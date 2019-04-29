General Electric: Assessing Whether The Bad News Is Already Priced In

GE gas turbine. Source: General Electric

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reports quarterly earnings Tuesday. Analysts expect revenue of $27.05 billion and EPS of $0.09. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Cash Burn Could Accelerate

GE has gone through a major restructuring over the past year, which was designed to make the company's operations leaner and less opaque. It has also engaged in asset sales to help pare its $110 billion debt load. A lot of the heavy lifting has been done and now it is time for CEO Larry Culp to deliver on his stated goals.

In March, Culp presented GE's 2019 outlook to analysts and investors. Management divulged industrial free cash flow ("FCF") for full-year 2019 would range from $0 to -$2 billion.

Source: General Electric, March 19, 2019, Daniel Jones SA article

GE has had cash flow problems for several quarters. The fact that FCF could be negative this year sounds foreboding. It is particularly disconcerting given that U.S. economic expansion has lasted for years. What happens to FCF when the economy turns down?

In 2018, FCF was about $4.5 billion. If it turns negative, then it will likely be dragged down by Power Systems. Fitch recently revised GE's credit to Negative from Stable and raised concerns over FCF. Dismal FCF could be baked into the share price already. Culp seems to have prepared investors for the worst. If Q1 2019 FCF is positive or is trending above the 2019 estimate, then the stock could rally.

NewCo Remains A Disaster

Year-to-date GE is up over 20%. The stock may be up due to sentiment. At some point, GE could trade based on earnings fundamentals. In Q4 2018, revenue from core operations (NewCo) - Aviation, Power Systems, and Renewable Energy - was $18.6 billion, flat Y/Y.

Over 35% of NewCo's revenue was derived from Power. The segment continues to experience revenue declines and it may not abate anytime soon; overcapacity and declining demand for equipment persist. Aviation was the stalwart with a 21% increase in revenue. Equipment orders, particularly for the military, remain strong. However, a slowing economy could hurt commercial equipment orders at some point in the future.

NewCo's segment profit of $918 million was down by 40% Y/Y. The company continues to cut costs for Power, which had segment profits of -$872 million. Blended profit margins for Power and Renewable Energy were negative during the quarter. Management expects Power's margins to improve this year. Margins in the single-digit range would not be much to write home about. Aviation's margins were 20% during the quarter - flat Y/Y. However, strong top-line growth and consistent margins from Aviation may not be enough to offset the diminution in Power.

GE's Debt Load Appears Untenable

Management has reduced GE's debt load, as promised. The sale of Biopharma is expected to cut the company's $110 billion debt load by about $20 billion. However, GE has had to sacrifice profits and cash flow from divested businesses. Biopharma may have been a strong growth engine for the company's healthcare operations. Management targets net debt/EBITDA for its industrial segment at 2.5x. It also wants to achieve debt/equity GE Capital ("GECC") at 4x. Since GECC loses money, I believe a better metric would be to evaluate total debt in comparison to total EBITDA.

I estimate GE's proforma debt (after the Biopharma sale) of $89 billion would be about 6.1x its proforma EBITDA. This would put the company's debt at or near junk status. Will the rating agencies continue to give GE an extension to rightsize Power and GECC? If the rating agencies question continued losses at GECC and whether its balance sheet is overstated, then it could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Conclusion

Poor FCF could be priced into the stock. A potential ratings downgrade is not. GE remains a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.