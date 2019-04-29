Bankia, S.A. (BNKXF) CEO José Sevilla on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bankia, S.A. (OTCPK:BNKXF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2019 6:30 AM ET

Iñigo Velázquez - Head of Investor Relations & Rating

José Sevilla - Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

Leopoldo Alvear - Chief Financial Officer

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Marta Sánchez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Daragh Quinn – KBW

José Abad - Goldman Sachs

Francisco Riquel - Alantra Equities

Javier Echanove - Santander

Gonzalo López - Redburn

Mario Ropero - Fidentiis

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Carlos Cobo - Societe Generale

Benjie Creelan – Jefferies

Stefan Nedialkov - Citi

Iñigo Velázquez

Good morning welcome to the Presentation of Results -- Quarter Results of Bankia. As usual Mr. José Sevilla will give us the keys, the highlights for the term, then we'll have a more detailed explanation.

Without further ado, we'll start.

José Sevilla

Very well Iñigo. Good morning let's start with our presentation of our first quarter results. Four big blocks in this part; commercial activity, profitability, asset quality, and capital.

Let's start with commercial activity of this place. Let's start with the IT integration of BMN in the end of the quarter last year and the commercial integration through the second quarter. And as we said when we closed last year since the commercial integration of BMN was finished, the activity has gained momentum and acceleration over the past quarters.

We've already seen last quarter last year and very clearly the growth of commercial activities seen this first quarter in three areas; customers, credit, and distribution of high added-value products.

Let's start with customers. These are the customer perception indicators. As you know they're very important for us. We've shared them with you on numerous occasions. You see the global customer satisfaction which is based on internal service more than 60,000 service per year. Below we have NPS of our branches, our commercial network. And in both cases, the integration process caused a slight reduction of indicators. But in this first quarter, we're in historically -- record high levels both in customer satisfaction and NPS.

On the right-hand side, we have the mystery shopping index established by an external provider. And as you can see, this runs in parallel or with symmetry with the positive growth of first quarter the highest in the series. The -- compared with this industry increase, we're second. And we think that with this performance, we could be first ones over the next quarters. So, good in terms of perception.

What about digitalization? It's still increasing. It maintains momentum and growth trend. Connect with your Expert, we have growth of 22% growth of customers service with Connect with your Expert and then digital customers which has a strong increase also.

We're leaders in instant transfers in the market and also digital sales; the percentage of total sales carried out through digital channels continues to increase at 23.5%. And in the same area, the most -- the one which is growing the fastest is sales through Bankia's app mobile phones.

Perception, digitalization, and number of customers, you can see in this slide as we've shown the performance and number of customers over the last 12 months. And as you can see this -- in this quarter, we had an acceleration in terms of growth of number of customers and more importantly, the number of customers with payrolls in Bankia.

You can see here that our growth was about €100,000 per quarter and now we stand at €130,000 in the current quarter. Therefore, an acceleration in customers. And with regards to credit, we have a change in the trend. For several years, we've been following and performing credit stock. We have home mortgages plus consumer lending as real estate -- plus real estate developers. And in the past -- there's been a fall over the past years.

In the first quarter, there's been a slight growth of the total credit stock between March and December. And our goal is at the end of this year, December 2019, we'll be -- we will be over our credit stock at the end of last year. This growth in credit is based on the acceleration of turnover of new mortgages in the first quarter.

As you can see here, the total of new mortgages has grown almost 15% to €728 million. Below you can see new mortgages. Its rate has increased 4% first semester last year. As we said when we closed last year, mortgage turnover had accelerated over the second half of the year and this first quarter, we're growing at 15%.

Therefore, an acceleration in mortgage turnover which means that new mortgages market share in January and February, we've granted 7.33%, 50 basis points higher compared to 2018.

We keep a fixed rate mortgage percentage close to 55%. High percentage of mortgages to new customers almost 37% and we maintain LTV indicators that we had with the past quarters around 65%.

The consumer lending turnover has also accelerated over the past quarter. You can see this in this slide. You have stock in the upper part of this slide and below, you have new consumer lending. The stock growth -- it well was growing more than 15%. It is an accelerated growth after finishing the BMN integration process, which takes us from 4% last year to almost 16% this year.

In terms of market share, on the right-hand side of the slide, we're gaining 25 basis points. We're starting at 5.61%. And the new consumer lending rate it's growing almost 26% and there's an acceleration in new consumer lending over the quarter.

It was also a good quarter in terms of credits to companies. You see the performance of our stock and companies credit. Last year we were falling almost 1%, we closed last year growing at 4% and now we're growing at 6%, 6%, which you can see on the right-hand side.

Our market share gain is 62 basis points. And here we've always mentioned everything, regarding working capital funding. We're growing with two digits. And reverse factoring discount and factoring and comments.

So with regards to the activity of this quarter, I would like to highlight the acceleration of growth rates and turnover rates in companies' consumer lending and mortgages, and with regards to high-value products as we define them in our strategic plan, payment mutual funds and insurance premium selling insurance through our network.

This is the information. And cards turnover, we are gaining 47 basis points over the last months. This data like happened in December, we think that with our growth 14% this quarter we'll increase our market share. With regards to point-of-sale terminals, we have gained 38 basis points in the last -- over the past months.

