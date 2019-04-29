Occidental's Hostile Anadarko Bid Greases The Wheels For Energy M&A

Over its rich history, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has demonstrated an ability to invest within the confines of its cash flow. Its history is marked by a focus on achieving high returns rather than simply increasing production. Occidental has completed a series of asset divestitures bolstering its cash hoard and shifting its attention on higher margin production. It is concentrating on shorter cycle projects such as the Permian Basin to enhance financial flexibility and lower its risk profile. This strategic pivot is likely to be a long-term positive.

The company boasts a cash-rich balance sheet that affords it the ability to pounce on advantageous acquisition opportunities at times when oil prices are relatively low. It has increased its dividend for the last 16 consecutive years, and Occidental stock offers one of the highest forward dividend yields in the E&P peer group near 5%. Management has also recently resumed share buybacks, a signal of confidence in the company's long-term outlook.

Of course, the company's performance is largely tied to oil price movements. Oil has been trending higher since their 2016 bottom and appear poised to go higher if supply is constrained (as in Iran and Russia) and demand remains supportive of the outlook for healthy global economic growth.

Occidental Hoping its Third Anadarko Bid is the Charm

On April 24th, Occidental made a hostile $76 per share offer for Texas-based, upstream company Anadarko Petroleum (APC). In a letter to Anadarko, the CEO of Occidental revealed that the company had made three offers for Anadarko in the past month. This includes offers made before Anadarko's agreement to be acquired by Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which includes a hefty $1 billion breakup fee. Occidental's latest offer implies an enterprise value of $57 billion, including debt, and is nearly 20% beyond the implied value of the Chevron bid. This has certainly caused Occidental shareholders to feel a bit queasy as has the 62% premium to Anadarko shares before the Chevron announcement. In conjunction with the offer, Occidental plans to sell $10-15 billion in assets over a 1-2-year time frame to reduce leverage and optimize its portfolio. The deal remains subject to Anadarko shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions.

The proposed deal is a significant departure from Occidental's traditionally conservative strategy. The company has historically dabbled in acquisitions in low oil price environments. While we are still well off $100+ oil price levels last seen in summer of 2014, one would think a deal like this would've been proposed late last year when light sweet crude oil was in the $50s or better yet, early 2016, when it dipped below $40 per barrel. This less-than-conservative strategy is different from what Occidental shareholders are accustomed to so, it will be interesting to see how shareholder approval plays out.

High-Quality Onshore Assets Make Anadarko an Attractive Target

So, why is Anadarko such an appealing takeout candidate? For one, it has high quality domestic onshore assets that would be a nice addition to any E&P portfolio. It would give Occidental access to the lucrative property in the Permian Basin, including premium shale properties in the Delaware and Denver Julesburg basins. These assets represent decades of cash flow boosting inventory and would give Occidental access to some expensive infrastructure without having to build it. Like Occidental, Anadarko has been moving in the direction of unloading non-core properties in favor of focusing on higher return assets. Its total production mix is migrating to a greater composition of liquid energy resulting in higher sales volumes and bigger margins - attractive qualities to a would-be acquirer. Anadarko would also give Occidental access to promising liquid natural gas (LNG) operations in Mozambique and attractive deepwater assets in the Gulf of Mexico. In bidding on Anadarko, Occidental is wagering a big bet on the future of shale oil and liquid natural gas.

Major Cost Synergies, Cash Flow Effects Drive Buyout Rationale

Occidental is proposing some big-time synergistic effects from a combination with Anadarko that are twice as ambitious as the projections made by Chevron. In broadening its holdings in the Permian Basin, it believes it can generate more than $2 billion in synergies which include:

SG&A savings: $0.9 billion

Savings from integration & procurement/supply chain optimization: $0.6 billion

Savings from better capital efficiency: $0.5 billion

Operating synergies: $0.2 billion

A comparison to Chevron's projections may not be fair, given Occidental's expectation for decreased production growth versus Chevron's plans to maintain growth. Occidental has stated plans for a $1.5 billion reduction in capital expenditures and a reduction of growth for the combined company from 10% to 5%. Longer term, however, it plans to reaccelerate growth to 8% while focusing on free cash flow and debt reduction.

Speaking of cash flow, Anadarko's conventional oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico, Algeria, and Ghana produce nearly $2 billion of stable free cash flow. These assets have low development breakeven pricing and low maintenance capital that would allow Occidental to inherit a distinct competitive advantage and reliable cash flow through the peaks and valleys of the oil cycle. It is quite plausible that Occidental's interest stems from a desire for enhancing its cash flow capabilities. If this is the case, it will imply that Occidental's future dividend growth may not be as strong as investors had assumed.

Anadarko Stakeholders Ponder Joining Forces with a Stronger Company

From the viewpoint of an Occidental investor, the deal would force the company to issue new shares and increase its debt level. From an Anadarko shareholder perspective, the deal would provide a rather lofty valuation premium, which includes a large cash component. Anadarko shareholders would get more than double the cash offered by Chevron if it embraced a union with Occidental ($38.00 versus $16.25 per share). More importantly, it would make Anadarko part of a financially stronger and more shareholder-friendly company.

Anadarko Occidental Long-Term Debt to Equity 182% 48% Return on Equity 7% 20% Forward Dividend Yield 1.7% 5.1%

(Source: Company Financials)

Deal May Help Usher in an Era of Energy Sector M&A Activity

Occidental is certainly not alone in showing an interest in expanding its position in the shale market. Several U.S. and European major oil companies also view shale as a potentially lucrative long-term opportunity. As such, an Occidental-Anadarko deal, or a Chevron-Anadarko deal, for that matter, may spur future merger and acquisition activity in the energy sector. It may also be an indication that U.S. growth is indeed poised to be strong for years to come. Shifting significant portions of capital to appealing U.S. shale assets certainly bodes well for the domestic oil outlook. However, this enthusiasm should be tempered by the fact that, in buying Anadarko, Occidental would be tacking on an E&P player that also has a strong balance sheet and predictable growth prospects. This may mean once the dust settles and companies are combined, the growth potential of U.S. oil may be somewhat limited.

What is more certain is that investors will become very much in tune with merger integration. The acquiring company's ability to successfully lower supply costs, improve free cash flow, and execute on production targets will be scrutinized relative to pre-merger performance metrics. Much like the Golden State Warriors ushered in an era of NBA 'super teams', a takeover of Anadarko may clear the path for an era of energy sector super teams.

Conclusion

Occidental's attempt to beef up its presence in the Permian Basin likely stems from a desire for enhanced cash flow and potentially lucrative shale assets. Whether or not the deal is accepted by Anadarko shareholders is anyone's guess but seems somewhat less than certain, given Anadarko's lukewarm response to the prior and current hostile bids. Anadarko shares presently sit more than $3 below the $76 Occidental offer, which reflects market uncertainty over the deal. It wouldn't be surprising to see Chevron up its offer (or at least the cash portion) and synergy projections in the days ahead. Bottom line, if the Occidental deal goes through, it would appear to be a win-win situation. Anadarko shareholders would get a nice premium, and Occidental would benefit from strong synergies and an improved competitive position. Granted, if the deal is approved, it will eventually be evaluated on the execution of the ambitious synergy projections.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.