Auryn Resources: A Look At Its Committee Bay Project, Nunavut

Gong forward, Auryn will benefit from the added optionality due to its operating two flagship projects, which is sweet for a junior explorer.

"Discovery is seeing what everybody else has seen, and thinking what nobody else has thought." - Albert Szent-Györgyi

Previously, I assessed the management team of Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG), concluding the Ivan Bebek-Shawn Wallace partnership exhibits a package of entrepreneurial idiosyncrasies which have helped them achieve a series of successes in the past and, going forward, may continue to serve them well (see here). I then looked at one of the company's flagship projects, i.e., the Sombrero project in southern Peru (see here).

In this article, let's examine the junior miner's the other flagship project - the Committee Bay project in the arctic Nunavut, attempting to appreciate its upside potential and associated risk.

A district-scale project

As of April 2019, Auryn has assembled a portfolio of seven projects (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Auryn's exploration portfolio. Source.

As I stated previously, in acquiring assets, Auryn management searches for the following technical attributes:

"It had to be a district-scale opportunity, which means a land package where multiple deposits could be developed in the same geological setting;

It had to be situated in a stable jurisdiction where people get mining permits in a reasonable timeframe; and

It had to be high grade because it's only in times like these when you can economically acquire high-grade assets" (see here).

Additionally, they acquire assets "that would not be available in a better market" from a seller who is "financially challenged."

Auryn signed a letter of intent (or LOI) on Feb. 5, 2015, to earn a 51% interest in North Country Gold’s 66,160-ha Committee Bay Project by agreeing to spend C$6 million over 30 months, including C$0.5 million of firm commitment upon signing of a definitive option agreement, with costs shared pro rata between Auryn and North Country (see here). Pursuing the LOI, a definitive Joint Exploration Agreement was reached on March 20, 2015, under which Auryn agreed to purchase 10 million North Country common shares at C$0.05 per share (see here). On June 30, 2015, Auryn entered into a LOI to acquire the remaining shares of North Country which it does not already own for approximately C$20.4 million (see here). The LOI was followed by a definitive arrangement agreement signed on Aug. 13, 2015 (see here).

Although the price Auryn paid implied a premium of 65.5%, it's worth noting North Country had cumulatively invested more than C$70 million in the project. In addition, through the transaction, Auryn obtained three camps which can be used to support seasonal exploration campaigns, namely, the Hayes Camp (100-person capacity), the Bullion Camp (20-40 person capacity), and the Ingot Camp (10-person capacity). The Hayes Camp includes a 914-m, graded, esker airstrip, a permitted, seasonally prepared 1,580-m winter ice airstrip constructed on the adjacent Sandspit Lake, and 320-m tundra airstrip at the Bullion Camp (see here).

Auryn announced on Oct. 8, 2015, that it had staked 158,885-ha of new claims along the Committee Bay greenstone belt, increasing its total claims and leases in Nunavut to 217,600-ha (see here). On June 20, 2016, the company completed staking an additional 162,000-ha at the Committee Bay gold project, raising the land package to over 380,000-ha across the entire 300-km length of the Committee Bay greenstone belt (see here).

Fig. 2. The Committee Bay project and the Gibson MacQuoid project in arctic Canada. Source.

Auryn owns 100% of the Committee Bay project, subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (or NSR) on the entire project and an additional 1.5% NSR on 7,596-ha which is buyable within two years of the commencement of commercial production at C$2.0 million for each 0.5% of the NSR (see here).

The Committee Bay Greenstone Belt, Rae Craton

Geologists have figured out ancient crustal blocks accreted together to form the Canadian Shield, which some prefer to call the United Plates of America (see here). The western Churchill province of the Canadian Shield, including much of mainland Nunavut, is dominated by three Archean (older than 2.5 Ga, i.e., 2.5 billion years before present) cratons, i.e., Slave, Rae, and Hearne. These cratons were sutured together along the Thelon tectonic zone around 2.02-1.90 Ga (see here) and the Snowbird tectonic zone around 1.90 Ga (see here)(Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. A geological map of mainland Rae Craton and Hearne Craton, with the location of the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid projects shown, modified from source. Analogous Arctic gold mines and deposits are 1, Amaruq; 2, Meadowbank; 3, Meliadine; 4, Hope Bay; 5, Back River; 6, Lupin.

Rae Craton. The Rae Craton itself consists of Archaean tonalitic to granitic gneisses and, particularly in the northeastern portion of the craton, greenstone belts, including the Committee Bay greenstone belt. These greenstone belts are intruded by 2.72–2.64 Ga tonalite and 2.62–2.58 Ga monzogranitic plutons. The Rae Craton has repeatedly reworked in four discrete tectonic events aging between 2.56 Ga and 1.8 Ga (see here).

