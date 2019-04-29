Apple: Can Earnings Keep Rally Going?

With US markets racing to all-time highs in recent weeks, shares of technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have staged a dramatic comeback. Despite a tough finish to 2018 that sent the stock into a tailspin, investors looking towards the future brought shares back to within about $25 of the all-time high last week. With a jump of more than 30% since the January report, this week's earnings report will determine if the rally can keep going.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Heading into the report, street estimates currently call for revenues of $57.44 billion and EPS of $2.36, compared to $61.14 billion and $2.73, respectively, from the prior-year period. Analysts are calling for a 6.1% revenue decline but are still above the midpoint of management's guidance for $55 billion to $59 billion on the top line. Some gross margin pressures, additional operating expenses, and a higher tax rate will ding the net income number, but the EPS print will be helped a bit by the company's massive buyback.

Investors will primarily be looking to hear if the multiple items that caused fiscal Q1's revenue shortfall have improved in recent months. First, have price cuts and slightly improving trade relations helped China sales to recover, primarily regarding the iPhone? The one thing that continues to be a problem is the stronger dollar, as the chart below shows the Dollar Currency Index heading to new yearly highs recently. Management has taken steps to improve sales like pushing its iPhone trade-in program around the globe, but have emerging market economies held up?

(Source: cnbc.com)

Remember, Apple's guidance was given basically as the US government shutdown was ending, and management has known for being conservative at times. The company has beaten street revenue estimates for seven quarters in a row and hasn't missed on the bottom line in a number of years. Naturally, outsiders like those who participate on sites like Estimize will be expecting stronger headline numbers, perhaps over $58 billion in revenues and earnings approaching $2.50 a share.

As we move into the current June ending fiscal Q3 period, Apple has some revenue tailwinds from the launch of new iPads, AirPods, and the News Plus service. It will be interesting to see where guidance ends up, given the sequential revenue decline that's averaged $8 billion over the last four years. While estimates have dipped a little in recent weeks, there still is room for disappointment if the seasonal trend continues at a similar pace. If this is the case, the bottom end of guidance could be a 4 handle (<$50 billion), which would suggest revenue trends are not improving as much as hoped.

I'm really curious to see what the rest of Apple's guidance holds. Is the company taking a hit on gross margins through price cuts in an effort to boost sales? Back in January, investors celebrated when management broke out hardware and service margins for the first time. Hardware margins fell while service margins jumped, but that was just one point in time. Also, operating expenses should continue to rise as more service expenses are on that line, while the reduction in the company's cash pile potentially means a little less interest income generation.

While on the subject of the cash pile, the April report is the annual chance for management to update plans for the company's massive capital return plan. Net cash was still $130 billion at the end of the December quarter, so there's still a long way to go to get to cash neutral as planned. I previously provided my thoughts on both the potential dividend increase as well as the expected buyback hike, so we'll see what Apple delivers. The graphic below shows the capital return plan's history through fiscal Q1.

(Source: Apple capital return history, seen here)

Will Apple earnings become a buy the rumor, sell the news event this week? That could be a possibility, given the massive rally in shares over the past few months. The name does have a strong track record of beating estimates, but could weak guidance more than offset an increase to the capital return plan? I wouldn't say a short position is warranted through earnings, but there is obviously more pressure on the name now than there would be at, say, $175. Perhaps, a little pullback in the stock with a reset of expectations would be beneficial for those looking for a brighter second half of the year as investors look forward to major product and service launches.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.