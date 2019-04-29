Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of April 2019

Vanadium company news - Tando Resources - Resource upgrade - High-grade component now stands at a huge 169Mt at 1.07% V2O5, the largest +1% V2O5 resource in the world.

Welcome to Vanadium miners news. April saw China vanadium spot prices fall quite heavily to reach new yearly lows. The vanadium producers warn of lower profits due to the vanadium price fall, and AMG announces a share buyback. The vanadium juniors continue to progress well with several announcing significant resource upgrades.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally used to harden steel. New Chinese rebar standards are requiring more vanadium. Also Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRFBs) are becoming increasingly popular, especially for commercial energy storage, most notably in China. Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5) is used in VRFBs and Ferrovanadium (FeV) is used in the steel industry.

Vanadium spot price history

China Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5) Flake 98% Price = USD 11.90/lb

China Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% Price = USD 52.00/kg

Vanadium demand versus supply

The charts below show energy storage to be a new source of vanadium demand, and overall demand looks likely to grow very strongly to 2025.

Roskill estimates that vanadium demand "for VRFB markets" could rise to 31,000 tons by 2025, amounting to a rise of 3,100% in a decade.

Vanadium total demand forecast to outstrip supply 2019-2025

Vanadium market news

In 2017 Robert Friedland stated:

We think there’s a revolution coming in vanadium redox flow batteries,” he says. "You’ll have to get into the mining business and produce ultra-pure vanadium electrolyte for those batteries on a massive scale. We’re very deeply interested in how you store electrical energy in the grid. The beauty of the vanadium redox battery is that you can charge and discharge it at the same time, something that can’t be done with a lithium battery. With a vanadium redox flow battery, you can put solar power and wind power into the battery, and you can put excess grid power into the battery at night, and at the same time you can have a stable output into the grid.

On April 9 PRNewswire reported:

CRU: Vanadium prices face a turbulent 2019. Two regulatory issues in China have been at the heart of the market disruption in 2017 and 2018 – one affecting demand and one affecting supply. The demand side was impacted heavily by updates to the standards for construction rebar. The momentum of the updated rebar standard has been further reinforced by the lack of marginal swing capacity in the form of Chinese stone coal producers. During previous run-ups high-cost Chinese stone coal mines would come onto the market, helping address structural deficits in the market. However, due to changes in the approach to environmental standards most stone coal mines that were shuttered due to lowered prices from 2011-2016 have not been given operating permits. Those that have are only producing very small volumes.

Vanadium miner news

Vanadium producers

Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore is a large vanadium producer, but vanadium production represents only a small portion of their revenue.

On March 29, Glencore announced:

Glencore announces refinancing and extension of its Revolving Credit Facilities. The short-term Facilities were initially launched at USD 8 billion and closed substantially oversubscribed, raising USD 10.55 billion, reflecting strong support from Glencore's broad group of relationship banks.....The new and extended facilities are for general corporate purposes.

On April 25, Glencore announced:

Announcement re the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Glencore has been informed by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) that the CFTC is investigating whether Glencore and its subsidiaries may have violated certain provisions of the Commodity Exchange Act and/or CFTC Regulations through corrupt practices in connection with commodities. Glencore understands that the CFTC’s investigations are at an early stage and have a similar scope in terms of subject matter as the current ongoing investigation by the US Department of Justice (“DOJ”).

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

AMG Vanadium is a leading provider of products and services for the metals, manufacturing, refinery and petrochemical industries. AMG Vanadium produces ferrovanadium and related ferroalloys from spent refinery catalysts using a proprietary pyrometallurgical process.

On April 8, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. to launch share buyback program. AMG intends to execute a buyback program for up to 3.0 million shares (or up to €100 million) for the purposes of returning cash to shareholders and funding future share-based employee compensation programs. The program will remain open until October 9, 2019 at the latest and will be implemented by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. as purchase agent through purchases during open and closed periods.

On April 19, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announces weekly share repurchase program transaction details. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports the repurchases made under its share repurchase program announced on 8 April 2019 and effective from 9 April 2019.

Bushveld Minerals Limited [LN- AIM:BMN] (OTC:BSHVF)

Bushveld is a diversified AIM-listed resources company with a portfolio of vanadium, tin and coal assets in Southern Africa and Madagascar. Bushveld Minerals 100% owns Bushveld Vametco Limited which has a controlling interest of 75% in an existing low-cost production platform, Vametco Alloys, with ~3.5% of global market share. Quality brownfield processing infrastructure in close proximity to Bushveld deposits.

