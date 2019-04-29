The BAK Portfolio: Playing The Waiting Game On U.S. Weed

U.S. Legislation Update

The inevitability of cannabis legalization across the United States is becoming more and more clear. In addition to numerous states advancing pro-cannabis bills through their legislatures and broad public support for legalization, the U.S. Congress is expected to pass the SAFE Banking Act of 2019 in the next few months.

This bill would no longer permit the federal government to "prohibit, penalize, or otherwise discourage a depository institution from providing financial services to a cannabis-related legitimate business or service provider or to a State, political subdivision of a State, or Indian Tribe that exercises jurisdiction over cannabis-related legitimate businesses". Essentially, this would allow banks to treat cannabis companies just like any other business.

The passage of this bill would be a watershed moment for the legitimization of the cannabis industry. Companies would finally be allowed to deposit their funds into banks and take out loans to expand their business. They will save on the extra security costs of dealing in all cash as well as the transport and processing of that cash.

Congress will also hold hearings on three other cannabis-related bills in the coming days. The bills have to do with the study of cannabis for medical purposes and the protection of veterans using cannabis to treat their service-related injuries, both physical and mental.

These bills could stand to be very important in the push toward federal legalization. The largest impediment to legislation is the conservative voting bloc. These anti-cannabis voters are also the staunchest supporters of the military. Should cannabis be shown to be an effective medicine for the military members they hold in such high regard, many people just might change their mind on being against legalization.

The Evolution of the Portfolio

The BAK Portfolio was started in early 2017 with the goal of capitalizing on the burgeoning legal cannabis industry. It was originally focused on Canadian licensed producers like Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), and VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF). Over the last 2 years, the Canadian cannabis sector has realized significant growth. I've parlayed that growth into investments in companies operating in different areas of the cannabis industry.

I laid out my previous plan to focus more on the U.S. market in my previous update The BAK Portfolio: Moving Beyond Canadian Cannabis. This led to a series of acquisitions south of the border, most recently, Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), and Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (OTCQX:HRVSF).

As I wrote about in my article Sky's The Limit For Cannabis Oils From Aurora And Radient, the future of the cannabis industry is in oils and the products containing them. In anticipation of this, I've continued taking profits from Canadian producers and investing them into my favorite extraction company: Radient Technologies (OTC:RDDTF), which is now my largest holding.

These moves have resulted in a revamped portfolio, where U.S. multi-state operators (MSO) and ancillary plays make up a larger portion of my holdings. I believe the Canadian firms will have a significant impact on the future of the industry, so I'm maintaining my positions.

Recent Updates

The consolidation of the cannabis industry is advancing full steam ahead. As players both inside and outside the industry scramble to gain market share, billion-dollar deals are now commonplace. The most recent of which was the announcement that Canopy Growth would be purchasing Acreage Holdings as soon as cannabis is federally legal in the U.S. The $3.4 billion deal includes an upfront cash infusion of $300 million, which will allow Acreage to advance its push to be the premier U.S. cannabis firm. The deal also gives Acreage the right to use Canopy's extensive suite of cannabis brands.

M&A activity between U.S. firms has shown no signs of abating, with the iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTCQX:ITHUF) acquisition of MPX Bioceutical closing in February, the announced acquisition of privately-held Verano Holdings, LLC by Harvest Health, and the $820 million merger of Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF). Trading of Tidal Royalty (OTCPK:TDRYF) remains halted after the discovery of accounting inconsistencies from the previous iteration of the company (before current management and the focus on cannabis) were found. The company recently announced a plan to merge with Red, White and Bloom, the operating arm of privately held MichiCann, the leading cannabis firm in Michigan.

Aurora Cannabis has begun operations at its Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton, Alberta, with Radient recently beginning production in their nearby extraction facility. Their partnership should yield some of the highest quality oils on the market, produced at costs below competitors. Both companies are advancing their interests in Germany, where Aurora was recently granted a license to produce cannabis and Radient is constructing a giant extraction facility.

What I'm Buying

Many companies in the industry carry massive valuations. I've done my best to avoid overvalued companies and invested my money where I believe significant growth still exists. My two favorite buys right now are Radient Technologies and Sunniva Inc. (OTCQB:SNNVF).

Radient's market cap of $190 million is dwarfed by that of extraction competitors MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCQB:MEDIF) ($440 million) and Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCQB:VGWCF) ($375 million). Neither of these companies has a technology that sets them apart, as they both utilize Supercritical CO2 extraction, the same process as the rest of the industry. This has not stopped the two companies from realizing significant gains in 2019, as they are both up over 200% since the beginning of the year. I believe Radient has a chance for similar gains, as they have yet to report any revenues from cannabis extraction. Once they report revenues on their next earnings, I suspect the market will react positively.

Sunniva Inc. is looking to be the premier cannabis producer in California. They're nearing completion of their growing facility, which is expected to produce 72,000 kg of cannabis annually. This facility and the distribution they acquired by purchasing LTYR Logistics will be fully compliant with California's increasingly stringent regulations. The facility is located in Cathedral City, California, which is just over 100 miles from both Los Angeles and San Diego.

The company revenues of $11.5 million in the first 4 months of 2019, with a market cap of only $140 million. For comparison, the largest MSOs have substantially higher market caps with not much more revenue.

Source: New Cannabis Ventures

A Look Ahead

The excitement surrounding the industry is only continuing to grow. The rest of 2019 stands be just as interesting as the first few months, with Canadian edible legalization on the horizon, the closing of several large acquisitions and the completion of production facilities across the industry. By anticipating these and other events, and investing accordingly, one stands to realize gains that far exceed the rest of the market.

Let me know in the comments what you think of the portfolio and if there are companies you think I should be looking at. Good luck the rest of the year and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNNVF, RDDTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long all stocks in the portfolio