Committee Bay greenstone belt. The Committee Bay greenstone belt consists of the Prince Albert Group of supra-crustal rocks including a lower sequence of intercalated basalt and 2.7 Ga felsic volcanic rocks, a komatiite sequence, and an upper sequence of sedimentary rocks, with the uppermost part containing iron-formation. The metamorphic grade of the granite-greenstone domain varies from lower amphibolite facies in the southwest to upper amphibolite facies in the northeast. The Committee Bay area has been affected by two penetrative deformation events, i.e., the earlier D1 and later D2 (see here and here).

Gold mineralization. Gold mineralization has been detected in multiple areas within the Committee Bay greenstone belt.

In the Hayes River area, North Country had previously discovered the Three Bluffs gold deposit, nearby occur the Hayes and Antler showings.

In the Ellice Hills area, three iron-formation–hosted gold prospects are recognized, namely, the Inuk, Mist-Koffy, and Peanut showings (see here).

Much of the iron-formation–hosted gold mineralization in the Committee Bay greenstone belt is interpreted to be syn-kinematic with D2 deformation, including the Amer and Walker Lake shear zones. Gold mineralization is localized in structural and stratigraphic settings where progressive D2 deformation has resulted in a dilation, e.g., in form of sulfidic quartz veins, which permitted syn-kinematic fluid flow, alteration, and gold introduction mainly associated with sulfidation of iron-formation. The D2 deformation, and hence the gold mineralization, is estimated to have occurred around 1.8 Ga (see here).

Meadowbank mine. The occurrence of these gold showings in the Committee Bay greenstone belt shows many broad similarities with the sulfidized iron-formation-hosted Meadowbank mine of Agnico Eagle (AEM) in the Woodburn Lake group to the south, which is thought to be correlative with the Prince Albert group. Gold in the Meadowbank mine is associated with pyrrhotite-pyrite that preferentially replaces magnetite in oxide-facies iron-formation (see here).

There are appreciable variations within the Committee Bay greenstone belt and between the Committee Bay and Meadowbank areas. Firstly, the former experienced higher grade metamorphism and more ductile deformation than the latter. Secondly, in the upper Hayes River area of the Committee Bay greenstone belt, gold appears to have been introduced early in a progres­sive D2 event, whereas in the Meadowbank area and Ellice Hills occurrences, gold is thought to have been introduced late in the progressive D2 event.

Analogs. There are five deposit complexes in various greenstone belts in Nunavut, three in the Rae Craton (Meadowbank, Amaruq, and Meliadine, all of Agnico) and two in the Slave Craton (Hope Bay of TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) and Back River of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCQX:SGSVF)). Hope Bay poured first gold in 2017. Meadowbank has been producing since 2010, while Amaruq and Meliadine are expected to pour first gold in 2019. The Lupin gold mine, from which Kinross Gold (KGC) used to produce gold, was closed in 2005 (Fig. 1).

All these deposit complexes were discovered, explored, and appraised in a large land package which essentially covers an entire greenstone belt. Further exploration upside may exist for each of these deposit complexes, however, the average tonnage, grade and contained gold for these analogs will most likely lead investors to expect a multimillion-ounce gold resource from such a district-sized greenstone belt as Committee Bay (Table 1).

Table 1. Mineral reserves and resources of the direct and distant analogs of the Committee Bay greenstone belt, shown with the mineral resources at the Three Bluffs deposit. The author's compilation from the following sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.

Exploration

Auryn’s exploration programs in 2015 and 2016, costing C$4 million (see here) and C$10 million (see here), respectively, managed to cover 85% of the land holdings. The 2016 program includes 10,000m Rotary Air Blast (or RAB) drilling, 3,750m of diamond drilling at the Three Bluffs deposit, and 5,500 regional and 3,100 XRF till samples (see here). The diamond drilling at Three Bluffs showed the deposit was open at the depths and along strike. The company defined 17 high-priority drill-ready targets across the belt based on the 2016 surface work (see here and here)(Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The 2016 exploration program, including geophysical surveys, till sampling, and drilling at West Plains, Anuri, and step-out from the Three Bluffs deposit. Source.

In 2017, Auryn completed 150 RAB drill holes totaling 30,000m, targeting areas away from the Three Bluffs deposit it inherited from North Country. At four prospects, namely, Aiviq, Aarluk, West Plains, and Inuk, the company intersected high-grade (1.15 - 18.09 g/t) gold in the banded iron formation and in a silicified shear zone (see here). The company was rather excited especially about the Aiviq discovery. It also intersected various lengths of 0.62-1.73 g/t grade gold at the Mist, Koffy, Kinng Mountain, and Inuk prospects (see here).

From 2,550 till samples collected, the company identified eight anomalies across the 50% of Gibson MacQuoid project that the company had access to in 2017 (see here).

By the start of the 2018 exploration program, Auryn had gained considerable confidence in using high-resolution till sampling to target gold mineralization underneath the glacial till which covers 95% of the project area by spatially comparing gold assay results from the 100m X 100m till surveys across nine regional targets in hand with grades obtained from drill holes. Five of the nine regional targets have returned discrete new gold targets from the high-resolution till, including the Koffy, Kalulik, Aarluk, Kanosak, and Castle Rock target areas (see here).