On March 27, Bushveld Minerals announced: "Bushveld energy Q4 and subsequent events operational update." Highlights include:

"Commissioned the vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") project with the South African national power utility Eskom, including site acceptance testing. At completion the unit will have a peak output of 450 kWh.

Initiated development of a net 1 megawatt ("MW") mini-grid combining solar photovoltaic ("PV") generation and energy storage using VRFB technology at Vametco.

Progressed on the development of a vanadium electrolyte production facility, including procurement of two tons of vanadium for conversion into electrolyte.

Advanced positioning to participate in 1,000MWh of opportunities in Africa by 2020."

On April 10, Bushveld Minerals announced:

Lemur Q1 operational update....Lemur has signed a Project Preparation Finance (“PPF”) facility agreement with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (“DBSA”) for an amount of US$1 million. Review of opencast mine BFS completed. Optimisation exercise underway to consider the inclusion of underground mining within the development plan.....

Energy Fuels Inc. [TSX:EFR] (UUUU)

Energy Fuels state they are "the No. 1 uranium producer in the U.S. with a market-leading portfolio." Regarding vanadium the company state they have "32M lbs M&I vanadium resources at La Sal & Whirlwind Mines (1% avg. grade)." In 2013 the company produced 1.5M lbs of V2O5, and due to the price recovery they have resumed vanadium production.

On April 1, Energy Fuels Inc. announced:

Energy Fuels provides update on vanadium production......As a result of facility upgrades and improved procedures put in place in 2018, the Mill is currently producing the highest-purity V 2 O 5 in its history, averaging approximately 99.6% V 2 O 5 , using innovative approaches never utilized in the past to recover vanadium from its existing pond solutions. The Company is currently selling this vanadium (as ferrovanadium) into the steel industry, and it continues to pursue opportunities to sell portions of this high-purity material into specialty chemical and aerospace markets, potentially at a premium to reported spot prices.

Largo Resources [TSX:LGO] [GR:LR81] (OTCQX:LGORF)

Largo Resources is a pure-play vanadium pentoxide producer from their Maracás Menchen mine in Brazil. The company state: "The Maracás Menchen mine possesses the world's highest grade vanadium deposit - P&P reserve grade of 1.17% V2O5 is over double the industry average. On track to be one of the lowest cost producers of vanadium, and a six-year take or pay off-take agreement with Glencore for 100% of production.

On April 11, Largo Resources announced: "Largo Resources announces first quarter 2019 production results." Highlights include:

"Q1 2019 V 2 O 5 production of 2,099 tonnes, a 5% decrease from Q1 2018.

O production of 2,099 tonnes, a 5% decrease from Q1 2018. Kiln refractory replacement completed ahead of schedule.

Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate of 80.0% achieved in Q1 2019, a 5% increase over Q1 2018.

O recovery rate of 80.0% achieved in Q1 2019, a 5% increase over Q1 2018. Q1 2019 financial results conference call: Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EST."

On April 22, Largo Resources announced:

Largo Resources issues update on anticipated Financial Results in Q1 2019. Largo Resources Ltd. announces that its Q1 2019 financial results will be significantly impacted by the decline in the price of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") since the start of 2019 and the impact of the re-measurement of trade receivables under the Glencore off-take agreement during the quarter, as previously discussed in its fourth quarter and full year 2018 production results press release on March 26, 2019 and in the Company's annual filings.

Ferro Alloy Resources [LON:FAR]

On April 18, Ferro-Alloy Resources announced:

Operations update. Ferro-Alloy was admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock exchange in March 2019 and raised £5.2 million on admission (“Admission”). As indicated at the time of Admission, part of this funding is to be utilised to expand production at the existing vanadium concentrate processing operation (the “Existing Operation”), where the target is to expand production to around 1,500 tonnes per annum, as well as conduct preliminary work on the main project to produce 22,500 tonnes per year from the Balasausqandiq mine (“the Mine”). Nick Bridgen, CEO, commented: “Following our listing on the London Stock Exchange, I have been impressed by the commitment of our on-site team and the efficiency with which we have been able to design, acquire and install equipment. The potential of Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit, with a reserve of over 70 million tonnes estimated on a locally required basis, cannot be understated with its unique geology, industry leading low costs and capex, and its significant scale.”

