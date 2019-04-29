Coca-Cola's Restructuring Efforts Yield Strong Top-Line Growth

Yesterday, I wrote a rather bearish article on well known dividend aristocrat, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) because of its valuation relative to its recent results and forward looking growth prospects. Well, today I’m going to pen a piece about a company that is viewed in a somewhat similar light by many DGI investors. It’s a well known DGI stock. It has a long history of generating shareholder wealth and producing reliable dividend growth. The recent T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) market environment has forced income oriented investors into this name, causing its valuation to rise well above historical norms as well. However, unlike Kimberly-Clark, this company is posting growth which should translate into acceptable dividend growth results moving forward. Because of this, I’m bullish. I own shares and I think it’s a solid, defensive investment for income oriented equity investors. This company is Coca-Cola (KO).

Q1 Results:

So, let’s take a look at KO’s recent numbers.

First and foremost, I think it’s important to note that KO’s recent earnings results have been tricky as of late because the company continues to restructure itself and this leads to a lot of difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP results. Management talks a lot about organic figures and currency neutral figures. Sometimes, I worry when I see this sort of double-talk. However, I trust KO’s management team and I recognize that this is an incredibly complex international business, so I’m not surprised to see some discrepancies when you factor in forex issues.

In Q1, KO posed net revenue growth of 5% and organic revenue growth of 6%. This is impressive in itself, yet it’s even more impressive considering that KO is coming off of a comparison where it posted 5% organic growth. Growth on top of growth is always a good thing (and that’s especially the case when we’re talking about a slow moving behemoth like Coca-Cola). Management mentioned that the non-alcoholic beverage space grew 4% in Q1 overall, meaning that KO’s 6% organic print represents market share taken from its competitors. In the Q1 conference call, CFO John Murphy noted that he sees this growth as sustainable moving forward. The trend seems to agree with him, which bodes well for KO shareholders moving forward.

Operating income was up an impressive 29%. This is coming off of a quarter a year ago where the company posted 9% operational income growth. Once again, this y/y growth seems to point towards the fact that management structuring plan is working.

The company’s non-GAAP operating income was up 16%. Either way I look at this, the number is attractive. Cash from operations came in at $699m and non-GAAP free cash flow was $335m. And, GAAP EPS growth came in at $0.38/share, which was 24% higher y/y. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.48, which was only 2% higher y/y.

It’s odd to see a big, mature company like KO post higher top-line growth than bottom-line because these companies oftentimes use their cash flows to bolster EPS growth via buybacks. People sometimes call that financial engineering and frown upon it, but I, for one, am always happy to see a sustainable buyback program, just as I am regular dividend increases. As it turns out, the bottom-line issue for KO doesn’t appear to be operational, but instead, currency related.

In the Q1 CC, management mentioned that there was an 11% currency headwind on the non-GAAP earnings. When looking at the EPS figures through a constant currency lens, KO produced 13% growth. Once again, that’s pretty amazing from such a large company operating in a mature industry. As I said yesterday in my KMB piece, I never blame management teams for forex issues. To me, those are more political than anything else. I don’t expect the dollar to stay this strong forever and if that trend turns, KO will have another significant bottom-line tailwind behind it.

I was happy to see KO’s consolidated product volumes growth, albeit slightly, at 2%. Volumes in North America were down 1%, which is a concern because North American beverages is always the focal point in KO’s release. However, product volumes did increase an impressive 7% in the Asia region, which combined with the company’s 2% growth performance in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) was enough to produce solid consolidated growth.

Looking ahead, management is excited about some of KO’s new product innovations and launches. The company is still integrating its recent Costa Coffee acquisition and talked about ready to drink coffee being available in Q2. Coke Energy is also a growth market that the company is focused on. I’ve been long KO for years now because it is one of the few companies in the world that focuses on selling a legal, addictive drug: caffeine. I’m not surprised to see the company moving into the coffee and energy space in a big way, as this further capitalizes on this trend. And, on the healthy side of things, KO’s enhanced water and sports drinks segment posted strong, 6% growth as the company revamped packaging and ready to drink serving size.