In mutual funds, we gained 21 basis points in market share in the first quarter was highly expansive, more than the market average. You see that at the right-hand of the slide. We've captured 16% of the Spanish financial system of the first quarter. And that makes us second, in terms of capturing in this quarter.

And with regards to insurance turnover, we should remember that last year we carried out our integration process. And we integrated insurance agreements different providers. And of course that entails changes in the way we work. And that had an impact.

Last year's first quarter there was a decrease of 6% in the insurance turnover. Second quarter, we're growing 9%, and now we are growing at 42%. This growth has no extraordinary elements. And we think that this growth level around 40% is something that can be maintained through 2019.

Therefore we're very happy of the performance of our activity over the first quarter. The improvement in commercial activity is transferring to customers, to customers' margin. Here, we can see that after closing, the integration of BMN, the gross customers' margin is improving, from 1.51% to 1.60% we've had this quarter.

And the core result, as we defined it the closing last year little-by-little, it's increasing, quarter-after-quarter. Leo is going to get into detail about the performance of gross customers margin and core result over the quarter.

We closed with, an attributable profit of €205 million which means ROE of 6.6%. The third element I would like to point out is the, performance of the asset quality. NPL is reducing over the quarter. The NPLs have been reduced almost €450 million over the quarter.

And so in annual terms, the NPL ratio falls to 6.2% to 150 basis points compared to last year, coverage ratio about 55%. Net NPAs, net of provisions they're falling 34% year-on-year.

And with regards to capital ratio, and Leo will get into detail here. We've increased our capital ratio in 22 basis points, which makes us stand at 12.61%. And the Board Administration has approved a reduction of share capital approved by the General Assembly a month ago by reducing treasury stock, the equivalent to 50% -- 0.50% of Bankia shares.

And I'll give the floor to Leo, to move on to the second part.

Leopoldo Alvear

Good morning. As always we'll focus on the performance, this quarter the balance and P&L. In this slide, we're showing the performance of P&L, quarter after quarter. As you know, after the 1st of January, IFRS 16 comes into force regulating financial lease. In the past it was an expense due to leasing in operating expenses.

Now, liabilities generated with an impact in capital as we'll see later on. And the asset based on the right of use for that asset. The impact on the P&L is that, pending payments of core result through net interest income, we don't have the expense because of the leasing.

We had a redemption cost based on RWAs. If we translate it this into 2018, that would then entail an impact of €11 million lower. And a net impact on the operating expenses, less expenses plus €7 million or reduction of €7 million in operating expenses plus reductions. And this will have – would have had an impact in the profit after taxes of €3 million. We've extrapolated all this for the four quarters of 2018. So that's three lines are homogeneous with the data we'll show in 2019. Anyway for us impacts are not material.

Let's focus on this quarter. We'll see this into detail. The net interest income in the quarter, if we apply the days effect there are two days less. We would increase compared to fourth quarter. We have a significant reduction, as we've said at closure in line of result based on financial operations. In 2018, we carried out a huge portfolio turnover. Operating expense are reduced due to crystallization of synergies 5.6% and this creates an increase of recurring profit margin less commissions plus expenses year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

The lower part of the P&L is a consequence of the good performance. The reduction of NPLs as Pepe has said, we see a reduction of almost 30% in provisions and this creates a profit for the quarter of €205 million.

With regards to net interest income the first quarter its performance is based on day's effect. You know that first quarter has two days less. The impact is €11 million in net interest income, which is partially – partly balanced and the good evolution of customer's margin and portfolios and we have €502 million.

NII, NII as we've said in past quarters, the floor of this net interest income the third quarter of last year, we – that's what we saw and this was the result of an increase of performance of back book 1.7 – 1.70% this year as a consequence of new products at a higher price compared to the back book.

On the other hand, we have a slight reduction of the cost of the customer's deposits and that's caused us the margin to increase to 1.60%. On the right-hand side, you see customers margin which is record high for this past six year. We think this trend will be maintained over this exercise this year and future years.

Fees and commission, it's important to say that we have a difference compared to first quarter last year. As you remember in the second quarter in 2018, we included BMN customers in our commercial trade quarter two. We removed fees and commissions from maintaining accounts, but the first quarter we maintained the impact. The difference between this charge based on fees and commission between these two quarters is €14 million. Across the year is €20 million, so we need to recognize €6 million difference in the last quarter. Good performance an increase of 4.3% led by commissions and means of payment.

With regards to expenses, we're continuing digitalization of synergies. €60 additional millions added to the ones contributed in 2018. Expenses are reduced 5.6%, €536 million what's we – it's what we expected for the exercise and 2019 would be lower compared to the whole year 2018. And this makes us maintain our advantage competitive advantage in terms of operating expenses on RWA. In our cases, they're 120 basis points below the average of our competitors.

The good performance of net interest income fees and commissions make our core result increase in terms of year and quarter even though there's a negative impact of net interest income, due to the days effect. As we've said before, we think that this core result will continue to increase quarter-after-quarter through 2019 in line with our estimations.

