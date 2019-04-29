An Analysis Of Senior Housing Properties Trust Senior Notes 2046

Senior Housing Properties Trust Senior Notes 2046

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) declined sharply earlier in the month as investors reacted to the company announcement that outlined the possibility of a dividend cut. On April 18, Senior Housing Properties declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, a staggering 61.5% decline from the prior dividend of $0.39 per share.

Along with the common shares, Senior Housing Properties Trust Senior Notes 2046 (SNHNL) declined sharply as the creditworthiness of the REIT deteriorated in the minds of investors. SNHNL does not provide a sufficient return for assuming the credit risk associated with Senior Housing Properties Trust.

SNHNL price movement in the last 12 months

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The capital structure

Long-term debt has grown three-fold over the last decade, and the REIT has issued a series of secured and unsecured debt to fund its operating and investing activities over this period.

(Source: Author, based on data from company filings)

Along with the growth of long-term debt, the debt-to-equity ratio has deteriorated over the last five years.

(Source: Zacks)

Total liabilities stand at $3.98 billion, but there are more than $7 billion in assets. The significant amount of assets on the balance sheet of the REIT can be attributed to the lands owned by Senior Housing.

(Source: Q4 investor presentation)

Secured debt accounts for only 20% of the total principal amount outstanding, and SNHNL is the longest-dated unsecured fixed rate note issued by Senior Housing Properties Trust. Even after excluding the secured debt portion of $744 million, there are sufficient assets to cover for debt repayments should a need arise.

Debt summary

(Source: Investor presentation)

Close to one third of total debt is scheduled to mature within the next three years, and this elevates the refinancing risk faced by Senior Housing Properties.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Restructuring of business arrangements with Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living has been one of the most important tenants for SNH over the last two decades, and as per the latest agreement between SNH and Five Star, these two companies will enter into new management agreements to operate all of SNH’s properties currently leased and managed by Five Star. This transition is expected to complete by 2020.

Five Star will issue common shares to SNH shareholders, and SNH’s ownership of Five Star is expected to reach 85%.

(Source: Company presentation)

Prior to this new arrangement, monthly rent payments were reduced to $11 million from $17.4 million per month, and this was expected to provide some comfort for Five Star. Under the newly implemented fee structure, Five Star will receive approximately $70 million of management fees from SNH, based on the current level of gross revenue. SNH will cease to earn rental income from Five Star, but the company will enjoy the net profits earned from these properties.

Five Star Senior Living revenue

(Source: Form 10-K)

There will be certain cash outflows as well. SNH is planning to buy some properties from Five Star to help ease the credit difficulties experienced by the latter.

(Source: Company presentation)

The current debt to EBITDA ratio is expected to deteriorate further as Five Star is currently making losses, which would be translated into the income statement of SNH in the near future. On the other hand, additional commitments arising from the new management lease structure will lead to a higher level of debt as well.

Five Star is an unprofitable business

(Source: Morningstar)

There is a lot of promise in this new business model as seen by the management of the company, but this is a very risky business model, and the management is expecting to dispose a few properties to bring the debt to EBITDA ratio to an acceptable level of 6 times by the end of 2019.

Financial statements analysis

Despite revenue growth, Senior Housing Properties Trust has failed to improve its profit margins over the last few years, which eventually led to a dividend cut recently as the REIT is failing to generate sufficient cash to cover for dividend distributions.

Profit margins

(Source: Author, based on data from company filings)

Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 was reported at $586 million, which is an improvement from the prior year figures, but would soon come under pressure with the new business agreement with Five Star.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation

(Source: Investor presentation)

Five Star remained the top tenant of SNH by accounting for more than 27% of annual revenues in 2018.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The rental income of over $213 million would not be available for SNH in the future. In addition, SNH will pay management fees close to $70 million as well. Even after assuming Five Star will improve its business operations and provide a positive contribution to SNH in future periods, debt to adjusted EBITDA of SNH will remain at elevated levels.

Debt to adjusted EBITDA has deteriorated in 2018, and the current level of 6.5 is above the industry standard of maintaining a ratio below 6. The real concern is the possibility of further deterioration of this ratio as SNH will assume more liabilities as a result of the new business agreement with Five Star.

(Source: Investor presentation)

SNH management expects Five Star to earn an annual EBITDA in the range of $20 million to $30 million. However, annual EBITDA in this range will fail to cover up for the foregone rental income, which should drive EBITDA lower in the future.

“With this transaction, Five Star will become one of the more financially stable senior living operators in the country with projected annual EBITDA of $20 million to $30 million, minimal capital expenditure requirements, low leverage and continued direct ownership in 20 senior living communities.” – Jennifer Francis (President & Chief Operating Officer of SNH)

The industry outlook will continue to provide headwinds for the expected growth of the REIT as well, and low occupancy ratios might impact EBITDA negatively in future periods, which does not paint a positive outlook for debt coverage ratios.

Even though the asset base seems to provide protection for bondholders, the real market value of these assets might differ from the value the REIT would be able to realize by selling such properties if a need arises. In essence, it would be difficult to find a buyer for senior care properties held in the REIT’s portfolio as there are headwinds for the industry, and the asset base does not provide the level of protection it seems to provide from the outset.

In any case, SNHNL is the longest dated unsecured fixed rate bond as mentioned earlier, and this gives an additional level of credit risk for investors to which they should seek compensation for. Senior Housing Properties will have to service its debt payments for more than 25 years before SNHNL reaches its maturity, and bondholders should certainly look for a very high yield to assume this level of risk.

Industry outlook

Senior housing occupancy rates declined in the recent past as inventory growth remained well above absorption rate. This remained an obstacle for many senior housing facilities to grow in the recent past, and is likely to continue to be so as per the management of Senior Housing Properties.

The expected growth of elderly population in the U.S. is one factor that is expected to boost the industry profits in the future. Even though the growth rate is expected to decelerate over the next few years, annual growth is predicted to stay close to 5%, which should provide ample opportunities for companies operating in the senior care industry.

(Source: Company presentation)

On the other hand, national healthcare expenditure is also expected to rise in the future, which is a catalyst that should drive the healthcare industry forward in the future.

The long-term senior care industry outlook remains positive, but whether or not Senior Housing Properties will benefit from such growth in the industry is yet to be seen. Short-term troubles concerning the continued profitability of the REIT will prove to be a significant headwind for the firm as the strong asset base fails to make up for the deteriorating outlook for the company’s future earnings.

Conclusion

Even though Senior Housing operates in an industry that is expected to grow in the future, company’s longest dated bond does not have an attractive risk-return profile for investors. The company management remains optimistic of future prospects, but the 6.25% return does not seem sufficient to take on the risks associated with the firm, even though the balance sheet is asset rich.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.