For the full year, not much has changed with regard to KO’s past guidance. Management expects to generate 3-4% organic sales growth. This is a fine print from a mature company like KO, in my opinion. Currency neutral net revenues are expected to grow 12%-13%, which is really impressive. A lot of this comes from recent acquisitions, but that’s the point of acquisitions, right? I’m always happy to see a mature company like KO expand its portfolio and grow revenues inorganically. This is a productive use of cash flows and over the long-term, I think it oftentimes makes more sense to invest in the company rather than simply return that money to shareholders.

Comparable currency neutral operating income is expected to grow at a 10%-11% clip. The company expects to see a 6%-7% currency headwind here, even after its hedges.

2019 EPS is still expected to be fairly flat. Obviously, I’d like to see growth here, but I’m content with the top-line performance for now because I think it will open up opportunity for strong bottom-line growth in the future (especially if/when the forex issues fade).

Valuation:

Right now, analysts expect KO to produce $2.10 in EPS in 2019. That means the company is currently trading with a ~22x forward P/E ratio. This is not cheap, by any means. I continue to place a conservative fair value estimate on KO in the $40 range. In other words, you won’t see me running out to buy KO shares because of this premium. Yet, I am content to hold my full position because while the premium is high, it is also in-line with historical norms (KO always trades with a high premium due to its strong brand, market position, distribution network, balance sheet, and reliable income).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Looking a bit further ahead, analysts expect to see KO return to growth in 2020 and 2021 as its recent restructuring efforts begin to bear fruit. They’re looking for EPS growth in the high single digits in those years and if this turns out to be the case, then today’s valuation begins to make a lot more sense. If KO does end up producing ~$2.40 of EPS in 2021 like analysts currently expect, then the shares are being priced with a 20x multiple today. This is in-line with the KO’s 10-year average P/E and being that organic revenue growth has improved in recent years and management think this trend is sustainable, I wouldn’t be surprised if the stock continues to climb because in that scenario, operating results would justify a slightly higher premium to recent averages.

I’m not willing to base my fair value estimate off of EPS estimates 2 years out though. I’ll happily increase my price target as the earnings picture becomes more clear. This conservative approach oftentimes leads to me missing out on would-be deals in the short-term; however, I’d much rather look for wider margin of safeties in the present than speculation on future earnings. Furthermore, since I’ve already accumulated a full KO position at prices lower than the ones we see today, I don’t feel compelled to buy KO shares (especially not while the market is hover at all-time highs).

The Dividend:

Probably the most important aspect of a KO investment is the dividend. While KO has provided investors with significant wealth creation over the long-term, I don’t think investors buying shares on this company today expect to see massive capital gains right away. To me, KO remains a defensive, income oriented play. With that in mind, the stock’s current yield hovers in the 3.3% range, which is really attractive.

KO’s relatively flat EPS growth over the last 5 years has put some pressure on dividend growth because of a rising payout ratio. In recent years we’ve watched as KO’s annual increases fell from the high single digit range to the mid-single digit range and most recently, to the low single digit range with KO’s last dividend increase announcement coming in at just 2.5%. This is generally an unacceptable growth rate for a yield in the 3.3% range. However, I do acknowledge that KO’s new management team has embarked upon a restructuring effort in recent years and recently spent ~$5.1b on Costa. I think this is a period of consolidation within the packaged food industry (especially with mature names eye balling cannabis as a potential growth market) and while I wasn’t happy about my paltry increase, I wasn’t surprised. I want KO to be able to make the moves necessary to return to growth (like analyst currently expect). I think the current management team has its eye on the prize and because of KO’s high quality, I’m willing to give it the benefit of the doubt for a couple of years as its makes the changes necessary for the company to return to growth.