Last but not the least in the lower part of the P&L, we see that due to the good performance, good production of good performing assets the cost of risk is 14 basis points and the provisions for credit and foreclosed assets is reduced compared with impact we had in the first quarter in 2018. We think that the cost of risk will behave as estimated and throughout the year should be around 20 basis points.

With regards to results to profit, we see that the profit is €205 million. We compare it with the first quarter last year. We had a negative impact due to the fact that the financial operation profit is lower after taxes in net terms compared to the values registered in 2018 due to the turnover fourth quarter, I mentioned before and it's partly balanced with the rest of the P&L, the good performance of our activity and we have profitability on RORWA of 1.01%.

Let's analyze the balance. Asset quality, we see that the credit quality the NPL ratio was – the NPLs has had a good evolution. It's a reduction of €0.4 billion. We are – net PL ratio is at 6.2%. Coverage ratio increases slightly. We are at 55%. When we add the reduction of foreclosed assets, we see that the NPA balance is reduced. It's at 4%. We're at 10.4%. The NPAs ratio gross is slightly increased and the NPAs conversion is 48.6%. And NPAs ratio net is 4.1%. The plan -- the target we had in our strategic line for -- at the end of 2020 was having a gross NPAs ratio below 6% and net NPA assets below 8%. And we're doing very good compared to what we had planned for our Strategic Plan for the first quarter 2019. So, in line with the ratios we wanted to reach.

With regards to liquidity and solvency, we've had two issuances over the first quarter. €1 billion Tier 2 we've redeemed now in May, it was the issuance launched in 2014 and there's been additional issuance of €500 million in senior preferred debt. Both are related with ratios and requirements in terms of capital.

Liquidity metrics and ratings. Suite of deposits have grown €2.8 billion over the quarter. So, although, the credit is growing, it's not deleveraging. Our loan-to-deposit ratio is reduced and it's barely at 90%.

Liquidity ratios are very solid. LCR stands over at 190%. NSFR over 120%. And through the quarter, we had an improvement in our rating by Fitch. We had BBB minus and now we have BBB.

With regards to capital. Ample buffers versus SREP requirements. In CET1, it's over 140 -- 150 basis points. And the total of this solvency case of ratio more than 470 basis points. First quarter, we have a credit rate impact. As I've said IFRS 16 which is positive ratios. And we also registered the treatment of fundings of real estate associated to developers as standard portfolio, which is our requirement. It has to be registered before the 1st of July. We've already registered it in this first quarter.

In fact of these two regulatory changes, nine negative basis points. On the other hand, we've had a release of commercial funds related to the structure of insurance operations after receiving the approval by competency authorities and insurance authorities. We've released 11 basis points.

And with regards to ordinary profit everyone, we've generated 16 basis points over the quarter, net of the reserve of 50% for dividends. It gives us three -- 13 basis points of generations. So without latent severance -- or sorry with latent compared to our competitors 12.61%.

As we said in February, we need to register once we get freed of assets over till December. We need to deconsolidate those assets that will have a positive impact on our capital 12 basis points. So our CET1 ratio should be 12.72% with latents and our MREL ratio stands at 89% March 2019.

José Sevilla

Well, before we finish a few conclusions. I would like to highlight this first quarter growth now the access we set for ourselves in our Strategic Plan on the one hand. We have the acceleration of commercial activity, which causes performing credit to be more stable or even to grow. The impact this has on the improvement of core result, the continuous reduction of non-performing assets. And we continue to generate capital in an organic way at a good rate.

And this is the end of our presentation and we'll open the floor for questions.

Iñigo Velázquez

So, we'll start our Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

So we'll open the line in Spanish.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

The first name is Alvaro Serrano from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Alvaro Serrano

Good morning. Two questions. One, related to volumes and the other one, related to capital. With regards to the volume, the first quarter has been quite good. I would like to ask you apparently the economy is decelerating. Do you have any qualitative comment about what you -- how you seize things? How they will develop throughout the year? Were the first quarter rates of new production is sustainable?

And then in the press in March, I think there was a big syndicated loan from the past year that could be redeemed. Is there anything we should consider with regards to redemptions or big repayments that may make the year not linear?

Basically if you continue to think that the credit can grow over the year and over the next quarters, because from season point of view first quarter was bad, but you've managed to grow.

And the second question is about capital. Could you please give us an update about when you think the models for mortgages will be approved? And with the capital pressure we have now in a hypothetical scenario, the government decides to place tomorrow. Would you be able to take part in the placement and start buybacks right now, whether you have the authorization everything's approved? Would this may be a possible exit for the excise of capital.

José Sevilla

Thank you Alvaro. Leo will answer the second one. I'll answer the first one. I'll speak about volumes. We're very happy about the performance of commercial activity in the first quarter. But of course, internal message for our teams is that this year what we have to do is accelerating and continue to grow throughout the next quarters.

The economy is decelerating. Yes, the Spanish economy of course is decelerating, but as we are seeing it's softer compared to the average in Europe. Last data of employment of the EPA survey had contradictory readings. Our views that was -- it was a positive one. 600,000 employments or jobs have been created over the past months. And the rates --the growth rates of the current Spanish economy is good. And the next year more than 350,000 jobs will be created.

