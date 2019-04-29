Carlisle Companies: Balance Sheet Check-Up Post Q1

We have been long Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) since around the $104 level. The company just recently announced its first quarter numbers for this year. To cut a long story short, shares rallied aggressively on the announcement on strong volume. Sales grew by almost 9% to hit $1.07 billion, which led to a 21% increase in operating profit for the quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.41 per share.

What really drove earnings in the first quarter were savings from the Carlisle Operating System (COS) plus higher price realizations. Share buybacks also helped EPS and accounted for about $0.09 per share of the quarter total.

At the heart of Carlisle's plan for completing its 2025 vision is the undertaking of multiple acquisitions. Carlisle knows it will have to acquire well and then leverage its COS to drive efficiencies and reduce costs.

Because of the aggressive nature of how Carlisle runs its operations, we like to keep tabs of the firm's liquidity and financial situation to make sure there are not any untoward trends developing. Therefore, from this perspective, let's dig into the firm's Q1 numbers on its balance sheet and compare them to what we have been seeing over the past 4 quarters or so.

Probably, the most important aspect of a balance sheet is liquidity. A firm may have extremely good financials, but if it is not liquid, then short-term funding would be needed if an unexpected event were to arise. This is why the current ratio needs to be watched. In the first quarter, Carlisle reported $1.877 billion in current assets, which was down from $2.2 billion four quarters ago. Cash, receivables, and inventory are the main line-items which make up its current assets. Receivables rose about $75 million with inventories rising $57 million. Cash dropped by $287 million to hit $517 million. Revenue over the past five quarters increased by $87 million. The main trend we are looking for here is stability. We have no issue with receivables and inventory rising as long as revenues are rising to match them.

On the liabilities side, current liabilities came in at $633 million, which was down approximately $73 million over the past four quarters. These liabilities such as Accounts payable and Accrued liabilities come due within the next 12 months. Carlisle has no issue here with meeting these debts as its current ratio after Q1 came in at 2.96. The trend for the current ratio seems to be pretty stable, which is encouraging.

On the non-current assets side, goodwill inched up past $1.5 billion with intangibles coming in at $1.05 billion. Goodwill makes up about 28% of the firm's total assets of $5.3 billion. This is up from about 26.5% four quarters ago. Again, as long as the trend is steady, we do not have a huge problem with how goodwill has been trending. It would be when earnings come in under expectation when we would see things differently here.

A high goodwill value automatically affects the net worth of the company. The book value of a company is highly correlated with the trajectory of the share price. As a company increases its net worth, the share price invariably follows.

Since long-term debt has remained stable at about $1.59 billion, total liabilities increased by $125 million sequentially in Q1 but were actually down by about $6 million over the past four quarters. Total liabilities came in at $2.77 billion in Q1. Therefore, because the firm's assets fell by more than its debts, we saw a reduction of shareholder equity in Q1. Standing currently at $2.525 billion, this key metric fell by $72 million sequentially and $196 million over the past four quarters.

Therefore, to conclude, the main balance sheet trends we saw in Q1 were cash down, goodwill up, intangibles up, and shareholder equity down. To most, they would have gone unnoticed due to the $2.5+ billion of equity as well as the bumper earnings numbers. However, we would be hoping for a change in trend for the majority of these key metrics in Q2. Steady as she goes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.