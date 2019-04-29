Libya: The Wild Card For Higher Oil Prices

The wild card is a civil war in Libya that could potentially disrupt global oil supplies and ‘goose’ prices with a long-term shutdown of oil production and exports.

Record-breaking oil production worldwide is more than sufficient to compensate for the shutdown of Iranian export which represents only 1% of global production.

Record-breaking US shale production, new pipeline capacity and greater Big Oil participation in shale will offset any Opec production quota changes and will keep downward pressure on oil prices.

The end of sanction waivers for eight countries on Iranian oil exports that formally takes effect 3 May has spurned speculation as to what extent it will impact global oil supplies and prices. Although Iran supplies a mere 1% of the world’s total oil supply, its strategic geographical location, operationally to supply nearby energy-dependent countries and politically and militarily in their aggressive anti-western, anti-Saudi foreign policy operations in the Mideast, this news has unjustifiably overshadowed the market fundamentals.

For this reason these are the major factors that will keep a lid on oil prices:

Big Oil in the Basin. Deep pocket Big Oil is plunging aggressively into US shale production a maneuver that offsets any potential private equity pullback from smaller and medium US shale producers most of whom haven’t turned a profit or an acceptable rate of return in years. According to The Economist article 20 April 2019 “Permian Explosion”, the largest landholdings in the Permian basin include Anadarko, Concho Resources, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, Apache, EOG and Shell. Such is the dominance of these firms the combined share of total production of the aforementioned firms in the Delaware basin which lies within the larger Permian basin is 1.54 million bbls/day vs. all others at 1.63 million bbls/day – an almost 50% share. New Pipelines: The opening of three new pipelines from the Permian to Gulf Coast refineries will dramatically increases US exports. Political: Trump will make every effort to keep a lid on prices to support his 2020 reelection efforts by jawboning Opec to increase production. China: China’s economy hasn’t cooled enough to adversely impact their demand for oil at least for the rest of 2019. Nigeria: Relatively peaceful Nigerian presidential elections took place in February without any major oil production interruption. If this situation holds then Nigeria can be part of fulfilling the demand shutdown of Iranian oil exports. Venezuela: A non-factor in affecting global oil prices because for months the market has priced in the Venezuelan oil production freefall whose sour grade oil has limited export markets.

The end of US sanction waivers on exports of Iranian oil was already priced into the market, with the US administration’s decision more of a formality. These waivers were granted to eight counties: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Turkey, Greece, Taiwan and Italy. Early 2019 Iranian oil exports were 1 million bbls/day (about 1% of the global supply) vs. 2.7 million bbls/day last year.

According to Bloomberg Tank Tracker as provided by Statista, Iran exported oil to the following countries: Japan (108,000 bbls/day) and South Korea (387,000 bbls/day) halted Iranian shipments at the end of March.

The countries most affected by the end of sanction waivers are India and China. Neither country decreased their imports of Iranian oil through March 2019. India which is Iran’s second biggest customer and who imports 80% of its oil needs, was importing 258,000 bbls/day while China was continuing to import unabated 613,000 bbls/day.

The following Bloomberg Opinion chart provides a comparison of permitted and actual volume under the US sanctions:

OPEC

The upcoming Opec meeting is 25-26 June (they cancelled the April meeting). The disconcerting issue for Opec is whether the unrelenting US shale oil production will offset the continuation or even draconian adjustment of Opec+ production quotas for the following reasons:

US shale’s high production is sustainable and will continue for at least the medium-term, certainly until the 2020 US presidential elections for reasons mentioned earlier. The three new pipelines which transport shale oil to Gulf Coast refineries for export will easily handle this increased production. US shale industry consolidation as Big Oil takes a far larger share of production which are unaffected by private equity financing constraints for smaller and medium-sized US shale oil firms and can operate profitably as low as $53/bbl vs $73/bbl for KSA according to the Wall Street Journal article 18 April 2019 article Opec vs Shale: The Battle for Oil Price Supremacy.

The aforementioned issues may cause some friction between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Russia over determining production quotas and whether KSA and Russia remain collaborative or become combative in their discussion on production quotas during this period of record global oil production.

Because KSA requires $73/bbl to balance its budget, a figure that will increase to eventually finance its insatiable international debt, high oil prices are preferable. Russia, on the other hand, prefers a modestly firm oil prices because of new mega-projects coming on line.

Wild Card: Libya

As usual there is always an elephant in the room to muddle the projections. Indeed oil prices could rise dramatically should the already tense situation in Libya devolves into a serious conflagration.

General Khalifa Haftar who controls the eastern part of Libya, has aggressively moved his military forces with the objective of taking Tripoli. According to the Financial Times article 22 April 2019, “Foreign Actors Risk Driving Libya Into War, Says UN”, has the implicit political sponsorship of Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia and France and the recent political endorsement of the US. His rivals are backed by Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

Exacerbating an already escalating situation is that there are yet unconfirmed reports that General Haftar is receiving military hardware which would represent a quantum escalation and potential civil war that in turn could shutdown Libyan oil production altogether.

The disruption of Libyan oil production would be far more damaging to the global market because previous disruptions were short-term that involved oil worker-related grievances or various militant groups negotiating “payment” to allow for continued production. A civil war can effectively shut down oil production for an extended period.

Recommendation

The market’s short-term volatility reaction to factors other than the potential for a serious conflagration in Libya is nothing more than gross over-reactions to hyper-short term news. I expect (Brent) oil prices to remain within a relatively narrow band of $68-$70/bbl for the next several months assuming that the Libya situation is contained. If fighting intensifies then the risk of an extended oil production shutdown will add strong upward pressure on oil prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.