Vanadium developers

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCPK:RDRUY) (OTCPK:RRSSF)

Neometals is primarily a lithium producer however they 100% own the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Iron Project in Western Australia. Barrambie's Eastern Band is one of the highest grade hard rock titanium deposits globally.

No news for the month.

Australian Vanadium [ASX:AVL] [GR:JT71] (OTC:ATVVF)

Australian Vanadium is an emerging vanadium producer focused on their Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia.

On April 4, Australian Vanadium announced: "Highly successful drilling program completed." Highlights include:

"Metallurgical and resource drilling has concluded ahead of schedule.

Tightly controlled drilling program has collected over 30 tonnes of massive magnetite for further processing, utilizing 2,862m of drilled core from 30 drill holes.

Drilling has confirmed geological model, proved depth extension and deposit thickness, supporting further resource upgrades.

Extensive drilling indicates shallow weathering and potential for improved magnetic recovery, directly improving project economics.

Program focused on development area in northern 2km of total 11.5km of AVL held deposit strike.

18 new drill holes successfully targeted resource depth extensions.

Pilot scale metallurgical test program underway to confirm details of processing circuit for final DFS design.

Mineral Resource upgrade to follow.

Hydrology drilling, other DFS engineering and environmental approval support work ongoing.

Project timeline targeting 2021 production, subject to finance partner selection.

Company’s flagship project, the Australian Vanadium Project (formerly Gabanintha) renamed for clarity with stakeholders, prospective partners and investors."

On April 12, Australian Vanadium announced:

AVL receives R&D refund. Grant refund of $113.6k repaid under Research & Development Tax Incentive Scheme.

Catalysts include:

December 2019 - DFS due

Technology Metals Australia [ASX:TMT]

The company's primary exploration focus is on the 100% owned Gabanintha Vanadium Project located 40km south east of Meekatharra in the mid-west region of Western Australia.

On March 29, Technology Metals Australia announced: "Gabanintha northern block resource upgrade." Highlights include:

"Measured and indicated mineral resource estimate increased by 39% to 30.1mt at 0.93% V2o5 (June 2018 PFS had 13 yr mine life on 21.6mt indicated resource).

Global high grade mineral resource estimate increased by 29% to an outstanding 71.2mt at 1.1% V2O5.

Maiden base metal resource estimate defined associated with fresh massive magnetite zone.

Detailed high quality definitive feasibility study on track due for delivery in mid 2019 based on updated measured and indicated resource estimate."

Catalysts include:

Mid 2019 - Resource upgrade

Mid 2019 - DFS due

TNG Ltd [ASX:TNG] [GR:HJI] (TNGZF)

TNG is an Australian resources company focused on the evaluation and development of its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron project. The Mount Peake Project is located 235km north-northwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory of Australia. TNG Ltd is well advanced with a massive $4.7b NPV8%, but relies on titanium and iron with a lower grade vanadium by-product.

On April 4, TNG Ltd. announced:

Drilling program underway at Mount Peake. The program will generate samples for equipment selection test work to be undertaken by TNG’s engineering partner SMS group and also sterilise key areas of the mine site for future infrastructure.

Aura Energy [ASX:AEE] [GR:VU1] (OTC:AUEEF)

Aura Energy is an Australian-based minerals company that 100% owns polymetallic and uranium projects with large resources in Sweden (Häggån Project) and Mauritania (Tiris project). Aura’s focus is on the Häggån Project, located in Sweden’s Alum Shale Province, one of the largest depositories of vanadium in the world.

No vanadium related news for the month.

Prophecy Development Corp. [TSX:PCY] (OTCQX:PRPCF) (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's objective is to advance the Gibellini Black Shale primary vanadium project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Gibellini aims to be the first active primary vanadium mine in North America.

On April 16, Prophecy Development Corp. announced:

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Tando Resources [ASX:TNO]

Tando Resources is a junior exploration company established with the purpose of exploring and developing gold zinc, lead, copper and other mineral opportunities. Tando signed a HoA to acquire 74% of a globally significant vanadium project, the SPD Project, in Gauteng Province, South Africa.