Assuming analysts are correct about future EPS growth trends, I wouldn’t be surprised to see KO return to mid-single digit dividend growth next year. Generally speaking, I’m not thrilled about the prospects of a 3.3% yield growing at ~5% annually. Sure, 5% is more than double the current inflation rate, but I’d much rather own a company whose dividend yield combined with its dividend growth rate is in the double digit range.

Yesterday, I had a bearish opinion on KMB because it was not meeting this dividend + dividend growth expectation. However, the difference between KMB and KO is that I think KO has the growth prospects to get out of its slump and return to 7-8% annual dividend growth in the relatively short-term. I like the food/beverage space better than I like KMB’s primary markets. I think KO’s balance sheet is stronger than KMB’s as well. This gives it the flexibility to make growth acquisitions and that’s what I’m banking on over the long-term.

While I’m on the subject of balance sheets, it is worth acknowledging that KO’s debt to EBITDA ratio rose above management’s expectations to 2.7x during the quarter, though CFO Murphy assured analysts in the conference call that KO brass expects it to fall back below the 2.5x target. This will be something that I monitor closely moving forward. KO still maintains an A+ credit rating from Standard and Poor’s, so I don’t think the debt picture is a big issue. Yet, the strong balance sheet is one of the bullish aspects of my investment thesis and if this changes, my outlook may have to change as well.

Right now, KO’s dividend payout ratio is 77%. This is admittedly high. If the company raises the dividend by 5% or so, to ~$1.68, in 2020 the ratio will be in the 80% range with the current EPS. That’s about as high as I’d like to see it go. However, assuming KO’s EPS growth kicks in and we see a bottom-line print in the $2.25 range, we’ll be looking at a payout ratio of ~75%. In the current 2021 estimate of $2.40 is correct, another 5% increase from that theoretical $1.68 level would represent a 2021 dividend of $1.76 and a payout ratio of 73.5%. To me, this all seems feasible and while that dividend growth performance isn’t going to knock anyone’s socks off, I am content with those sort of prospects from a defensive investment.

Conclusion:

Maybe I’m giving this company too much benefit of the doubt, but I do believe in their restructuring plan. I’m seeing solid gains made on the top-line and I think it’s only a matter of time before those trickle down to the bottom. Thankfully, 2018 was a strong EPS growth year, so the dividend safety doesn’t appear to be a concern. Because of this I’m happy to hold my shares. Do I think that KO is going to be a massive wealth generator for me moving forward? Not exactly. Honestly, I don’t even have expectations this this company will produce alpha. But then again, capital gains are not why I hold KO.

I do believe that this company maintains a wide moat in a recession proof industry and therefore, I suspect that it will serve as a nice anchor during tough times in the market. It’s nice to have exposure to defensive names like this. But, it’s worth noting, that because of my relatively low expectations for KO over the long-term (in terms of total returns), I don’ think it makes sense to be overweight a name like this. I’m fine with a full defensive position, but overweight status is reserved for companies with extraordinary growth and/or dividend growth prospects. Coca-Cola has neither.

With all of this being said, if KO continues to provide token $0.04 annual increases, my patience will wear thin. I think more highly of KO and than I do KMB, but I’m not opposed to cutting ties with this company and moving my capital elsewhere should it continue to disappoint from a dividend growth prospective. Right now, I’m sitting on a 20%+ unrealized gains on my overall KO position. Many of the shares that I own are in normal brokerage accounts, meaning that there would be tax implications if I sold. I bought KO in those accounts because I always assumed that this would be a long-term buy and hold investment. Yet, I don’t think it makes sense to let the tail wag the dog in terms of tax consequences and you know what they always say: no one ever went broke taking a profit.

But, hopefully it will never come to that. In a perfect world, I’ll be an old man, living off the dividends that Coca-Cola provides, sipping on an ice old Coke somewhere tropical. Only time will tell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.