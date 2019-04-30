Ryman's Dividend Growth And Strong Upside Is Country Music To My Ears

Many readers know that my family moved to Nashville last May, where we have been getting acclimated to Southern Hospitality, tornado warnings, and lots of rain in the winter. In our previous article, we focused on HCA Healthcare (HCA), which is one of the largest hospital owner/operators in the US and is based in Nashville. For those of you who don't know, Nashville is considered by many to be the healthcare capital of the U.S., with many healthcare companies based here, many of which spawned out of HCA. They include Community Health Systems (CYH), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Quorum Health (QHC), Surgery Partners (SGRY), National Healthcare Corp. (NHC), and others.

But Nashville is also well-known for country music, and nothing symbolizes country music more than the Grand Ole Opry, which is owned by a locally-based REIT called Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP).

Ryman is a hospitality REIT with a market cap of $4.21 billion and recently reported Q418 earnings results. The stock price has done extremely well, increasing by 88% vs. 51% gain on the S&P 500 over the last five years. One of the major industry-specific tailwinds that has benefited the company is an increased demand for group-oriented meetings as well as limited supply for conference-type venues on the market.

The company has a sticky customer base and is looking to expand into new territories by acquisitions in order to land new customers and drive cross-sales of existing properties. The entertainment business like the previously mentioned Grand Ole Opry brand, acts as an important growth driver to build strong brand name awareness and enhances the company's current hospitality offerings. Management expects that the company can drive further margin expansion, given its world-class facilities that meet a variety of customers' needs in one place. The company usually signs multi-year rotational contracts which act as a buffer in the case of a macroeconomic slowdown.

As we approach 10 years of economic expansion, we can't help but think we should begin to get more defensive without necessarily reducing our exposure to the market. One way of doing this and the more traditional approach is to shift US equity exposure into more defensive sectors. But, even within sectors, like REITs in this case, we can find ways to remain invested in real estate but still reduce our downside exposure. We believe Ryman fits those characteristics.

Business Overview

The company owns and operates large group-oriented hotels in five different resorts that are managed by Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) under the Gaylord Hotels brand. This REIT is not like other hospitality REITs that usually buy or sell assets based upon the current economic cycle. The company rotates customers throughout the entire portfolio and offers them great service, the experience of group meetings, and leisure activities. 70% of revenue is derived from groups, and the majority of customers come from corporate groups. Management has great visibility into its business as 25% of customers rotate through two or more Gaylord Hotels, and 28% eventually return to the same hotel. The average booking window for corporate and association groups is 2.4 and 4.3 years, respectively.

Source: 10-K Filing, February 2019

The company has 5 of the top 10 non-gaming group hotels in the U.S., with Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville in 3rd place. It is investing heavily into existing facilities and has completed a 303-room, 88,000 sq. foot expansion for the Gaylord Texan Hotel in May 2018. It is also in the process of a 303-room, 98,000 sq. foot expansion for the Gaylord Palms hotel that opens in Q3 2021.

Apart from the hotel business, the company generates revenues of $126.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $43.7 million from the Entertainment business in FY18. It is promoting country lifestyle through location-based entertainment like venues/festivals, artist media content & platforms, and retail offerings. Business has been performing exceptionally well over the last couple of years with revenues and EBITDA CAGR of 10.7% and 16.4%, respectively between 2011 and 2018.

Management will continue to invest in this high-growth segment, but some investors would like to see a spin-off of the entertainment business to unlock additional value for shareholders.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019

Gaylord Rockies was opened to the public in December 2018 and is a few minutes away from Denver International airport. Management is really excited about this property that is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing Denver market and is the first-of-this kind to enter the city. There only two other competitive hotels in the city, which has insufficient meeting space, and it might take over 5 years for another such hotel to enter the market. New customers from Denver or Western parts of the U.S. that book Gaylord Rockies also sign multi-year rotational contracts that stimulate the growth of other Gaylord resorts. Customer response has been excellent so far as the Rockies had 52% net occupancy for 2019 and 56% for 2020. RHP paid $235 million to increase its ownership from 35% to 61.2% at the end of Q418 and might acquire an additional 0.9% interest from the existing partnership in mid-2019. RHP is also an asset manager for Gaylord Rockies and is considering a potential expansion of an additional 300 rooms from the current 1,500 rooms.

Recession Resiliency

Management plans to enter the Southern California market and is looking for investments that meet hurdle rate expectations of 10-12%. Smart and selected investments in the past created shareholder value, and the company is reluctant just to buy as many assets as possible without considering the value creation potential of the investment. Management expects no additional supply to hit the market nor any other negative catalysts to reverse the current business cycle. As long as the U.S. economy grows at 2-3%, the company expects positive demand and outstanding operational performance. Even in the worst-case scenario, if the U.S. economy enters a recession, the company has a more resilient business model than back in 2009. During the worst part of the financial crisis, the company reported 120,000 room nights cancellations that resulted in $28 million in cancelation & attrition fees that helped to offset a decline in profitability. Today, the company has already booked 6.9 million room nights over the next several years. They are under contractual terms that provide for reservation and attrition fees in the event customers cancel or have lower occupancy than expected.

