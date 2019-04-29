McCullough: Questionable Math In GDP Calculation?

Headline growth for the U.S. economy in 1Q 2019 hit 3.2% quarter-over-quarter while year-over-year growth accelerated +24 basis points to 3.21%.
Some interesting math in this most recent print aside, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough digs deeper into the numbers in the clip below.
Those results belie an underwhelming reality.
- Inventories and Net Exports accounted for 53% of the Headline “beat” of 3.2% – good for the largest share since Q1 of 2014
- Real Final Sales (the cleanest read on underlying demand) decelerated -63bps to 1.44% QoQ SAAR – the slowest pace since Q4 of 2015
Another issue? "How does it work that you can overstate GDP? You understate the inflation,” McCullough explains in the video below.
“There’s a number that the government comes up with called the deflator, or the inflation estimate. If you understate that number, you get a higher GDP number.
The U.S. Government also used a questionable DEFLATOR (for inflation) of 0.64%. Understating inflation results in overstating GDP Growth.
If nominal GDP was deflated using the government's own CPI inflation number the headline GDP print would have been HALF at +1.56%.
