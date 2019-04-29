Do You Buy Easterly Government Properties And Its Safe 5.8%-Yielding Dividend?

Investment Thesis

Easterly Government Properties (DEA) delivered another inline quarter in Q4 2018. We like Easterly as most of its portfolio of properties are rented out to the U.S. government with steadily increasing rental revenue. It also has a solid balance sheet that will enable it to pursue development projects to create value for its shareholders. The company’s shares are fairly valued and it pays an attractive 5.8%-yielding dividend. We believe Easterly should be in any REIT portfolio as it offers a stable 5.8%-yielding dividend.

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Financial Highlights

Easterly delivered inline Q4 2018. The company continued to deliver 100% occupancy ratio in the quarter. It saw its rental income grew to $42.4 million in Q4 2018 from $32.4 million in Q4 2017 primarily due to acquisitions. It also saw its adjusted funds from operations increased to $0.29 per share in Q4 2018 from $0.27 per share in Q4 2017.

What we like about Easterly Government Properties

Having U.S. government agencies as its tenants

Most of Easterly’s properties are rented out to U.S. government agencies. In fact, 95.9% of Easterly’s gross leasable areas are rented out to U.S. government agencies. The advantage of this is that U.S. government has one of the best credit ratings among all governments in the world (Moody’s: Aaa; S&P: AA+; and Fitch: AAA). This also means that Easterly has one of the highest quality tenants among all other REITs. It also means that Easterly will be able to continue to receive a stable income even during the time of a recession.

Development properties

Development is a nice way to deploy the REIT’s capital. Through developments, REITs can often produce higher capitalization yields than buying properties. Easterly has an excellent track record of property developments. In fact, it has delivered 4.2 million square feet of built-to-suit constructions in the past 20 years delivering mission critical facilities for government agencies. Easterly currently has two active development projects. As can be seen from the illustrations below, its Alameda project is expected to reach completion in Q3 2019. This property will be leased to FDA and has a lease term of 20 years. Its Lenexa project is expected to reach completion in Q2 2020. These two projects will add a total of 129,314 square feet of gross leasable area to its total GLA of 5.3 million square feet (or an increase of 2.5% of its total GLA). These two projects should contribute to its revenue favorably starting in Q4 2019.

Solid balance sheet

Easterly has a solid balance sheet. As can be seen from the table below, its net debt to total enterprise value of 41.1% is acceptable. The company’s pro forma net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA ratio of 6.6x is also healthy. It also has a high cash interest coverage ratio of 4.3x. Its solid balance sheet will enable it to pursue development projects without raising cash through equities.

No significant debt maturities until 2022

Easterly also has a good debt maturities profile. As can be seen from the chart below, there are no significant debt maturities until 2022. This means that any interest rate hikes through 2021 will not have any material impact on its interest expenses.

Long average lease terms with 100% occupancy

Easterly has long weighted average remaining lease term of 7.5 years. Since most of its properties are rented out to the U.S. government, it consistently enjoys high occupancy ratio of 100%.

Our concerns

High dividend payout ratio

Easterly currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. This is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.04 per share. In 2018, the company generated adjusted funds from operations of $1.03 per share. This means that Easterly’s payout ratio based on AFFO is slightly over 100%. We think this was the reason why Easterly suspended to increase its dividend in 2018. We expect its over 100% payout ratio to decline as the REIT gradually increase its AFFO per share in the next few years. However, 2019 might be another year where the REIT will not raise its dividend.

Valuation Analysis

Since Easterly generated FFO of $1.17 per share in 2018, its price to 2018 FFO ratio is about 15.3x. We think this is fair as the average of other office REITs are also in the range of 15x~16x. Easterly’s dividend yield of 5.8% is also attractive. We believe the REIT may resume raising its dividend in 2020 or 2021.

Investor Takeaway

Easterly generates stable revenue by collecting rental revenue from the U.S. government. This means that the 5.8%-yielding dividend the REIT pays will be safe. We believe it is an REIT that income investors should have in their REIT portfolio.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