And the more temperature indicators we have to measure economic integration, card, turnover, new mortgages, all these indicators are looking good. They're performing with strength, so we are optimistic about the evolution -- development of the economic activity considering a logic deceleration compared to 2018 and 2017. And our goals in terms of credit growth, as I've said before is paying over December stock in December.

About big repayments, our portfolio is not particularly focused in single transactions. There is a certain degree of seasonality over the quarters, but our goal for the year as a whole we wanted to grow in terms of credit, as I've said before. And quarter-after-quarter there could be some degree of seasonality, but our idea is to maintain our growth quarter-after-quarter.

Leopoldo Alvear

With regards to capital. With regards to capital, as you know, the IRB models the mortgages are being submitted to the ECB for review. There are two phases, two stages. One by the general supervision group, establishing the SREP. This has been completed and the model was considered robust.

And now there are colleagues of G4, the specialists have to review the model with detail. We have the confirmation by the ECB that this specialist will come to review the model throughout the summer this year, so we think that we should be able to have the final solution for this model most likely in 2020, the beginning of 2020 since the ECB usually takes about six months to review said models.

With regards to potential placement and payback. Well, in our case we're completely focused in generating capital and that capital buffer over 12%. We're generating a capital buffer every quarter.

In organic terms, this quarter we have generated 22 basis points of capital even though there have been regulatory impacts and we think that we continue to generate capital over the next quarters.

With regards to the moment the point in time in which this buyback may happen, well, it will depend on the decision by shareholders when they decide to share -- to sell. But in our case we need to generate the buffer so that this can take place and that -- so that we can have the return of the €2.5 billion we committed to and we're fully committed with that.

José Sevilla

I just wanted to add something, because then I'm told off by Leo. When we say generating the buffer we are engaged -- we have a commitment to do that. We want to return the €2.5 billion to the shareholders through the strategic plan notwithstanding placement privatizations or whatever.

Alvaro Serrano

Yes. Good remark.

José Sevilla

Thank you very much Alvaro. Next question.

Operator

Next question Marta Sánchez, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please ask your question.

Marta Sánchez

Good morning. Thank you. I have two questions. One, regarding ALCO, and the other one NPA. About ALCO you've increased the volume of the portfolio 2 billion. Have you reached your target volume? Do you expect to buy more throughout the year? Could you please give us more details about the average lifespan of the portfolio? And what about maturity and available for sales and the contribution to margin expected for the rest of the year?

The second question about NPAs. Have you thought about accelerating additional sales of the ECB, could you in case the ECBcan increase capital requirements next year? What do you think about risks that capital could suffer as a consequence of high requirements for provisions next year?

José Sevilla

You answer the first one I second.

Leopoldo Alvear

Yes. With regards to ALCO, we've increased it in about €2 billion this quarter. As we said last year, what we did was positioning ALCO with regards to the new rate environment and we finished with the balance below what we consider is appropriate for the bank.

Historically, the bank has operated with a portfolio around €35 million if we add Bankia and old BMN. In December, we finished around €26 billion. Now we're €28.5 billion. I think there's room to increase this portfolio, so that it can be used for its purposes, covering the part of the balance which is now subject to shift in rates in other words deposits. Say there are opportunities to come up, we'll increase our balance over €28 billion -- €28 billion we have today.

José Sevilla

I think, this is what the question was right? You asked about the lifespan. That's stable around 3.6 years and a fair value portfolio. I think the mix of the purchase we carry out will not materially change the current distribution of our portfolio between fair value and redeemed costs -- the former head maturity.

She asked also about contribution. It's what we've said at the beginning of the year. The total contribution of the portfolio this year would be around €22 million to €30 million less than the contribution we had last year -- around €20 million. And with regards to NPA and the possibility of accelerating or not accelerating as a consequence of a bigger pressure in terms of coverage by the ECB next year, our strategy as you know, was reducing NPAs €9 billion over the strategic plan 2018, 2019, 2020.

Last year, we made a reduction in our goal this year, which is reducing two more billion more. So in total €8 billion in -- depending on reduction in two years, and our goal for the third year of the strategic plan should be easily achievable. We are not feeling a particular pressure here by the ECB. The ECB is familiar with this plan. In the past they thought it was ambitious.

And second, with regards to regulation on provisions, you know, that there's a recommendation by the ECB of unsecured credit coverage to 100% after two years and secured credits 200% after seven years with a transition schedule depending on the entities I suppose. In any case with this goal, with this schedule, we feel comfortable and we're not particularly worried.

Q – Marta Sanchez

Thank you very much.

A – José Sevilla

Thank you. Next question?

Operator

The next question by Daragh Quinn, KBW. Please ask your question.

Daragh Quinn

Hello. Good morning. Besides the seasonal effects of this quarter, I would like to know how you perceive the cruise speed of financial margin and fees?

José Sevilla

Thank you very much, Daragh. I think this is what we said when we closed last year, one of our goals has been predictable. Our goal today is the same we had three months ago which was basically a net interest income -- repeating what we had last year it probably would be better, but the goal is repeating it and a growth in fees of 3%. And these together with the reduction of expenses expected for the year should cause a growth in core result of 25% over the year. This was what we expected at the beginning of the year and we repeat those expectations.

