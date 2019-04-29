Tesla: 4 Major Questions

Last week was definitely not a good one for shareholders of Tesla (TSLA). The electric vehicle maker announced very low revenues and a $700 million dollar loss for Q1, much worse than already heavily reduced estimates. With questions over the company's financial future swirling, I'm here today to look at some of the key items I'll be watching as Q2 progresses.

How are Q2 sales coming along?

After the first quarter's numbers ended up well below expectations, Tesla management has guided to a much better Q2 period. We should start to get some estimates in the coming days as to how April fared, but there are still major hurdles Tesla needs to clear. For instance, data suggests that the Netherlands (here and here) has seen about 60 total S/X units delivered this year, but there are about 1,000 units in inventory still there. After this country was one of the two most important last year in Europe, subsidy wind downs have really hurt, just like in the US. Norway S/X sales at last check were also down about 80% over the same time a year ago.

Management has guided for this quarter to likely be one of record deliveries. However, it's hard to imagine that the Model S/X will come close to the 25,000 units seen in Q4 2018's overall delivery record. Thus, the Model 3 will need to carry the day, and remember that InsideEvs estimated well over 61,000 Model 3 units in the US in Q4, but just a fraction of that to start the year. So far, only one ship has left for Europe this quarter versus three at this point in Q1, so they better have more vehicles on them as management claims. One also wonders if sales are doing so well, why has Tesla announced another major referral program giving away a significant amount of supercharging credits for the next month or so?

What is the impact of leasing?

Part of the bull case for soaring demand is that Model 3 leasing is now available in the US. However, the total amount of payments combined with the fact you have to return the vehicle after the three year period may mean consumers opt to buy the vehicle or demand a deposit refund instead. In the past couple of quarters, less than 10% of vehicles have qualified for lease accounting according to quarterly reports, but that could certainly change now.

Obviously, Tesla doesn't generate as much revenue initially from leasing as it does with a regular sale, but leasing margins have been roughly double that of automotive sales margins in most periods. The company needs things to improve after Q1's large loss, especially since total automotive margins (including service/other) hit a multi-year low as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Tesla investor letters, seen here)

It will be interesting to see how margins fare in Q2 given a number of competing factors. More leases mean more higher margins for that segment, and more production should lead to more efficiencies. However, numerous price cuts and a different sales mix as standard battery versions hit Europe and Asia will hurt things, especially if high margin credit sales are light. With the major Model S/X refresh recently announced, inventory units likely need to be discounted, providing another margin headwind. It will also be interesting to see the balance sheet impact of Model 3 leasing, and the company is already running at a huge working capital deficit.

The margin issue also took an interesting turn on Monday morning, as the company's 10-Q filing was made public. Tesla sold an additional roughly $200 million of regulatory credits not mentioned in the earnings report. This means that automotive margins would have been much lower without these sales, and Tesla's overall loss would have been roughly $900 million.

Does a capital raise come soon?

Tesla management last week seemed more open to raising capital, which makes you wonder why they haven't done so already. Did they just believe the business was doing well enough to avoid raising funds, or was there something/someone (like the SEC) preventing them from doing so? Tesla's 2025 bonds are yielding well over 8% currently, so that would seem to suggest a straight coupon debt raise is unlikely now. Unfortunately, the stock has also dropped to its lowest point in a couple of years as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Investors have been patient with dilution in recent years, and stock-based compensation topped more than $200 million in Q1 alone. Even if Tesla only needed to raise say $1 billion now, it would have been much better to do so at $350 than at current levels. The fact that Tesla's 10-Q also showed that the term loan that was due last year got pushed back to June 2019 maturity (its third push back in a matter of months) shows Tesla is hurting for cash. With many recent investors under water, especially those that bought after the "funding secured" tweet, how many will just take their losses and move on? Also, with Elon Musk having borrowed tremendously against his position, every dollar lower increases the chance of a margin call.

Do regulators have a say?

Elon Musk recently settled with the SEC, but Tesla still could be in trouble with regulatory bodies. For a company that continues to say it is so technologically advanced, it seems to have a lot of web site issues. Unfortunately, some of these may border on consumer fraud, with the latest suspect item being in regards to Model 3 leasing. Take a look at the images below from the company's site regarding gasoline savings on a Model 3 lease.

(Source: Tesla Model 3 page, seen here)

Tesla cites $6,400 in gasoline savings over a 6-year period, but this isn't possible on a 3-year lease. Advertising this roughly $200 savings per year is completely wrong just based on the figures provided. A total of 45,000 miles using their 28 mile per gallon and $2.85 price for gasoline doesn't even come to $4,600 in total gasoline charges. That's before you even consider the cost of electricity, especially given the number of supercharging price raises in recent years. If some of these sales practices catch the eye of regulators, Tesla could be in trouble. With questions over the balance sheet, you don't want to start racking up major fines.

Final thoughts:

Tesla's terrible quarterly report has not only sent the stock much lower, but increased the skepticism surrounding this management team. Q2 sales are supposed to be much better, but Model S/X sales in Europe continue to struggle in key markets. Will Model 3 leasing in the US along with cheaper versions in Europe and China be enough to hit guidance? A capital raise would definitely help the balance sheet and remove some near term risk, but this process would have been much better when both shares and bonds were trading much higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.