. The company's financial debt load adds to our concerns, and competition in the next generation of autos is only heating up.

Legal Liabilities

Another concern is that Ford disclosed the U.S. Department of Justice had opened a criminal investigation into its emission certifications. However, keep in mind that this is much different from Volkswagen Group’s enormous (OTCPK:VWAGY) defeat devices scandal. A key except from its latest 10-Q filing:

Emissions Certification… As previously reported, the Company has become aware of a potential concern involving its U.S. emissions certification process. This matter currently focuses on issues relating to road load estimations, including analytical modeling and coastdown testing. The potential concern does not involve the use of defeat devices… We voluntarily disclosed this matter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board on February 18, 2019 and February 21, 2019, respectively. Subsequently, the U.S. Department of Justice opened a criminal investigation into the matter. In addition, we have notified a number of other state and federal agencies. We are fully cooperating with all government agencies. Because this matter is still in the preliminary stages, we cannot predict the outcome, and we cannot provide assurance that it will not have a material adverse effect on us.

For now, it doesn’t look like this potential liability will pose a major risk to Ford’s operations, but something to keep in mind as legal penalties in the automotive space can be quite onerous. Even worse, sustained damage to the brand can erode what little competitive advantages automakers are able to build up in this hyper-competitive industry.

Concluding Thoughts

A key part of Ford’s corporate revamp involves focusing on cars, trucks, and SUVs that will earn an economic profit while shying away from offerings that won’t. That includes focusing more on pickup trucks and SUVs while moving away from selling passenger cars like sedans. Ford wants to cut $25.5 billion in costs by 2022, and part of that strategy ultimately resulted in seeing Ford team up with Volkswagen. The partnership plans to roll out a compact pickup truck, that they would sell under their own brands, in South America, Europe, and Africa. Ford plans to base the design of the vehicle around the Ford Ranger, a midsized pickup truck.

Beyond that, the partnership likely envisions working closely together developing electric vehicles. Top of needing to completely rework existing supply chains and production facilities, battery production plants also need to be built out. Ford just announced a $0.5 billion equity investment in Rivian in order fund the development of “an all-new, next-generation battery electric vehicle for Ford’s growing EV portfolio using Rivian’s skateboard platform.”

We are supportive of Ford’s focus on North American profitability and will be closely monitoring its partnership with Volkswagen. Its Mobility segment may yield very promising long-term upside, but that can’t be quantified as things stand today. That being said, we aren’t interested in shares at these levels, but applaud Ford for its solid first quarter report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.



Some of the companies mentioned above are not listed on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own unique sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.



Some of the companies mentioned above may be included in one or more of Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.