Carter's Has Plans To Support Future Growth

The stock is a little expensive, but it does pay a 2.0% dividend.

Carter's has a solid history of revenue and earnings growth with more growth expected for 2020.

Financials

Carter's Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has a history of growth which is expected to continue into 2020. Over the decade the company’s revenue has increased 9% per year and its earnings increased 13% per year. Analysts are expecting Carter’s earnings growth to continue into 2020. The company operates profitably with strong returns on equity and decent profit margins. Over the last five years, the company’s profit margins have averaged around 7% and its return on equity has averaged around 25%.

The balance sheet shows that the company’s debt is under control with its total liabilities representing 58% of total assets. The debt is higher than I prefer, but it's still reasonable. Personally I prefer the total debt to be under half of its asset value as this gives the company plenty of leeway if it needs to increase its finances in the future.

Carter's operates with ample working capital as its current ratio is 3.2 which means that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily covers its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay).

With a stock price of $105 Carter’s dividend provides a forward yield of 2.0% and a trailing yield of 1.75%. The company is paying out 30% of its profits as dividends. Carter’s forward PE multiple is 14.6x and its trailing PE multiple is 17.5x with a book value of 5.5x.

Carter's has a solid history of growth with its revenue increasing 9% per year and its earnings increasing 13% per year over the last decade. The chart below shows Carter’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Carter's data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Carter's has a history of growth. The company’s revenue has increased, but its growth rate seems to have slowed in recent years. The analysts’ forecasts show a more modest revenue growth rate going forwards.

Carter’s earnings have trended higher even if they dipped slightly in 2011 and again in 2018. Analyst forecasts show Carter’s earnings picking up pace again in 2019 and heading higher in 2020.

Business Plans

Carter's is one of the largest retailers for young children's apparel with around 850 stores in the United States. Rather than significantly increasing the number of stores, the company plans to boost growth by replacing poorly performing stores with new stores in locations that have greater sales potential.

As Michael D. Casey - Chairman and CEO stated in the company’s latest earnings call,

We don't currently see a need for significantly more stores, just better stores in better locations.

Management has plans to open around 110 new stores is locations that the company expects will deliver strong sales growth. To fund these new stores the company will close more than 90 existing stores that are underperforming.

The company’s EVP and CFO, Richard Westenberger stated in the earnings call,

We've seen good results today from closing stores with marginal profit performance at their lease expiration.

I like managements approach here – replace poorly performing stores with new stores in locations that have greater sales growth potential. I think the company’s approach is a big step in the right direction with regards to generating growth going forwards.

While Carter’s has a strong store presence in the United States, the company also has stores located around the globe.

Carter’s is expecting its future growth in international sales to largely come from Canada, Mexico and China, with the company’s CEO stating,

International sales driven by the growth in our multichannel operations in Canada and Mexico. We believe China continues to be a meaningful source of growth for us overtime. It is a highly fragmented $24 billion market with four times the number of annual births relative to the United States.

While Carter’s has store located around the globe, the company is expecting that Canada, Mexico and China will make the largest contribution to growth. China is an interesting market considering that Carter’s clothing range is for babies and toddlers up to 24 months and that China has a one child (or two children if one parent is an only child) policy. However, as management has pointed out, even with their child limiting policy, China still has four times more births than the United States. Considering that, China is a significant market and I think it makes sense for Carter's to pursue this market.

Carter’s is planning on changing its business model in China with the CEO stating,

In 2018, we decided to change our business model for China. We are transitioning from a retail and wholesale model to a licensing model.

While Carter's was generating sales through their China stores they were not operating profitability. Carter’s has entered into a licensing agreement with a Chinese partner who has retail expertise in young children's apparel in China, with the CEO stating,

Our new partner has demonstrated retail expertise in young children's apparel in China.

I think that this is a good move by management – rather than persisting with their own stores in China, partner with a local company that has a successful store chain selling baby and toddler clothing to Chinese parents. This way Carter's can sell their clothing range through the Chinese store chain.

Carter's plans on increasing the age of their clothing range to include children up to 10-years old, with the CEO stating,

This new strategy was driven by market research which indicated consumers wished to stay with the Carter's brand longer. Based on that input we added new size ranges to the carter's brand. By entering this slightly older age segment we now have an opportunity to gain share in a much larger market.

While Carter's will face new competition in this 3 to 10 year-old clothing market segment, Carter's is not attempting to compete directly with the other kids clothing companies. Rather, Carter's is using its brand name loyalty from its existing customers who shopped for baby and Toddler clothing. I can see this working as parents who shopped in Carter's stores and/or online have probably done so for two years as their little one is growing up. Due to store and brand familiarity these parents would likely continue shopping with Carter’s if they offered larger sizes. This would provide another source of revenue which I think will help Carter's boost its long term growth.

Stock Valuation

Carter's has a history of growth with its earnings increasing 13% per year over the last decade and the forecast earnings increasing 8.6% heading into 2020. As Carter's has a history of earnings growth the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation.

Using the forecast growth rate of 8.6% leads to a forward PEG of around 1.7 with a 2020 PE multiple of 14.6x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Carter's is overvalued with a stock price of $105. Its fair value would be around $62.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Carter's chart by StockCharts.com

The above chart shows Carter’s stock price movement over the last decade. The stock price has worked its way higher to peak in 2018 before pulling back to bottom at around $76 later in that year. From there the stock rallied as the stock market recovered this year.

The stock essentially traded sideways since 2015 having pulled back to the $76 to $80 range numerous times. In the short-term I would expect that Carter's continues to trade in this broad sideways pattern, but though the stock could reach its 2018 peak of $118.

Over the long-term I would expect Carter's to trade past its 2018 peak and continue higher in line with its future growth potential. If future earnings disappoint then the stock might remain within its broad trading pattern with the $76 to $80 range providing some downward support.

Conclusion

Carter's has plans in place to drive future growth. The company is planning on closing underperforming stores once their leases expire and replacing them with stores in locations that can produce sales growth. Carter's has entered into a licensing agreement with a Chinese partner to increase its profitability in China. Also, Carter's plans on increasing their clothing range to include 10-year-old children.

The company operates profitably with decent margins and its debt is under control. The stock is not that expensive with a 2020 PE multiple of 14.6x and it provides a 2.0% dividend. I think that Carter's will continue to grow providing investors with long-term capital gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.