Source: Investor Presentation March 2019

The company has been consistently growing its Net Room Nights on-the-books from 4.9 million to 6.7 million between December 2013 and 2018 driven by the limited supply of hotels with equivalent grouping space. Demand is driven by a positive U.S. corporate environment and a sticky customer base that signs long-term contracts.

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019

According to the figure above, all four metrics achieved CAGRs at the top-end of the hospitality industry. One of the key reasons for the excellent operational performance years has been management's incentive to build differentiated and sustainable assets combined with creating a strong Gaylord brand awareness over the last 6 years. Management emphasizes that given the current bookings rate, healthy U.S. business climate and unique entertainment offerings, the company will continue to perform extremely well and consequently increase dividends over the next several years

Source: Investor Presentation, March 2019

Historically, the company was trying to manage net leverage between 3.5x and 4.5x compared to the current 5.0x. Investments in Gaylord Rockies resort and Waterpark in Nashville drove the increase in net leverage. Management is confident it can successfully de-lever the balance sheet once investments in growth projects generate additional cash flows. The company reported a total debt outstanding of $2.44 billion as of December 31, or up 53% Y/Y driven by increased investment in the Gaylord Rockies. It has also sufficient liquidity on hand with a revolver availability and unrestricted cash totaling $276.1 million.

Q418 & FY18 Results

(% Change Y/Y)

Source: 10-K Filing, February 2019.

Chairman and CEO Colin Reed stated:

We closed the year with solid fourth-quarter results, and our full year 2018 results set new company records for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. In addition to this solid consolidated financial performance, we also completed some major initiatives on the development front beginning with the opening of our flagship Ole Red property in downtown Nashville and our expansion at Gaylord Texan. We capped off the year in December by opening the indoor portion of our SoundWaves water experience at Gaylord Opryland at the beginning of December followed by the milestone opening of the fifth Gaylord Hotels property, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, in which we are pleased to be the majority owner through a joint venture. We closed out 2018 with strong production momentum in the fourth quarter, delivering 8.8% growth in gross room night production for all future periods compared to this same time last year. These production levels amount to the best fourth quarter and full year bookings result we have experienced in the history of the Gaylord Hotels brand. Source: Press Release, February 2019

The company reported total revenues of $360.6 million in Q418 or up 4.5% Y/Y, slightly lower than the analysts' estimate of $365.2 million. Total revenues for full-year 2018 came out at $1.28 billion or up 7.6% driven by increases in occupancy, Average Daily Rate ("ADR"), and outside-the-room spending. In the hospitality segment, Food & Beverage and other hotel revenue reported a higher growth Y/Y compared to the Room nights.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $108.7 or up Y/Y 2.3% while adjusted EBITDA margin declined 70 basis bps Y/Y to 30.1%. A quarterly decline was driven by a total decline of $1.5 million Y/Y in Gaylord National bond interest combined with attrition & cancellation revenue. AFFO per fully diluted share was $1.64 in Q4 18 or down 2.6% Y/Y and $5.86 in FY 18 or up 5.7% Y/Y. Higher interest expense due to additional investments in growth projects drove a quarterly decrease in AFFO.

Net diluted EPS was $8.54 in FY 18 or up 26.9% Y/Y and $3.04 in Q4 18 or up 58.3% Y/Y. A $131 million increase in net income was attributable to the recognized purchase of an investment in the Gaylord Rockies. In terms of Hospitality performance metrics, group occupancy has decreased by 20 bps Y/Y to 75.3%, and the drop was offset by higher Total RevPAR up 4% Y/Y. The company has provided guidance for total RevPAR 2.0 - 4.0% in FY 19, and the only REIT that has offered higher guidance is Park Hotels & Resorts.

In FY 19, AFFO and adjusted EBITDA are expected to reach $330.6 - $349.6 million and $454.8 - $475.5 million, respectively.

RHP is currently trading at trailing P/FFO ratio of 13.4, which is well below its long-term average of 23.7. FFO is expected to increase 13% in 2019 and 10% in 2020. On a P/AFFO basis, the stock doesn't look as cheap, but after flat AFFO expected in 2019, analysts expect a 12% increase in 2020. The company's payout ratio is just 62% of AFFO, so we also believe there are some potential dividend boosts on the horizon.

Our Take

We believe that even after the recent stock price increase of 25% year-to-date, the current valuation does not account for the company's defensive characteristics and upside potential. The group-oriented sector in the hospitality industry is labeled by guaranteed room nights over the next several quarters that make operations a somewhat resilient business model. Limited market supply and high barriers to entry will most likely persist for some time as it takes 5-8 years to build a competitive hotel as well as strong brand presence/loyalty. Demand remains robust given the healthy U.S. business environment as well as strong brand awareness and customer preference for rotational multi-year offerings. Management is considering opening new facilities in other high-growing markets like Southern California and to bring on new clients from the Western Coast. Apart from well-performing hospitality segment management has high expectations for its double-digit growing entertainment business and will continue to invest in new facilities like the most recent one Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The stock is trading within the range of price targets set by analysts, which could indicate limited price appreciation, however, we believe the double-digit increase in FFO this year will push the stock to the upper part of that range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RHP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.