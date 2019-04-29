The Prognosis For Sensus Healthcare

Even if you are on the right track, you'll get run over if you just sit there." - Will Rogers

Today, we look at an interesting name in the medical device space. The firm is about 60 miles up the road from my abode in Miami. A full investment analysis on this small cap follows.

Company Overview:

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) IPO'd in 2016 and is a Boca Raton, Florida-based medical device company that is focused on providing non-invasive treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids. They do this by utilizing a proprietary low energy X-ray technology called superficial radiation therapy, SRT. The company's portfolio of treatment devices includes SRT-100, SRT-100 Vision, Sculptura, and Sensus Laser Systems. Sensus Healthcare currently has a market capitalization of approximately $100 million and trades just south of $6.50 a share.

Pipeline:

SRT 100/SRT-100 Vision:

SRT-100 delivers a precise, calibrated dose of superficial radiation therapy. It's designed to track disease progression, plan treatment, guide therapy, administer radiation, and evaluate treatment. The machine delivers 100% of the energy directly on to the surface of the skin and penetrates no deeper than 5mm below the skin's surface. The machine is used to treat basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and is used to remove keloids. SRT-100 Vision is built with all the same features that SRT-100 has and also offers additional features such as a high-frequency ultrasound for imaging. The machine is the world's first image-guided superficial radiation therapy device. The imaging allows physicians to view treatment areas while they are being treated, which means they can more thoroughly assess the situation and target more precisely.

Source: Company Presentation

SRT-100 is a significant improvement upon Mohs surgery, the long-standing gold standard of non-melanoma skin cancer. Mohs surgery is an outdated procedure with numerous shortcomings: highly invasive, complicated, requires a highly-skilled surgeon, time-consuming and very expensive. Superficial radiation therapy offers the same cure rate as Mohs surgery but with numerous other benefits: non-invasive, no lifestyle impact, no cutting, no anesthesia, no pain, and it's cheaper. The current treatment paradigm for keloids, much like with NMSC, is unsatisfactory. Surgery and the other available methods outside of SRT may reduce keloids but do not provide for a permanent solution. In fact, the recurrence rate of keloids is extraordinarily high at 90%. It's not uncommon for a patient afflicted with keloids to hear from their doctor that there isn't a solution for them. However, there is now clinical evidence that keloid surgery followed by SRT leads to a 97%+ success rate.

Source: Company Presentation

The potential for the SRT-100 devices is substantial. NMSC is the fastest-growing cancer indication with 6 million new cases a year by 2020, which is 4x greater than all other cancers combined. The company has 6 main sales channels: Mohs surgeons, dermatologist, plastic surgeons, radiation oncologists, hospital and surgery centers, and international hospitals. Only 2 of the 6 sales channels have greater than 1% penetration into total potential sites, Mohs surgeons at 10% and hospital and surgery centers at 3.4%. As far as keloids, the National Institute of Health estimates that there are 11 million individuals worldwide living with keloid scars.

Source: Company Presentation

In the most recent quarter, the company shipped 27 systems, more than half were the premium SRT-100 Visions. Also included amongst the 27 were 3 SRT-100+ machines. In August of 2018, Sensus received FDA 510(K) clearance for the machine. The SRT-100+ adds a variety of features to the SRT-100, including expanded energy range for more customized and precise treatment. Also, two SRT-100 units were shipped to China in the quarter. China has the world's highest incidence of post-surgical keloid scar formation.

Looking ahead, the company seeks to penetrate deeper into established channels, establish distribution agreements in China and other countries, add additional clearances in Latin American and Asian countries, expand their sales force, and broaden SRT indications to include psoriasis. Furthermore, a more favorable reimbursement environment appears likely. SRT therapy for skin cancer is covered under Medicare Part B and most insurance carries, and lots of insurance carries cover excisional surgery with SRT for the treatment of keloids. However, a further boost could come from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services, which expect to reevaluate SRT's fractionation code. The revaluation is expected by 2020.

Sculptura:

Sculptura is an intra-operative robotic radiotherapy system. The system is designed for the treatment of breast and other cancers. The company has submitted a 510(K) application and has been involved in a month's long process of addressing questions from the FDA. The company is optimistic that their device will be cleared in the coming weeks. However, in preparation of their commercial launch, the company has expanded their oncology sales force and has shipped the first Sculptura to the prestigious Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The company sees Perelman generating additional supportive data for the market. The device has a list price of $1.5 million and the management stated that they see Sculptura playing an important role in the continued growth of the company.

Lasers:

IPL is for wrinkle reduction, pore reduction, spot removal, hair removal, acne, rosacea, and telangiectasia.

Q-SWITCHED Nd: YAG is for pigmentation issues, brown spots, multi-colored tattoo removal, nevus of ota, and solar lentigines.

FRACTIONAL CO2 is for aesthetic applications, skin resurfacing, wrinkle reduction, and scars. The machines are low cost and have no consumables.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of December 31, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.4 million compared to $10 million on December 31, 2017. Selling and marketing costs were $2.3 million compared to $2.1 million in the same period of the prior year. General and administrative expenses were $960,000 compared to $921,000 in Q4 of 2017. Research and development expenses were $1.4 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior Q4. Sensus has no long-term debt. The company maintained double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter with revenues up 25% to a record high of $8.1 million. Revenues for 2018 were $26.4 million, up 28% year-over-year. Overall, net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $101,000 compared to a loss of $408,000 in Q4 of 2017.

Since mid-February, there have been four Buy ratings and one Sell rating on the firm. Price targets for the positive ratings have ranged between $11.00 to $14.50 a share. The Sell rating from Northland Securities had a $5.00 a share price target.

Verdict:

This is an interesting little company with a lot of moving parts. Medical devices are not my sweet spot especially on the cosmetic side. I have to pass on any full buy recommendation at this point of time. However, I have picked up a few hundred shares recently in my own personal account as a 'watch item' holding as the company seems intriguing enough to keep an eye on right now.

