Slack Technologies Begins U.S. Direct Listing Process

The firm is growing quickly but losing money and burning through cash from operations.

SK will receive no proceeds from the direct listing; it is essentially facilitating the sale of Class A shares from interested shareholders while listing its stock on the NYSE.

The firm provides a communications service for enterprises of all sizes.

Slack Technologies (SK) has filed to sell gross proceeds of $200 million in Class A stock from registered stockholders a U.S. Direct Listing, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an enterprise communications and messaging platform.

SK is pursuing a direct listing and will not receive any proceeds from the transaction. Only existing Class A shareholders who choose to sell in the transaction will receive proceeds.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Slack was founded in 2009 to develop a new method for enterprise communications that solves many of the limitations of traditional email communication.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman Stewart Butterfield, who was previously General Manager, Flickr / Senior Director of Product Management at Yahoo!.

According to management, as of January 31, 2019, the company’s platform was used by over 600,000 organizations, spread across more than 150 countries.

Management claims its platform had more than 88,000 paid customers, including over 65 companies in the Fortune 100, and 500,000 organizations on a free subscription plan.

Below is a brief overview video of the company most recent marketing campaign:

Slack has been built from start to be easily integrated with external software that would allow its users to “share and aggregate information from other software, take action on notifications, and advance workflows in a multitude of third-party applications, over 1,500 of which are listed in the Slack App Directory.”

For the three months ended January 31st, 2019, Slack had an average of 10 million daily active users [DAUs], of which 500,000 were developers that collectively built more than 450,000 third-party apps or integrations during the same period.

Investors in Slack have included General Atlantic, T. Rowe Price, Dragoneer Investment Group, Sands Capital Ventures, Wellington Management, Baillie Gifford, SoftBank Vision Fund, Riverside Ventures, Global Founders Capital, and Accel among others. Source: Crunchbase

Customer/User Acquisition

The company’s primary user acquisition channels are word-of-mouth as well as a direct sales force and ‘customer success professionals’ that help drive successful software integration and expansion within organizations whether the user, “whether on a free or paid subscription plan.”

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as the firm scales its operations, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 58.2% 2017 63.6% 2016 98.9%

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend in the previous period, improved to 1.3x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 1.3 2017 1.1

Average Revenue per Customer/User has grown significantly, although at a decelerating rate in 2018, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance 2018 $4,552 21.8% 2017 $3,738 31.5% 2016 $2,842

Slack’s net dollar revenue retention rate, an important indicator of the churn or lack of churn in dollar terms, was 143% for the year ended January 31, 2019.

This is an extremely impressive figure and indicates the firm has net negative churn as it is adding new revenue from its existing customer cohort. This is also an important signal as to customer satisfaction with the firm’s service.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global unified communications market is projected to reach $143.49 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing need for real-time and efficient communication systems as well as the international expansion of large organizations.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 24% share of the global industry in 2016 and is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to rapid modernization and industrialization in the region.

Major competitors that provide enterprise communication solutions include:

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Alphabet (GOOG)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Facebook (FB)

IBM (IBM)

Slack also faces competition from smaller companies whose business consist of "voice or video communication, instant messaging, email filtering and email inbox organization, business workflows, team-based collaboration, intranet creation, and maintenance among others."

Financial Performance

SK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue and gross profit

High and increased gross margin

Increasing negative EBITDA; improving EBITDA margin

Significant comprehensive losses and negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 400,552,000 81.6% 2017 $ 220,544,000 109.7% 2016 $ 105,153,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 348,251,000 79.3% 2017 $ 194,180,000 116.6% 2016 $ 89,636,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 86.94% 2017 88.05% 2016 85.24% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 $ (154,208,000) -38.5% 2017 $ (143,851,000) -65.2% 2016 $ (148,503,000) -141.2% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2018 $ (140,092,000) 2017 $ (140,762,000) 2016 $ (147,017,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ (41,059,000) 2017 $ (35,617,000) 2016 $ (89,806,000)

As of January 31, 2019, the company had $841.1 million in cash and marketable securities and $357.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended January 31, 2019, was a negative ($96.5 million).

Direct Listing Details

Slack is pursuing a direct listing, similar to that of Spotify (SPOT) in that the firm doesn’t expect to receive any proceeds from stock sales. Instead, it is essentially ‘facilitating’ a transaction where current stockholders of its Class A shares may choose to sell (or not) at price determined by the market.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to ten votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A shareholders.

Multiple classes of stock are a way for founders or existing investors to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Since the transaction will be a direct listing, there are no underwriters of the IPO. Instead, Slack is being ‘advised’ by a trio of firms, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Allen & Company. A number of other investment banks are also listed as associate financial advisors.

Expected Direct Listing Date: To be announced.

