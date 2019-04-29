Asseco Poland: A Steal

The compressed price gives it a high dividend yield as well, however the investment is in polish Zloty and in an economy distinct from the mainstream investment markets.

When people think about Poland, or any other Eastern European country, they don't typically think about developed economies. Nonetheless, Poland has now achieved developed economy status, and as such, investors looking for less risky investments (but also for a dash of diversification) need look no further than Europe's eastern reaches for another market to dip their toe in. Even with this upgrade, however, Poland's most robust software company, Asseco Poland (OTCPK:ASOZY), still trades at a substantial discount, despite having exposures to growing businesses and a robust dividend. Is this company the steal that it looks to be on the surface for long term investors?

Robust

Asseco has a lot of businesses, ranging from banking to cyber-security, spanning a myriad of geographies and economies. For banking they develop software that bolster the full scope of modern bank activities, including risk and compliance systems, mobile banking solutions and software for bank custody services. They dominate all Eastern European markets for banking solutions, including the Balkans, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. They have significant presence in Israel and North Africa as well. Asseco is also present in payments, with e-commerce support, mobile payment solutions, ATM and transaction management. The list of their businesses go on with insurance, healthcare, defence, energy and gas services, telecoms, ERP solutions, IT infrastructure and security.

Common across all these businesses is the fact that Asseco serves and cooperates with a huge quantity of institutions, both in the public and private sector, and in economies ranging from emerging, oil and gas rich Angola to the highly developed Israel. This diversity of partners and clients makes Asseco's cash flows consistent, and has helped Asseco sustain a reasonable level of revenue growth of 6% for years. This growth is likely to persist as Eastern European institutions continue to seek modernisation with the help of providers like Asseco, and as Asseco works through its 6 billion PLN in backlog.

Additionally, the state of the Polish economy, where 15% of Asseco's consolidated revenue comes from, is actually another source of safety for Asseco's cash flows. Despite general concerns with the rather populist Law and Justice Party, they are rolling out tax cuts ahead of elections, which although target households, still bode well for Polish corporations and the current low corporate tax rate of 19%. The small budget deficit of 0.5% of national output, 2.5% lower than the EU's mandated upper band, as well as a relatively low level of public debt, also indicates an environment where fiscal accommodation has room to grow.

Furthermore, the polish economy has also for a long time sustained very low levels of private debt, one of the reasons why the Polish economy was virtually unaffected by the 2008 financial crisis compared to their western counterparts. In spite of the fact that leverage hasn't been fuelling spending in the Polish economy, GDP growth was unrivalled, growing by 150% since the fall of the Berlin Wall, and growing 5% as recently as 2018. This general lack of leverage is another source of lessened economic volatility.

Growth Exposures

In addition to a robust base business, Asseco also has significant exposure to some more vigorously growing markets through its holding companies. Most of this exposure comes from Israel-based Formula Systems (FORTY) over which Asseco recently gained control.

Formula itself is a holding company, consisting of, among others, Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC), a promising company which provides an integration platform to unify data and business management processes across topologies in cloud computing. Their services are critical in post-acquisition settings, where subsidiaries and parents may be running on different cloud configurations. The company is valued at just under $500 million on the NASDAQ.

Other businesses within Formula include TSG, a solution provider for Israel's homeland security; Michpal, a payroll software company; inSync, an upstream staffing solution provider; Sapiens (SPNS), a long-standing player in the insurance software space and finally Matrix, a publicly listed Israeli equity with businesses in cybersecurity, cloud, machine learning and big data among others.

Matrix is a perfect demonstration of why Asseco's valuation looks rather low. Trading at half of its consolidated sales, Asseco holds a business that is an IT and cybersecurity service provider in Israel, a country that's known for its cybersecurity leadership. A company like Matrix is likely to see a boom in international business as cybersecurity burgeons.

According to Heijin Capital, cybersecurity may be one of the most underrated sectors in IT. In 2017, spending on IT was around $3.5 trillion, while cybersecurity, the sector that keeps all these IT investments safe and functioning, only received $101 billion in investment (3% of total). With generally growing concerns about privacy and data protection issues, the hope is that instead of making reactive investments in cybersecurity services, companies will become more foresighted, leading to an impulse in cybersecurity sales. This has started to manifest itself, with cybersecurity investment outpacing overall IT investment in terms of growth.