José Sevilla

Thank you very much. Next question?

Operator

Next question by José Abad, Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question.

José Maria

Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the presentation. Two questions. The first one, in one of the previous questions someone mentioned potential replacement. I think, it would be interesting after yesterday's elections and the new government or the continuance of the current government. Could you give us some information about these stages of the privatization process? There's been a lot of noise over the past two months. The president of a midsize bank saying that -- speaking about a potential merger, the minister so that -- could we control stake sales? The impression I have is the -- perhaps it's the previous placements strategies gaining weight. If -- or it's out of the table and they're exploring other options M&A? Could you please just give us some clarity about this?

Second question about capital. I think you've already explained it in January. Last year -- or this morning, you've said that you maintain your commitment not just for generation, but also for distributing the profit. And the question is why don't they -- didn't do it right now? What’s happened that you didn't know of in February 2018 when you made the announcement? And regarding this, we've seen a slight change in the position of the supervisor, which has given rise to a review of the target. Some of your competitors has announced targets around 13%. So the question is perhaps a year ago you felt comfortable around 12%, now you're more comfortable perhaps around 12.5% for example? Thank you.

José Sevilla

Thank you. I'm taking notes. Sorry, I'm still taking notes. Placement opinion on the government, well, the first thing we have to say is that we'll have a new government whatever there is. But there would be a new government. Even if it's a continuation with the one we had so far, I'm sure there will be changes. There will be visions, new things. So it's very difficult to say what the government thinks because we still don't know which is the new government and this makes sense.

I think that both governments because we have been managing Bankia since 2012, we've managed it under two different governments, different political ideas. The relationship has been wonderful with both of them. They've allowed a preferential management of the entity and they've given this margin to manage it. And therefore, the things we've -- about which we've been right or wrong well blame can be put in the managers and the government has nothing to do -- not for the positive things or the negative things.

What we do, what we expect for the future the scenario in which we will be we think it's true that the government wants to maximize the value of its stake and the strategy of divestment to maximize the value of the return of the subsidies received by Bankia from the state. And as a managers, we're committed with this goal. We think it's in line with the interest of all our shareholders, the taxpayers and the other shareholders.

Therefore, the management that will be implementing the entity will be based on maximizing the value. And of course, any privatization scenario will be -- will always be conditioned to the strategy of doing whatever maximizes value for shareholders, which will entail maximizing value for taxpayers. There's no merger transaction on the table no specific issue.

In the strategic plan, we said that there was room to continue a consolidation process with smaller-sized entities. We didn't put it out of the table and therefore return value to our shareholders. That's what I can say about this topic.

Returning the €2.5 million capital. Why don't we do it right now? What's the difference with February 2018? In February 2018, our capital ratio was very close to 12%. And we thought in these three years, we could create an excess of capital of €2.5 million distributed -- distributable to the shareholders. And we said, okay, we're not going to distribute year-over-year or minute after minute as we increase the ratio.

It's true that European bank -- banks have a regulatory environment that needs to be more stable, more clarified in regulatory terms. The banking package is still pending approval in the European Parliament and that changes some things. Somehow, some things are changed in a positive way.

There's a regulatory environment that still has to be closed also regarding MREL. And of course, the Board of administration of Bankia all these elements they want to include them in the analysis in order to set the opportunity to start to distribute the excess of capital beyond ordinary dividend. We need more information. This is an issue that can be assessed with more perspective in the second half of the year. Do you want to add something? Next question.

Operator

Next question by Francisco Riquel, Alantra Equities. Please ask your question. Your line is open.

Francisco Riquel

Two questions. The first one with regards to expenses. They fall €12 million compared to the last quarter bigger fall than I expected. So I wondered whether you could update €60 million of synergies spending from BMN whether this figure changes or not? Is any other cost initiative that you can comment on updated the guidance to update the year in terms of cost? And also with regards to costs, I see that the intangible assets are -- sorry the intangibles are increased in this quarter. The question is, are you capitalizing costs through investments in IT. And what can we expect in intangibles of the next month? And the second question about capital. Could you please give us an update what portfolios are pending their trimming? And what potential impacts could we have? And any other regulatory impact do you may be considering?

José Sevilla

Thank you. I'll comment. And Leo, you can add any comment you want. With regards to expenses, we mentioned €120 million synergies in costs through -- achieved through three years the strategic plan. The integration has been carried out quicker than expected, so the number of years was reduced to two managing €119 million in two years, which is equivalent to 50% of the cost basis of BMN. And this €119 million gives us 1,850 expenses. Considering other affects too the way of the expenses were registered has changed. So the new figure is 1,840 which is the goal we have for this exercise.

About intangibles, they are increasing slightly. As we said in the strategic plan, one of the main priorities we had was investment in everything related to digitalization, but we're not expecting huge change in -- changes in trends there. And we have to remember that the treatment for the future for this intangibles in terms of capital based on the new regulation should be considered, but we're not doing anything special.

