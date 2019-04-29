Tableau Software Earnings Preview: Bearish Sentiment Despite Solid Fundamentals And A Strong Upward Trend

Application software firm Tableau Software (DATA) is set to release first quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday. Analysts expect the company to post a loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $286.75 million. In the first quarter of 2018, the company lost $0.19 per share on revenue of $224.04 million.

This earnings report is of particular interest to me as Tableau is one of the stocks in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio. It was just added a few weeks ago.

Obviously, I would prefer a company that is making money, but Tableau is trending in the right direction and could move to profitability in the first quarter. The company has beaten earnings estimates in four of the last five quarters. With the estimate at a loss of only a penny, a beat would most likely mean a profitable quarter.

Over the last three years, the company has seen earnings grow by 21% per year and the most recent quarter showed a 392% improvement over the fourth quarter of 2017, but it was still a loss of $0.03 per share.

Tableau's sales have grown at a rate of 18% per year over the last three years and they were up 35% in the fourth quarter. As I mentioned earlier, revenue is expected to come in at $286.75 million for the first quarter and that would represent growth of 28% on a year over year basis.

Investor's Business Daily shows the return on equity at 15.3% and the profit margin at 14.6% and those are in the average range of all companies. It is also worth mentioning that the company doesn't have any long-term debt.

The Stock has been Trending Higher Since the End of 2016

Looking at the weekly chart for Tableau, we see that the stock started its upward trend at the end of 2016. The stock was trading under $45 a share back then and the recent high was at $136.92, meaning a gain of over 200%.

The chart below is not the same chart that I sent subscribers when the stock was recommended, but it conveys the same message. The channel you see on the chart is a Raff Regression channel. The middle line represents the regression line from the low in 2016. The outer rails are equidistant from the regression line and they are based on the furthest point from the regression line. In this case, the furthest point is represented by the low in October.

The stock pulled back in the last few months and that brought it down to the lower rail of the regression channel and close to its 52-week moving average. The past few weeks are the closest the stock has been to the moving average since the spring of 2017.

The pullback also caused the overbought/oversold indicators to drop to their lowest levels since last fall. The 10-week RSI moved below the 50 level and that is about as low as it has gone in the last few years. It hasn't hit oversold territory since early 2016. The stochastics are close to oversold territory, but they look like they are ready to turn higher again at this point. The last time both of the readings were in oversold territory was in late 2017.

Despite the Upward Trend and Strong Fundamentals, the Sentiment is Bearish

Tableau ranks well above average when it comes to its fundamentals. Investor's Business Daily gives it an EPS rating of 95 and the SMR rating is an A. This means that the company's earnings growth is better than 95% of all companies in the database and the sales growth, profit margin, and return on equity are in the top 20% of stocks in the database.

The relative strength index is 83, meaning the price performance of the stock has only been bested by 17% of companies.

Despite the fundamental and technical performance, the sentiment toward Tableau is rather bearish. There are 29 analysts following the stock with 13 "buy" ratings and 16 "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 44.8% and that is well below average. It is also worth noting that the analysts have become slightly more bearish in the last few months.

The short interest ratio is currently at 8.4 and that is as of April 15. The ratio was at 7.9 at the end of March. There are 6.8 million shares sold short at this time and that is up from 6.45 million at the end of March. This short interest ratio is well above average and could help push the stock higher after the earnings report. If the company surprises investors and the stock rallies, the short sellers will add buying pressure when they try to cover their positions.

The put/call ratio is at 0.347 and that is the one sentiment indicator that indicates investors are showing any signs of bullish sentiment. The ratio is really low compared to other companies, but looking back at where the put/call ratio has been in recent months, it is in the middle of the readings. Going back to the beginning of February, the highest reading has been 0.48 and the lowest reading was at 0.24.

My Overall Take on Tableau Software

Obviously, I am bullish on Tableau; otherwise, I would not have recommended the stock to subscribers a few weeks ago. The drivers behind the recommendation were the strong fundamentals, the clear upward trend in the stock, and the bearish sentiment being displayed toward the stock. The timing of the recommendation was based on the proximity to the lower rail of its trend channel and the levels of the oscillators.

If the company can beat the earnings and revenue estimates, the stock should shoot higher given the bearish sentiment. The sentiment suggests to me that the overall expectations for the report are pretty low. The other positive note would be that an EPS beat would mean the company had returned to profitability.

I remain bullish on the stock and look for it to remain in its upward trend following the earnings announcement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DATA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Tableau Software was recommended to Hedged Alpha Strategy subscribers earlier in April.