In 2018, Auryn drilled 10,000m across several targets near the Three Bluffs deposit but away from known mineralization, including the Aiviq discovery, Kalulik, and Aarluk. The company drilled a 1.5km gold-bearing hydrothermal system at the Aiviq target, with 20-40m intersections of intense quartz veining and sulfidized banded iron formations. Nearby, two additional prospects were identified, i.e., Shamrock and Aiviq South, respectively. Kalulik returned low-grade intersections, while Aarluk disappointed (see here).

The company also gathered more high-resolution till samples for the West Plains and Anuri prospects, both of which have historical high-grade drill intercepts, and 500m X 1,000m regional till samples to the northeast of the Inuk prospect.

Encouraged by the high-resolution till sampling, Auryn decided in 2019 to collaborate with Computational Geosciences Inc. in an effort to use the latter's proprietary VNet segmentation deep learning algorithm in targeting high-grade gold mineralization at Committee Bay (see here). The machine learning technology generated 12 new targets hidden beneath shallow lakes and till and pointed to the possibility that Three Bluffs may extend further east and west (see here)(Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. A comparison of targets generated by geologists and by machine learning. Source.

Investor takeaways

Risk. The challenges Auryn faces in exploring in arctic Nunavut are enormous:

Every year, it only has a little over two months' time to do fieldwork, which will inevitably lengthen the exploration process. BHP (BHP) and then Newmont (NEM) spent some 19 years exploring the Hope Bay project, and TMAC Resources Inc. needed an additional four years to advance the project from Preliminary Economic Assessment (or PEA) to first gold.

Geologically, nobody knows whether the higher-grade metamorphism in the Committee Bay greenstone belt than seen in the Meadowbank mine is a good or bad thing.

The all-covering till has been a big hassle too. Fortunately, Auryn found a way around it by using machine learning software on the high-resolution till sampling data to target prospects, in a way similar to what seismic survey does to offshore oil exploration.

Even if a lot of gold is found at Committee Bay, Auryn may have to see the gold resource stranded in the Arctic while they search for a buyer. Willing buyers may only show up when the gold price rise significantly, at least that is what Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has been saying over the past few years.

Value accretion. Committee Bay was bought for only C$20.4 million, while some C$100 million had been invested into it over the past 20 years, including more than C$70 million spent by North Country Gold (see here). The three exploration camps alone would cost C$25-30 million to construct. By the way, North Country once had a market cap in excess of C$200 million (see here). Auryn clearly got Committee Bay on the cheap.

A district-scale project with large analog deposits. Auryn management is fond of emphasizing that they have an entire greenstone belt to themselves (see here). To acquire the entirety of a 300-km long greenstone belt definitely enhances the chance of striking multiple major discoveries. Thanks to little competition in this part of the world, pretty much every peer has a greenstone belt to itself. It's heartening that the gold reserves and resources found by them are indeed not shabby, giving us analogs with respectable gold resources. Judging from the sheer size of these analogs, it's not unreasonable to assume Auryn may find multi-million ounces of gold at Committee Bay, adding to the existing resource at Three Bluffs (Table 1). Some investors may even begin to dream about Agnico, which operates within 200km of Committee Bay, cannot wait to acquire Committee Bay as soon as Auryn confirms a major find. After all, it has been four years since Auryn took over the project.

The optionality. The benefit of having a diverse portfolio of projects is also found between discrete projects. For Auryn, as a junior miner, to have two district-scale projects enhances immensely the optionality for the management. Its hands are less tied now when deciding where to allocate capital. It has now a more continuous news flow to work with when communicating to the shareholders, thanks to the year-round accessibility of the Sombrero project in Peru.

In addition, the probability of landing at least one major discovery is now improved as compared to operating only Committee Bay or Sombrero, as demonstrated by the following:

p(CB success) + p(SP success) - p(CB success) X p(SP success) > p(CB success) or p(SP success), where CB and SP stand for Committee Bay and Sombrero of Peru, respectively.

In the meantime, the probability of not finding a major deposit is considerably reduced too, as shown by the following:

p(CB failure) X p(SP failure) = {1 - p(CB success)} X {1 - p(SP success)} < p(CB failure) or p(SP failure).

That's the beauty of operating a diverse portfolio of projects, an advantage of which usually only can the majors afford to take. It follows that, for a junior explorer, operating a diverse portfolio of projects naturally reduces its risk exposure, as long as ample liquidity is assured.

By diversifying its project portfolio, Auryn is pursuing a strategy which GeoPark (GPRK) in the oil patch, previously also a micro cap, had successfully used.

If you like the article above, then you may want to check out The Natural Resources Hub where a portfolio of high-alpha investing ideas are covered in various angles, monitored, and discussed by a community of investors... Sign up today at The Natural Resources Hub for a risk-free free trial to lock in the current low price before a planned price increase, and benefit right away from its unique service, tools, and community!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.