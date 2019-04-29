The Good News In The Latest GDP Statistics

To continue this growth, we need to understand the longer-run factors that are increasing labor productivity and labor force growth so that the recovery can be sustained.

This steady expansion can be attributed to the steady growth in labor productivity, which was stagnant in the early part of the recovery, and the growth in the labor force.

It has been twelve quarters since the rate of economic growth in the United States has declined, indicating a steady, acceleration of the economy over this time period.

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the US economy will have completed ten years of growth, the longest period of economic expansion since the end of the Second World War.

It appears as if the annual compound rate of growth will come out around 2.3 percent. As post-World War II business cycles are concerned, this growth rate is not too impressive.

But, look at the figures for the past four years. In 2015, the fourth quarter, year-over-year rate of growth of the US economy was 2.0 percent. In 2016 the rate remained relatively constant at 1.9 percent; in 2017 it jumped to 2.5 percent; and in 2018, the rate rose to 3.0 percent.

Let’s look at what happened, year-over-year, on a quarterly basis in 2018. In the first quarter of 2018, real GDP rose at a 2.6 percent rate of increase; in the second quarter the rate increased to 2.9 percent; followed by two quarters of 3.0 percent in the third- and fourth-quarter of the year.

Now, the information just released about the first quarter of 2019 came in at a 3.2 percent, year-over-year rate of growth.

Over the last twelve quarters the US economy has not declined in its rate of growth and for ten of these twelve quarters, the rate of growth has increased from one quarter to the next.

Here are the numbers:

For 2016, beginning in the second quarter, the US rate of real GDP growth was 1.3 percent, 1.5 percent, and 1.9 percent;

For 2017, beginning in the first quarter, the US rate of real GDP growth was 1.9 percent, 2.1 percent, 2.3 percent, and 2.5 percent;

For 2018, beginning in the first quarter, the US rate of real GDP growth was 2.6 percent, 2.9 percent 3.0, percent, and 3.0 percent;

For the first quarter of 2019, the US rate of real GDP growth was 3.2 percent.

This is a remarkable performance, not only because the rate of growth increased, without one quarter of decline, for twelve quarters, but also because this period of expanding economic growth began seven years after the economic recovery began.

This was not typical behavior at all.

One could argue that this behavior points to the fact that the supply side of the economy is driving economic growth and not erratic or hit-and-miss demand side economic policies.

I have written many times about the economy being driven by supply side activity and not demand side economic policies, but I believe that we are receiving more and more information that seems to confirm this conclusion.

For example, Jon Hilsenrath writes about this phenomenon in the Wall Street Journal.

“You can boost economic growth in the short-run by juicing demand, such as with tax cuts or spending increases. But you can only sustain faster growth in the long run with more workers producing goods and services more efficiently. Without labor force and productivity growth, demand dissipates on its own absent additional outside stimulus.”

Readers of my posts will be familiar with the concern about the lagging growth in labor productivity.

Mr. Hilsenrath covers this: “Macroeconomic Advisers,” he writes, “a modeling firm, estimates productivity was up 2.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier. If that proves correct, it would be the largest increase since 2010, when the economy was bouncing back from recession, a time in the business cycle when productivity growth tends to be high. Between 2010 and 2017, productivity growth averaged just 1% a year.”

But, this is only one component of the growth equation; the growth of the labor force is another.

Mr. Hilsenrath continues: “deserving attention are fresh estimates of the growth of the labor force. In the first quarter, it grew 1% from a year earlier, double the rate of growth it registered between 2010 and 2017. An aging population is weighing on growth, but rising wages and more job opportunities appear to be drawing people—particularly women—off the sidelines and into the workforce, and keeping older workers on the job longer than usual.”

Mr. Hilsenrath concludes with the encouraging calculation that if you assume that labor productivity growth will continue at or around 2.0 percent, and the labor force grows at around 1.0 percent, you come up with an expectation for economic growth to come in somewhere around 3.0 percent, just about where we are today.

Let me just emphasize again, this is a supply side forecast, not one working from demand side factors. Oh, some demand side factors could throw the forecast off.

For example, a recession in Europe could certainly have repercussions in the United States. And, we read that expectations for lower growth have resulted in money leaving European financial markets leading to more yields on government bonds falling into negative territory. There is growing central bank concerns about what is happening to continental economies.

Furthermore, given this scenario, attention is also centering on the riding value of the Us dollar and how these international factors might impact the monetary policy of central banks.

However, there is one thing that we need to understand a little bit better.

If labor productivity was growing by less than one percent in the 2010-2017 period, why has its growth rate accelerated since then?

Furthermore, we really need to understand why the labor force seems to expanding at a faster rate.

As Mr. Hilsenrath states above, you can only sustain faster economic growth by means of long run factors. That is why we need to understand what has caused the step-up in labor productivity growth and growth in the labor force. How can we keep these factors improving?

The first quarter growth of real GDP gives us some additional optimism that things are moving in the right direction. We just want to see this performance continued. Right now, I don’t see anyone coming up with a good explanation for what is going on. Therefore, my hope is that policy makers will not try to change things and make their mark on the future and, as a unintended consequence, screw things up.