With regards to trimming and portfolio there's still something pending, which is the closing of the trim inspection of big companies and medium-sized companies. This has been carried out throughout the first quarter and we'll have some feedback about this the second quarter. We don't expect any significant impact and we'll give you information over the next quarters. And there are no other relevant issues here.

I would like just to remind you of something I've said before. This year there were two big impacts for the whole industry besides TRIMs which is IFRS 16 that we have considered in the first quarter and the second. The recommendation by EBA regarding what they call real estate speculating investment credit to developers, which consumes 60% through standard. We've already included this in the first quarter although. It can't be registered until the 1st of July but, we've already assumed it in our capital ratios.

Operator

Next question by Javier Echanove, Santander. Please ask your question.

Javier Echanove

Good morning. Thank you for your presentation. I have two questions, one about capital and another one about foreclosed assets. With regards to capital, I see you've had a powerful generation this quarter. The biggest part comes through an increase of reserves. And I would like to have information about what's included in this increase of reserves. And besides this, you think that the credit portfolio will grow within over this year? So the generation of capital this quarter, is it sustainable over the next quarters?

And the second question, foreclosed assets. If I'm not mistaken, after selling or announcing the sale of NPA portfolios, I think the coverage of foreclosed is reduced to 38%. I would like to know what do you feel about this coverage of 26%, whether it's necessary to increase it or leave it like this? And if you're going to increase it, what's the strategy?

José Sevilla

Thank you very much, Javier. With regards to the first quarter, the performance of capital where the RWA were influenced by the €600 million increase due to IFRS 16 that we announced last year, and we've had a normal development of the entities reserves. We've added a table in page 16, the quarter report on the performance of equity, where you see the development of our equity.

And from the point of view of this quarter, there was nothing of interest retaining reserves. We've reduced in our capital ratios. As you know, we've reduced the dividend every quarter. And notwithstanding the fact that we paid in one year, we reduced it quarter-after-quarter.

So, crisp speed for this year. Well, I would say that our crisp speed for the year as a whole should be in the recovering part, at around 50 basis points. The 15 basis points for the first quarter that would be along the lines what we expect for the rest of the year, 25% per semester.

Foreclosed assets, their coverage is 26%. It's true that the foreclosed assets we have, we have no plots, no floor. We have finished dwellings. And this coverage has been estimated based on the value of appropriation of the asset. So it's not the coverage we had based on the value of the grade, which is much higher credited in sub in -- as a foreclosed asset 25 -- 55%, sorry.

So these are two different data. What we can see here is that the foreclosed assets, we're selling this first quarter are being sold over the book value. The reduction we've had in foreclosed assets this first quarter is lower than usual. It was a little -- it was small due to a series of reasons linked to our green portfolio. We have an additional effort in that say, and in the year as a whole, organically we can reduce another € 250 million in foreclosed, and this should have no impact on our P&L. Next question please.

Operator

Next question by Gonzalo López, Redburn. Please ask your question. Your line is open.

Gonzalo López

Good morning. Thank you for your presentation. Two questions. The first in NPLs, you say it falls due to the sales of portfolio, but the net of recoveries is a bit lower. Is there any change in trend in entries? How do you see this in the long-term? And with regards the volume, could you please just give us information on the impact, the new law on mortgage reform could have?

José Sevilla

Thank you very much. With regards to NPL, it's true that this quarter we had a fall. And part of the fall is due to a sale of medium-sized sales. It's a mortgage portfolio sales. So when we carried out our green operation at the end of last year, we said that it was good news. Very good news from our point of view, because we are able to sale -- sell mortgage portfolio without having an impact on P&L. A few years ago this wouldn't have been possible. But today, we're finding markets and prices to sell NPL mortgage portfolio without having an impact on one of your P&L.

The strategy for the year as a whole, I've mentioned before, our goal of € 2 billion of reduction of NPL. And as another years, this is -- you're going to combine organic management with the sale of middle-sized portfolios, anything that means middle size. This is our goal. The performance over the first quarter is in line with our goal for the year, and we didn't see big changes in trend here.

With regards to volumes and the reform of the mortgage law, we don't expect substantial changes. We have our comparing graph right now in the press, which is adjusted to the requirements of the mortgage law with regards to expense distribution, fees and commissions, cross-selling's. We are working with the spirit of the mortgage reform for many quarters. And the mortgage reform with all this to affect the process of foreclosing repossessing collaterals. It extends if there are to call periods from repossession, but it's true that we've worked with average periods for mortgage execution which were longer.

So we don't think that the new mortgage regulation will have an impact on us. Our concession policy is already adjusted and about demand. I think the market demand has its own behavior and the demand of mortgages is having a good performance. Next question?

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Mario Ropero, Fidentiis, please ask your question. Your line is open.

Mario Ropero

Good morning. My first question is a follow-up on ALCO. Could you please state in which month the €2 billion increase took place this quarter? And second, about the provisions for foreclosed asset this quarter. I don't know if you've said it, because I couldn't hear everything you've said before. The question is, whether this is a pending thing from the sale you had in first -- on fourth quarter? Or is this a recurrent issue you continue to make provisions? So what do you expect for the next quarters in 2019?

