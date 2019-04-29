Profiling The Risks Of The Daily Journal's Software Business

We have a lot in the pipeline that is very important to us.

Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is a publishing company headquartered in Los Angeles that publishes newspapers and websites that cover legal affairs in California and Arizona. Daily Journal Corporation also has a subsidiary, Journal Technologies that supplies case management software systems and related products to courts and other justice agencies, including administrative law organizations, county governments, and bar associations.

It's important to mention the company has investments portfolio. Post the financial crisis, Charlie Munger decided to put the firm's extra cash to work. He purchased a portfolio of equities which is mostly Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Daily Journal Technologies

Due to the deterioration of the newspaper business, Daily Journal has entered the software business - Daily Journal Technologies which provides various products such as JustWare, ICMS, eFile, ePayIt, eCourt, eProsecutor, eDefender, and eProbation. These are browser-based case processing systems that can be used by courts and other justice agencies for various case types. These products are licensed to more than 500 organizations in 42 states and internationally. Daily Journal Technologies generate around 58% of total revenues.

There is not much information about Daily Journal Technologies, so it is difficult to assess that business, but from the Daily Journal Annual Meeting, 10-K and some other sources I have collected interesting pieces.

Here is what Charlie Munger has said about the business at annual meetings in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019:

In 2016:

In 2017:

It's a long slow kind of business. The first time we contact a customer until we start making money we need maybe 5 years. You can't look at our financial statements and make very good judgments about what's going to happen. It's the nature of our game that's confusing.

In 2018:

Our software business now produces a lot more revenue than our traditional print business, and it's generally doing quite credibly. There are two things that shareholders should know about our software business. One is that our system is more configurable than that offered by many of our competitors. That is a hugely good idea on our part. And the other thing is that we're slower to recognize revenue when somebody hires us than most of our competitors…

In 2019:

How are we doing? Well, that's hard to judge, but I would say watching it quite closely that it's like a pharmaceutical company with seven wonderful drugs in the pipeline. We have a lot in the pipeline that is very important to us. Australia, Canada, California. We're talking big markets.

Charlie gave us a lot of interesting pieces about software business within the Daily Journal. Here is the development of the top line in the last five years:

As Charlie said the business is in the loss-making phase. In 2018, software business generated loss from operations in the amount of $14.3m. From the latest 10-Q, we can see that the Daily Journal has a net cash position.

Key Risks

This is a very specific company, so the risk profile is a bit different compared with other listed names.

A large portion of the Company's assets is held in publicly-traded securities, and the prices of those securities may decline. As of December 31, 2018, the Company held marketable securities worth approximately $184m (concentrated in just six companies). The value of these securities could decline, which would adversely affect shareholders' equity (in the last quarter, they had a loss of around $29m).

The Company relies heavily on the services of Gerald Salzman. He is 80 years old and he serves as the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Assistant Secretary. He is also the President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary of Journal Technologies.

In my opinion, the most pronounced long-term risks in Daily Journal's case are (i) age of Charlie Munger and other leaders, (ii) shortage of information, (iii) technology disruption, (iv) competition, and (v) execution.

In addition to that, the Daily Journal is a small-cap and the stock is illiquid.

Valuation

Based on the 10-K numbers and back of the envelope method, I will try to get a sense of the potential value of Daily Journal Technologies. If we start with the asset side of the Daily Journal balance sheet, we get the following: cash + investments + real estate = around $207m (7+184+16). On the passive side, the Daily Journal has around $63m liabilities. Therefore, we get a value of around $144m value. $309 market cap minus $144 leaves $165 for the potential valuation of Journal Technologies. I don't know is it right valuation or not, but I know it is better to be approximately right than precisely wrong.

To Sum Up

My intention with this article is to bring attention to the development of software business within the Daily Journal. I would not go into detail the valuation of Journal Technologies because I think there is no sense to try to guess something that is in the early phase and very uncertain. I will finish with Charlie Munger's words:

You can't judge it as a normal business. It's venture capital. It just happens to be located in a publicly traded company. If venture capital works, it could gradually evolve into a pretty huge business".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.