Hormel: I Just Bought More Shares Of This Dividend King

Hormel as a company continues to generate mountains of free cash and has a long history of putting it to good use.

I bought my first shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) in May of 2017, not long after I started writing for Seeking Alpha.

At the time all of my research indicated the stock was a buy. The company was well run and took care of their shareholders. Nearly every metric I checked was a home run yet the company was experiencing trouble with their turkey segment, so the stock price was getting beaten up and I bought (the arrow below shows you where).

At the time the stock was yielding 2.02%. The quarterly payout was $0.17 per share, which has since been raised twice.

I'm going to take a look at the same things I did nearly two years ago and show you why I believe the fundamental story of the stock hasn't changed. The recent dip in the stock price appears to me to be a good buying opportunity. Now, on to the numbers.

Growing Revenue/Earnings

When I initially purchased my shares in Hormel, the annual revenue had been growing fairly steadily over the years. Fiscal year 2017 saw a dip in revenue but it was right back up in 2018 and in fact was slightly higher than 2016.

2013-10 2014-10 2015-10 2016-10 2017-10 2018-10 8,752.00 9,316.00 9,264.00 9,523.00 9,168.00 9,546.00

Revenue for this current fiscal year should be higher than last, which is what I am looking for. According to Jim Snee, the CEO, revenue should be at least $9.7 billion and could exceed $10 billion.

From the Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript:

We are reaffirming our full-year earnings guidance at $77 to $91 per share and our sales guidance at $9.7 billion to $10.2 billion.

Unless HRL misses their guidance badly, fiscal year 2019 will be a record year. So to me, this is still an excellent company as they have shown they know how to grow their earnings, both organically and through acquisitions.

Growing Book Value

Back in 2017, book value per share had been growing at a 9.5% CAGR for the previous five years. As you can see below, book value per share continues to grow in the high single digits on average. This is a result of making smart acquisitions and maintaining a pristine balance sheet. Total shareholders equity has grown from $3.6 billion in 2014 to $5.6 billion at the end of FY18 (October 31, 2018).

2014-10 2015-10 2016-10 2017-10 2018-10 TTM 6.77 7.44 8.31 8.99 10.09 10.64

Not a lot of debt

Some companies try to grow their earnings primarily through acquisitions, which can lead to a bit of trouble in the balance sheet. This is so not the case with Hormel. HRL normally makes small and strategic acquisitions, unlike their packaged food peers.

In 2018 the company "... completed the acquisition of Columbus, an authentic, premium deli meat and salami company, for $857.4 million." This acquisition of Columbus was a big deal, the largest acquisition in the company's history. This added to their long term debt for the first time in years. Their long term debt now sits at $625 million, having added $375 million to fund this purchase.

That number, $625 million, might seem like quite a lot of debt until you consider that as of January 31, 2019 the company was carrying over $500 million in cash.

Hormel has $2.1 billion in current assets (cash and assets that can be converted to cash in less than one year) and total liabilities of less than $2.5 billion.

Compare that to Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), which earlier this year wrote down $15 billion of goodwill on Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands. Or General Mills (GIS), which paid $8 billion for Blue Buffalo pet food, a business that is hard to argue fits in with General Mills' core. Kraft Heinz has not quite twice the market cap of Hormel and they wrote off $15 billion because of an ill-advised acquisition. Hormel just made their largest acquisition ever and it wasn't even $1 billion.

The reason the balance sheet is in such great shape is because when they are making these small and strategic acquisitions, they can pay for them mostly with the abundant free cash flow their businesses produce.

Free Cash Flow

So, since they just added to their long term debt, obviously they could not pay for this entire purchase with their abundant free cash flow. But let's see just what I was talking about:

Data by YCharts

In fiscal year 2018 their free cash flow was $852.1 million. But not all of that cash goes to acquisitions. They also spent $388 million on dividends. Paying their shareholders, like me and maybe you too.

Dividend Growing

One of the biggest reasons I purchased Hormel in the first place was how rapidly the company grew their dividend. Their most recent raise was announced last fall from $0.1875 to $0.21 per share, a 12% raise.

They have raised their quarterly dividend for 53 straight years, and for the foreseeable past it has been at an impressive rate. Their 10 year dividend growth rate is 16.3%. Any company that has raised their dividend for 50+ years and it still raising it by double digits is definitely on my buy list.

So of course the question is can they keep growing the dividend like this? I already mentioned their impressive free cash flow and what the dividend payments were last year. But let's look at the numbers.

Data by YCharts

At this point it appears that Hormel is at the high end of their dividend payout ratio. But even a 42% payout ratio is extremely, extremely safe. It is possible that the dividend will not increase double digits in the future, but it is also possible that the company will find a way to increase the cash flow such that the payout ratio will stay well below 50%. Anything below 50% in my mind is considered to be quite low and gives me plenty of reason to believe that the company will continue to raise the dividend considerably in the near future.

Bottom Line

I initially purchased my original 50 shares when the stock was yielding 2.02%, and I was quite excited to get that. Since that time the stock has gone from $33.50 to over $40 and the dividend has been raised twice. The yield on my initial investment is now over 2.5%.

I entered a limit order for 30 shares at $41.00 per share because that would mean the stock was yielding 2.05% which is a higher dividend yield than what I initially purchased the stock for. I have every expectation that the dividend will be raised by 10% or more for the foreseeable future, and it is very rare that the yield for Hormel is over 2.0% as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Can the stock go lower from here? Of course it can. During the financial crisis of 2008 the yield go very close to 3.0%, but I am not going to wait for an opportunity like that to make my purchase. Because if something like that happens again there will be more stocks to buy than I have cash for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.