Leopoldo Alvear

Yes. About ALCO, it's distributed, because we've had purchases in January, perhaps more than in the other two months, but there were some maturities too. So I cannot say with detail, which part of the €2 billion was bought when in net. If I had to say a percentage, I would say that, most purchases took place in January.

And with regards to provisions for foreclosed assets this quarter, I would take a look of the general figures for provisions, credit, foreclosed, which is €90 million in the quarter. And perhaps there either can be some movement between credits and foreclosed depending on the quarter, but very isolated things, but I think it makes sense to take a look at the addition of the two figures and our cruise speed for the year should be similar to this €100 million we've seen this first quarter. Next question?

Operator

Next question by Fernando Hill [ph], Barclays, please ask your question. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for taking my question. A follow-up on mortgages. Seeing the percentage of new mortgages of fixed rate, I would like to know the rate at which these mortgages are granted? Whether if this is adjusted to demand or by in case trying to foster this type of sales? Thank you very much.

José Sevilla

Thank you. Of course, we give the customer choice. Our recommendation today is that, today is better to have fixed rate mortgages considering the evolution of interest rates. But, of course, no one has a crystal ball, but it makes sense to think that with the rates we're seeing in the long term, this is a good time to have fixed rates for mortgages.

With capital mix around 55, depending on the quarter and fixed rate and the entry price. Do you have the number here? Around 2.3, 2.5, depending on the duration. Yes, about that, 2.4, if you want the average. The entry price to fixed rate portfolio. Next question?

Operator

Next question by Andrea Filtri, Mediobanca, please ask your question.

Andrea Filtri

Thank you very much. I'm going to ask you a question in English. I was following up what Alvaro and Jose have said. Can you please elaborate and whether are there any constraints from the ECB? Do you have to go making return of the excess capital to shareholders during the plan?

And how will you calculate the excess capital, regulatory ratios or management ratios? And finally, if you could not buy back in a meaningful way, would you hike payout of dividends to 100% of the general profit over next two years? Thank you.

José Sevilla

The answer to whether we have any constraints. No, we don't have any constraints. No particular constraint, no pending issue with the ECB. The ratio we follow as a reference is the management ratio or the regulatory ratio, we follow management ratio.

We mentioned in our strategic plan. We linked it to the management ratio and the return of this €2.5 billion capital can take different forms, buybacks, distributing dividends. And we would need to take the decision, because these things are alternative or complementary. All the options are -- would be open. Next question?

Operator

Thank you very much. Next question by Carlos Cobo, Societe Generale, please ask your question. Your line is open.

Carlos Cobo

Thank you very much. I would like to insist on the payout, the issue of payout. I'm sorry that we're insisting this. In a scenario in which there's no approval of these capital models, I understand that this is -- the progress is positive, but I would like to see what you're thinking. If these models are not approved, could you keep the target of returning this €2.5 billion?

José Sevilla

Thank you very much. Our goal does not depend on the capital models. We've said it in several occasions. We insist -- when we speak about our provident models, we insist on the management of portfolios. Our current situation, part of the mortgage portfolios and advanced models, others are in standard models and we think that this makes sense, makes our life more complicated. And we're talking to the ECB, so that we can offer our mortgage portfolios managed based on a single model, behavior model and a single platform. Therefore, we see both things are separate issues. Our commitment with this €2.5 billion on the other hand the approval of the models.

A – Iñigo Velázquez

Thank you, very much. Next question.

A – Leopoldo Alvear

I just want to add something. Last year we earned €700 million. If we assume that this year, next year we'll earn the same, but we hope that this is not the case. We're more optimistic. That would be generating €2.1 million that could be distributed to shareholders. So the difference is €400 million. And we had a capital ratio which was over 12%. We could distribute everything and maintain 12%. And additionally, we're generating capital. Therefore as José Sevilla has said this is not dependent on the model.

Q – Carlos Cobo

Thank you, Leo for your comment.

Operator

Next question by Carlos Peixoto, Caixabank, BPI, please ask your question. We've lost the line. I'm sorry. Carlos Peixoto, please ask your question.

A – Iñigo Velázquez

The question is not available. We'll move on to the English line. Okay. English line. First question by the English line by Richard Smith [ph]. Please ask your question. Your line is open.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, hi there. Good morning. I've got two questions please. Could you give us a little bit of insight on your MREL issuance planning? On the one hand, what is included in your 18.9% MREL ratio? Do you keep include deposits of vanilla senior in there? And what is your issuance plan?

And then secondly, you had some small cost performing loan growth this quarter, but the average interest-earning loans still came down a little bit. Should we expect therefore the interest-earning loans to grow in Q2? And what impact do you expect on a loan yield from the mix shift of the performing loan growth? Thanks.

A – Leopoldo Alvear

In MREL, what we have foreseen for the next year is issuing something like €2 billion, €2.5 billion. We still don't have the final letter by the authority about the final ratio. We think there should be around 23%, 24% with our current PTR that is related to the point in time in which we have to comply with this capital ratio because if we wouldn't have received this letter, the banking packages being approved. It will likely coming to affect next year once it's transposed into Spanish legislation and the schedule is up to 2024.