Concerns

We've established that Asseco is exposed to some growing markets and is a robust business, but that doesn't make them a risk-free investment. First of all, investing in Asseco means investing in Polish Zloty, which if you're an individual investor, is expensive to hedge. Going in unhedged carries some forex risk as Poland's Law and Justice Party is not a fan of the EU. In fact, they are in alliance with Hungary, vetoing every move by the EU parliament to sanction Hungary for apparent breaches of EU values and mandates. The same sanctions threatened against Hungary were also levelled at Poland, which consequently had to reverse some anti-democratic moves of taking control of the Polish judiciary. These woes with the EU make the Polish Zloty subject to factors that can cause volatility, and more permanent depreciation in the even that Polexit comes to pass.

Additionally, there are some unfavourable demographic trends in Poland that may point to a future slowdown in the polish economy, an important market for Asseco. Poland does not have a particularly young population, with peoples' ages concentrated between 30-60 and only a small proportion of the population in their 20s and less. This may be a consequence of Polish emmigration to places like England, where they are the largest foreign-born community, and even countries like Norway, where they form the bulk of manual and vocational laborers. These emmigration trends are, however, being somewhat countered by substantial immigration from Ukraine. However, with overall population trends being sub-optimal, economic growth could decline, a headwind for Asseco's polish businesses.

Valuation

To value Asseco, we will be using an expectations based DCF approach, where we will assess the reasonableness of inputs to the collective market model. For the CAPM inputs we'll use 5-year Polish government bond yields and the current implied risk premia on polish markets. We will assume that the current operating margin will persist, and that historical incremental investment rates, net of depreciation, will continue to be what they are given that Asseco is already a rather mature business. The cash and accounting tax rate assumed is that of their most recent effective tax rate, 23.6%, which should be able to roughly account for the differing geographical revenue sources and tax jurisdictions of Asseco's holdings. The D/E ratio includes recent book values and is assumed to stay constant into the future. The Beta used for this model is 0.64 from Reuters.

The really tricky aspect of this model is accounting for all the minority interests, whose market values far exceed their book values. Where market values were available, I used them in place of their respective book values, but since some holdings are private, be warned that the minority interests may be understated to some degree, and consequently the equity values may overstated.

YEAR 1 Sales (figures in PLN a.k.a Zloty) 9888.74 Operating Profit 1334.98 NOPAT 1019.925 Incemental fixed-capital investment 55.974 Working capital investment 167.922 FCF 796.0286 PV of FCF 753.5923 Total PV of FCF 753.5923 PV of Residual Value 17146.45 Corporate Value 17900.04 Nonoperating Assets 1939.8 Debt 9261.938 SHAREHOLDER VALUE (billions) 10.5779

There was a substantial discrepancy between carrying and market values of non-controlling interests in Formula Systems. The market values of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries amounted to a figure in excess of 7 billion PLN, included in the debt line of the model.

In order to justify the current price, a decline in sales of 40% is necessary, followed by no growth in perpetuity. Given that such a decline is unlikely, even in the event of substantial international and local economic downturn, the expectations for the stock look pessimistic. If revenue continues its growth of 6% for even just one year, the value of the business, assuming no growth in perpetuity, looks to be twice its current market cap.

Conclusion

Given that Asseco's businesses are diversified by geography, markets and types of institutions, and that Asseco has exposure through Formula Systems to burgeoning markets like cloud and cybersecurity, the substantial decline in revenue priced into the stock of this robust and growing business is very pessimistic. The low price is also reflected in the dividend yield of almost 6%, with the price being rather compressed compared to western companies of a similar profile.

The reason that this opportunity remains unexploited can be due to factors such as limitations or lack of visibility over investments into these markets by institutional investors, as well as concerns over the populist political situation in Poland with the Law and Justice Party. However, it's also plausible that given the fact that Asseco is involved in so many different businesses and geographies, my model may have failed in capturing a reasonable valuation of the business because these markets were not accounted for separately. Also, since this is a foreign equity, my inputs may simply not be the best due to lack of data and coverage.

Nonetheless, given the magnitude of the modelled undervaluation, it is likely that at least some of the difference between the price and value of Asseco is due to a mispricing in the market. As such, Asseco looks to be the value and reasonably-priced growth play that long-term investors should be interested in, especially when investors can benefit from the substantial dividend that moves returns to the present if revaluations don't readily manifest themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASOZY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.