On March 27, Tando Resources announced:

SPD Project continues to generate outstanding high grade vanadium drill results. Tando continues rapid progress towards low capex early production. The latest assays include: 20m at 0.92% V2O5 from surface (VDD023) incl. 10.4m at 1.07% V2O5 from 4.8m.

On April 16, Tando Resources announced:

Commanding Resource Upgrade underpins potential for near-term production opportunity at SPD Vanadium Project. High-grade component now stands at a huge 169Mt at 1.07% V2O5, the largest +1% V2O5 Resource in the World, paving way for completion of Scoping Study. This high-grade surface Resource sits within an increased total JORC Mineral Resource of 612Mt at 0.78% V2O5 (Indicated and Inferred categories).

King River Resources [ASX:KRR] (formerly King River Copper)

King River holds 785 square kilometers of mineral leases covering a unique geological feature in the Eastern Kimberley of Western Australia, called the Speewah Dome. The company state on their website: "The focus of King River Copper Limited is the exploration for Gold, Silver and Copper." However their deposits also contain vanadium.

No news for the month.

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [TSXV:VRB][GR:NWN] (OTCPK:APAFF)

VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. 100% owns the Lac Dore Vanadium-Iron-Titanium project in Quebec Canada. The company also has another smaller project known as the Iron-T Vanadium Project also in Quebec, and royalties on the Raglan Nickel-PGM mine. The company is looking to take a vertically integrated approach and is also developing leading process technologies - "VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology" and "Electrochem globally patented Electrowinning."

On March 28, VanadiumCorp Resources Inc. announced:

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

First Vanadium Corp.[TSXV:FVAN] (FVANF) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.)

Cornerstone’s Carlin Vanadium project hosts one of North America’s largest richest primary vanadium deposits, located in Nevada. Its West Jerome project targets a large scale high grade copper and zinc deposit in Arizona. Carlin has a historic Inferred Resource 28Mt at 0.525% V2O5 (2010 SRK).

On March 27, First Vanadium Corp. announced:

First Vanadium provides progress report on metallurgical test work for the Carlin Vanadium Project in Nevada. First Vanadium Corp. reports that metallurgical test work on nine variability composite samples from the Carlin Vanadium deposit is in its final stages, with results to be reported in early April 2019. The Company commenced acid leach and pressure oxidation test procedures on a single composite sample from the deposit in April 2018. In June 2018, the reported preliminary test work had returned 95.5% vanadium extraction into solution.

On April 4, First Vanadium Corp. announced:

First vanadium reports consistently high vanadium extraction results from variability test work for the Carlin Vanadium Project in Nevada. Preliminary test results are consistently showing high vanadium extraction rates, between 92% and 98%, for both oxidized and unoxidized mineralized material of low, average and high vanadium grades.

On April 10, First Vanadium Corp. announced: "First Vanadium Corp. files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Carlin Vanadium Project, Nevada."

On April 24, First Vanadium Corp. announced: "First Vanadium extends the Carlin Vanadium deposit in Nevada by 300 metres."

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. own the Sunday Mine Complex which is an advanced stage mine property consisting of five interconnected underground mines in Colorado.

No significant news for the month.

Conclusion

Vanadium spot prices were significantly lower in April.

Highlights for the month include:

CRU: Vanadium prices face a turbulent 2019.

AMG buyback program for up to 3.0 million shares (or up to €100 million).

Energy Fuels' Mill is currently producing the highest-purity V 2 O 5 in its history, averaging approximately 99.6% V 2 O 5 .

O in its history, averaging approximately 99.6% V O . Largo Resources Q1 2019 V 2 O 5 production of 2,099 tonnes, a 5% decrease from Q1 2018.

O production of 2,099 tonnes, a 5% decrease from Q1 2018. Ferro-Alloy Resources was admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock exchange in March 2019.

Australian Vanadium - Drilling has confirmed geological model, proved depth extension and deposit thickness, supporting further resource upgrades.

Technology Metals Australia - Resource upgrade - Global high grade mineral resource estimate increased by 29% to an outstanding 71.2mt at 1.1% V2O5.

Tando Resources - Resource upgrade - High-grade component now stands at a huge 169Mt at 1.07% V2O5, the largest +1% V2O5 resource in the world. The total JORC Mineral Resource is now 612Mt at 0.78% V2O5 Indicated and Inferred.

Vanadium Corp's Electrochem starts commercial production of vanadium battery electrolyte in Canada.

As usual all comments are welcome.