Any case, we are considering, complying with those ratios even at on earlier time. We're around 18.9% at the end of March and we have plan to issue around €2 billion, €2.5 billion for the next exercises -- the next years including this one. We've already issued €1.5 million. What are we going to issue? Tier one and Tier two are already covered for the next four, five years. Now we redeemed two we issued in 2014 and the pockets are complete.

So over the next years, we'll issue a mix of senior debt and senior non-preferred debt. What are we including in MREL? We're including capital Tier 1, Tier 2. Senior, we've just issued and some bonds that are estimated in MREL which total €600 million. We're not including corporate deposit. We're not going to include them.

A – José Sevilla

With regards to loan yield, I understand that was your question and the performance we expect over the next quarter. It's true that we've seen a slight improvement of the loan yield this quarter based on two things. On the one hand, a slight -- a very slight improvement of Euribor to 12 months minus 19 basis points to minus 12 basis points with certain lag that's increases the profitability of our mortgage portfolio in a few basis points historically is at variable interest -- floating interest rates. And new mortgages the average rate is much higher compared to our back book and also the fact that the new mortgage mix consumer lending has more weight and this is improving the average profitability of our portfolio. So little by little, we should see an improvement of the average performance of our portfolio.

A – Iñigo Velázquez

Next question?

Operator

Next question by Benjie Creelan of Jefferies, please ask your question.

Q – Benjie Creelan

Yes good morning. My first question was just on the head count. I noticed that the number of employees increased almost 1% quarter-on-quarter. So I just wonder whether that was a reclassification? Or whether there are any specific areas in which you are expanding or investing?

The second question was again going back to capital and M&A. I mean, I know you're committed to €2.5 billion capital return target. But are there any circumstances which would make you consider changing that policy and becoming more open to M&A instead? Or are there any specific hurdles or metrics you could point us to that you look at that would lead you to justify prioritizing M&A over simply returning capital to shareholders? Thank you.

A – José Sevilla

Thank you very much. With regards to headcount, this quarter it was increased in about -- how much was it? 140 employees. Our target was after finishing the restructuring process; we wanted to have the opportunity of covering about 200 positions within the bank rejuvenating the headcount, of course in a process. Over the past seven years, we just had people quitting. So we wanted new young people, having new blood so to speak in some positions. And part of this 200 employees has to do with the demand we're having from people who are highly linked with IT digitization, AI our investment and updating plan. We have -- we need this type of professional to close number. We had present here new -- this 200 new employees, and this of course is included in our expense targets, I mentioned before for the target as a whole. What about capital? Do you comment on that?

Leopoldo Alvear

No, I'll do it. M&A towards middle-sized banks, we said this in our strategic plan. We don't have appetite for consolidation transactions with medium-sized banks. We don't think the conditions are fulfilled. We have lots of things to do in order to improve the efficiency and profitability of Bankia. And our target, our goal is growing organically and returning the excess to our shareholders. Any other consideration beyond all these, which I insist does not exist today it's not on the table. If it may have been at some point, we would assess it based on the logic of what's better for our shareholders what creates more value for them.

Iñigo Velázquez

And we have a last question on the English line. Go ahead.

Operator

Last question by Stefan Nedialkov by -- from Citi. Please ask question. Your line is open.

Stefan Nedialkov

Hi, guys. This is Stefan from Citi. A couple of quick questions on my end. And on the ALCO portfolio, you did give us the average duration of 3.6 years. Can you please confirm, what's the average maturity of the ALCO portfolio?

Sorry. My second question is on the IT budget. At your strategic Investor Day in 2018, you basically told us €1 billion of IT spend from 2018 until 2020. That makes it around €330 million per year. Could you please, just give us some color on what the budget is for this year and what the priorities are in terms of a percent spent change versus maintenance? And within change, how much is actually spent on say people versus new technology or upgrading branches for example? And that's it from me.

Leopoldo Alvear

With regards to the duration of portfolio as I've said, it's 3.6 years the fair value portfolio which is the one that has -- that may have an impact on solvency ratios.

José Sevilla

With regards to investments in the strategic plan we said €1 billion investment, but included everything, every investment for everything related to improving the bank. We're in line with that budget we set for ourselves. Of course, a significant part of the bank's investments are related to improving with our daily operations and our entity in terms of branches et cetera.

Digitization. This is an important part for us. We have three areas: the daily operations of our bank, the digitalization process, if you want short-term innovation; and a third area which is innovation in the long-term and midterm with things related to AI or even blockchain, we're having some experiences. Out of this budget, we could think that 50% is devoted to improving the daily operations of the bank and the other 50% two-thirds would go more in to digitalization process one-third to midterm initiatives.

We're in line with this budget. We're highly satisfied with the reaction, views, the indicators we're getting with the digital approach with our customers and our idea is continue with this trend. In terms of expense and in terms of amortizations, there shouldn't be any significant changes. This is included in the expense budget we've mentioned before.

Iñigo Velázquez

Well, thank you very much for taking part in our Q&A session and for your attention during the presentation. If you have any additional question, you know that our team in Bankia is at your disposal to answer your questions. Thank you very much.