Micron Technology: Demand Drivers Further Point To DRAM Recovery In 2H 2019

New guidance from memory supplier SK Hynix and positive capex spend statements from cloud server companies provides evidence that a 2H 2019 turnaround is imminent.

The DRAM market has continued to erode in 1Q 2019, questioning whether there would be a recovery as anticipated.

A recovery in the DRAM market in 2H 2019 has been anticipated based Micron Technology's guidance given at its December 2018 earnings call.

In the past month, Micron Technology’s (MU) has been downgraded by Cowen ($45 price target) and Morgan Stanley ($32 price target), while Nomura Instinet analyst David Wong initiated coverage of Micron with a neutral rating and $45 price target.

At the same time, lack of visibility in the market has also impacted MU stock through knee-jerk reactions to earnings or guidance of other stocks in the tech sector or supply chain. For example, MU’s Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU), which includes memory products sold into data center, client, graphics, and networking markets, represented 44% of total revenues in 1H FY 2019. This was down from 49% in 1H FY 2018. Weak data center financial results at Microsoft (MSFT), Xilinx (XLNX), and Intel (INTC), was a negative read-through for MU, which was down 1.5% on April 26. Nvidia (NVDA), which gets 30% of its revenue (non-memory) from the data center, was down 4.72%.

I first attempted to identify demand drivers in a February 3, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology: Where Are The Demand Drivers?”

Based on guidance from memory supplier SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and capex spend on memory from cloud server companies, the downturn in DRAM should end in 2H 2019, as anticipated. I presented preliminary data in an April 1, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “The DRAM And NAND Memory Markets In 2H 2019 Assuming Micron Technology's CEO Is Right.” This article attempts to elaborate on new evidence that demand drivers for DRAMs, which provides visibility for a turnaround.

Background on DRAM Forecasts

At Micron Technology’s Q1 2019 earnings call on Dec. 18, 2018, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra reported:

“Based on our current demand estimates, our DRAM bit shipments for the fiscal second quarter will decline sequentially, but more importantly are likely to be flat to down on a year-over-year basis as well consistent with a weak quarter for the memory industry and significantly below the long-term demand growth rate. This shows that inventory adjustments by our customers are well underway. Barring weaker macroeconomic conditions, we expect our DRAM bit demand to grow sequentially in our fiscal third quarter.”

The fiscal third quarter (ending May 2019) turnaround in bit demand growth was welcomed as the end of the memory downturn. Subsequent calls a month later by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix also pointed to a turnaround in 2H 2019.

Prior to Mehrotra’s guidance, MU stock had dropped from a high of $62.62 on May 29, 2018 to $34.11 on the date of the earnings call, but almost immediately the stock began recovering, closing at $40.13 on March 20, 2019, just prior to MU’s Q3 earnings call. That’s 17.6% growth in the three-month period.

In its Q2 2019 earnings call on Mar. 20, 2019, CEO Mehrotra provided an update in his guidance for DRAM bit growth, noting:

“Now turning to our DRAM industry outlook. Since our last earnings call, DRAM pricing weakened more than expected. Our demand outlook for calendar 2019 has moderated, led by somewhat greater levels of customer inventory, weakening server demand at several enterprise OEM customers and worse-than-expected CPU shortages. We believe macroeconomic uncertainty is also contributing to hesitation in buying behavior at some customers. However, as we discussed on our last earnings call, we still expect DRAM bit shipments to begin increasing in our fiscal Q3, with demand growth strengthening in the second half of calendar 2019 as most customer inventories are likely to normalize by mid-year.”

Despite the confirmation that there will be a turnaround in fiscal 3Q, MU stock increased just 4.9% from $40.13 to $42.10 on April 26. Granted its only five weeks, and in that same period,

S&P 500 increased 4.0%,

SOXX increased 11.1%,

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) increased 1.8%,

SK Hynix increased 11.5%.

Thus, MU’s recent stock performance is in the same ballpark as its peers.

Cloud Capex

I mentioned above the importance of data centers on ICs, whether memory chips from MU or logic chips from NVDA. I discussed MU and its cloud server business in a November 15, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “How Micron Technology Will Benefit From Cloud Server Demand.” I noted:

Cloud capex is slowing, but only after stratospheric spend by the top service providers for the past two years of nearly 50%, including 62% YTD 2018 over last year's Q1-Q3.

Although cloud capex spend is expected to slow in 2019, increased amount of DRAM per server will lessen the impact of lower revenues for Micron Technology.

Opportunities for Micron Technology beyond 2019 exist not only with DRAMs, but with its highly touted 3D XPoint technology due to Google's migration to the chip.

Chart 1 shows the decrease in cloud server capex spend for MSFT, Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) for 4Q2018 and 1Q2019, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips." Capex spend for these three companies dropped 17.3% QoQ.

Chart 1

Amy Hood - EVP & CFO of Microsoft noted in the company’s Q3 2019 earnings call on Apr. 24, 2019:

“CapEx, our full year outlook remains unchanged. Therefore, we expect a sequential dollar increase in capital expenditures in Q4 as we continue to invest to meet growing customer demand.”

Dave Wehner, Facebook Chief Financial Officer noted in the company’s Q1 2019 earnings call on Apr. 24, 2019:

“On the CapEx guidance, this is really just about better visibility on how spend will come through. A big component of CapEx’s data center builds. Those are large complex projects, so the timing of that spend, we just get better visibility on as the year progresses, but no real change in outlook. We’re continuing to invest heavily in the business.”

Both cloud server companies indicate that capex spend should soon get back on track. SK’s guided that server-use chip demand is starting to show a step-wise ascent from 3Q 2019. Assuming the three companies do get back on track with capex spend that they initially estimated for 2Q 2019, then capex spend in 2Q 2019 should increase 2.6% over 4Q 2018 and 24.9% over 2Q 2019. This growth may sound ambitious, but Q2 2018 capex spend for these three companies increased 17.5% QoQ, and increased 54.4% YoY in 2018.

Chart 2

DRAM Shipment Growth

According to SK Hynix’ April 25, 2019 1Q2019 earning’s report:

“Demand slowdown continued due to inventory correction and conservative purchasing behavior from server customer. Revenue portion of Server DRAM and SSD reduced due to larger ASP erosion of server related applications.”

For 1Q 2019, SK Hynix reported DRAM shipments dropped 8.0% QoQ. Based on the company’s guidance, we forecast DRAM shipment to increase 15% in 2Q and another 20% in 3Q. DRAM shipments for SK Hynix are illustrated in Chart 3, along with estimated shipments for Samsung Electronics based on its preliminary 1Q earnings and for MU following its recent earnings call.

Chart 3

Investor Takeaway

New financial data and guidance from SK Hynix, and capex spend statements by cloud server suppliers, a 2H 2019 initially forecast by Micron Technology in its December 2018 earnings call appears to be correct.

Investors and traders need to overlook any negative financials coming from peers and suppliers in this latest round of earning calls. These are lagging indicators. Also, any negative guidance presented by peers and suppliers do not directly correlate with MU and other memory companies. For example, Memory revenues increased 61.5% in 2017 compared to 11.7% for Logic revenues. Memory increased 27.4% in 2018 compared to 6.9% for Logic.

