3M: A Dividend Trap For The Greedy Investor (Video)

After poor quarterly results, 3M’s stock fell by almost 13% within one day. While investors of 3M are nervous about this, bargain hunters are already itching to collect a first-class dividend stock cheaply. After all, with a current dividend yield of just below 3%, the stock appears to be undervalued.

The Dividend Trap

Although the dividend of 2.88% is well above the historical average (1), this is primarily due to the above-average dividend increases since 2014 (2).

It may be clear that a company does not become more valuable because it increases its dividends disproportionately. And since dividends are financed by earnings or cash flows, it makes sense to determine the fair value of the stock based on earnings and cash flows as well. Doing so, it can be seen that 3M has a current p/e ratio of 20.68 and a p/c ratio of just below 18, which is anything but cheap. In fact, the multiples are well above the 10-year average.

If fair values of the stock are calculated using multiples, they fluctuate between 150 and 165 USD at a current price of 191.67 USD. The stock thus appears to be clearly overvalued despite the recent price drop.

Conclusion

3M is still 3M; it remains a solid company and will probably continue to increase its earnings. The crucial point is valuation. And the current overvaluation makes rapid price gains unlikely. Bargain hunters should therefore keep their distance from 3M despite the high dividend yield. The stock is therefore only suitable for investors with a long-term horizon, who are also best advised to buy in tranches in order to benefit from possibly continuing falling prices.

In this video, I additionally discuss the effects on 3M of the strong dollar and the looming economic downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.