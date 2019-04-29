McCullough: Questionable Math In GDP Calculation?

If nominal GDP was deflated using the government's own CPI inflation number the headline GDP print would have been HALF at +1.56%.

Some interesting math in this most recent print aside, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough digs deeper into the numbers in the clip below.

Headline growth for the U.S. economy in 1Q 2019 hit 3.2% quarter-over-quarter while year-over-year growth accelerated +24 basis points to 3.21%.

Headline growth for the U.S. economy in 1Q 2019 hit 3.2% quarter-over-quarter while year-over-year growth accelerated +24 basis points to 3.21%.

Some interesting math in this most recent print aside, Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough digs deeper into the numbers in the clip below.

Those results belie an underwhelming reality.

Inventories and Net Exports accounted for 53% of the Headline “beat” of 3.2% – good for the largest share since Q1 of 2014 Real Final Sales (the cleanest read on underlying demand) decelerated -63bps to 1.44% QoQ SAAR – the slowest pace since Q4 of 2015

Another issue? "How does it work that you can overstate GDP? You understate the inflation,” McCullough explains in the video below.

“There’s a number that the government comes up with called the deflator, or the inflation estimate. If you understate that number, you get a higher GDP number.

The U.S. Government also used a questionable DEFLATOR (for inflation) of 0.64%. Understating inflation results in overstating GDP Growth.

If nominal GDP was deflated using the government's own CPI inflation number the headline GDP print would have been HALF at +1.56%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.