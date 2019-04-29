Federal Reserve Preview: Yes, They'll Stand Pat

The Fed's Dual Mandate

The Federal Reserve has a dual mandate: maximum employment and price stability. The jobs market is in very good shape.

The dark blue line represents the high marks for each corresponding statistic from the last expansion. The gold line represents that same numbers for this cycle. With the exception of wages, all statistics are now above the peaks of the last cycle.

Here is some detail from the two employment reports:

U-6 (in red) and the more commonly cited U-3 (in blue) are both near multi-decade lows.

Goods-producing industry job growth has paused over the last few months (left chart). The Y/Y percentage change, while still positive, has declined from slightly below 3.5% to just below 2.5%. The numbers are still positive. Total service-producing jobs (left chart) have moved consistently higher for the last five years. The Y/Y percentage change (right chart) has moved up to just above 1.8%.

Let's turn to the Household Report, starting with the labor force participation rate: This statistic appears to have settled in the 62.4-63.2 range over the last five years. In contrast ... The employment/population ratio has consistently moved higher over the last five years, indicating that people are re-entering the jobs market.

Wages are the only sticking point in the labor market: Only recently did the Y/Y percentage change in growth move above 3%.

No matter how you slice the data, you come up with a healthy jobs market.

Turning to prices, the Fed has a 2% symmetrical target, which means inflation could be below or above that figure for an extended period of time, so long as it returns to the 2% level. Think of 2% as inflation center of gravity.

Here, there's a modestly weaker picture: The total PCE index (left chart) declined from 2.2% in 3Q18 to 1.4% in the latest GDP report. Core PCE price pressures (right chart) are a bit stronger but remain below the Fed's 2% inflation target. In fact, PCE prices have yet to meaningfully stay above the 2% level at any time during this expansion.

CPI -- which is not the Fed's preferred inflation measure -- has somewhat better behaved from the Fed's 2% inflation goals:

Total CPI (left) has been above 2% for most of the last 2 year; we see the same on the core number (right).

Weak inflation has been a central bank conundrum for the duration of this expansion. It's a problem that has plagued Japan for the last 30 years and is now taking hold in the EU.

Economic Backdrop

Let's begin with the Beige Book, which is based on anecdotal data taken mid first quarter (emphasis added):

Economic activity expanded at a slight-to-moderate pace in March and early April. While most Districts reported that growth continued at a similar pace as the previous report, a few Districts reported some strengthening. There was little change in the outlook among contacts in reporting Districts, with those expecting slight-to-modest growth in the months ahead. Reports on consumer spending were mixed but suggested sluggish sales for both general retailers and auto dealers. Reports on tourism were generally more upbeat. Reports on loan demand were mixed, but indicated steady growth. Reports on manufacturing activity were favorable, although contacts in many Districts noted trade-related uncertainty. Most Districts reported stronger home sales, although some Districts noted low demand for higher-priced homes. Among reporting Districts, agricultural conditions remained weak, with contacts expressing concerns over the impact of current and future rainfall and flooding.

"Modest" and "moderate" have been the Fed's two favorite adjectives during this expansion. The first emboldened sentence implies that's the overall growth we can expect going forward. Weak consumer activity was seen in first-quarter retail sales numbers. However, it recently printed a new high. It was also apparent in the first read of 1Q GDP (more on that below). Other economic activity appears to be continuing apace.

First quarter GDP growth was very odd. PCEs were sluggish (+1.2%) with two categories of spending (durables and non-durables) declining. Business investment was fair while residential housing continued to subtract from growth. The reason for the strong print was a surge in imports and a large increase in state and local government spending (which was probably caused by the federal government shutdown). I think the better and more accurate number from the report was the final sales of domestic product, which rose 2.5%. Assuming that is the correct number, it means the economy has returned to its more "moderate" growth trajectory.

The Last Fed Meeting

The minutes noted the following:

The labor market was strong ("In their discussion of the labor market, participants cited evidence that conditions remained strong")

Consumer spending was weak ("participants noted that softness in consumer spending had contributed importantly to the projected slowing in economic growth in the current quarter") in December and January

Business investment was sluggish ("Participants also commented on the apparent slowing of growth in business fixed investment in the first quarter.")

Housing was weak ("Participants noted, however, that the continued softness in the housing sector was a concern.")

International developments were up in the air ("A few participants noted that there remained a high level of uncertainty associated with international developments.")

The Fed still thinks the most likely economic path is modest growth and for inflation to hit 2% ("The Committee continues to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective as the most likely outcomes")

The key takeaway, however, was that, barring a change in the underlying, they'd hold rate hikes for the rest of the year (from the Minutes):

With regard to the outlook for monetary policy beyond this meeting, a majority of participants expected that the evolution of the economic outlook and risks to the outlook would likely warrant leaving the target range unchanged for the remainder of the year.

Since the last meeting, the economic data dipped. However, the Fed views this as a transitory development. According to their projections, growth should pick-up up in the second half of the year. Inflation is nowhere near "out-of-control" levels. Overall, it appears the economy has absorbed the Fed's rate increases. The Fed has no reason to raise or lower rates at this meeting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.