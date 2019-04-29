Facebook: Surviving And Thriving

Despite a big rally, the stock isn't that expensive, up above $190 and with 2020 EPS estimates now approaching $10.

As Facebook (FB) was plunging to $123 last year on fears of privacy concerns and general market weakness, my investment thesis told investors to ignore the noise and pay attention to the facts. The Q1 results again show that users aren't concerned about privacy issues and the company isn't going to spend as wildly as forecast. My updated model has Facebook potentially topping $10 EPS in 2020 as analysts remain far behind this reality.

Image Source: Facebook website

No Privacy Fallout

Though a few large tech and media leaders proclaimed they were deleting Facebook, the vast majority of users have little concerns about data privacy. These people wouldn't post data on the social platform if they were highly concerned.

The 2018 and Q1 results prove without a shadow of a doubt that users don't care that much about privacy. DAUs grew by 8% in Q1 to an incredible 1.56 million. Even Europe actually hit an all-time record with 286 million users.

Source: Facebook Q1'19 presentation

Remember that Snap (SNAP) ran into a user problem when it redesigned its app to focus more on content and the younger user base stopped using the social messaging service. So, users will revolt when the platform doesn't appeal to them, but all of the issues related to Facebook are more concerns of regulators than the typical daily user. The platform didn't have any major problems preventing soccer moms from sharing data with their friends, hence the user base actually grew.

Expenses Back Under Control

A big part of our bullish thesis at the lows in 2018 was that Facebook wasn't going to spend as wildly on content moderators as predicted. The social networking giant likes to overpromise on spending, whether to appease regulators on content and privacy concerns or just to easily smash EPS estimates every quarter.

Even these very positive headlines don't fully capture the big quarterly beat.

Source: Seeking Alpha News Feed

If not for currency headwinds, Facebook would've grown revenues at an incredible 30% clip with an additional $503 million of high-margin revenue. In addition, anybody paying attention to the GAAP EPS number originally got hit by the $3 billion charge for the assumed FTC fine.

The key here is that adjusted operating expenses excluding the FTC fine only grew 34% in Q1, far below guidance of 45% for the year. The operating margin was 42%, far above guidance for a dip into the mid-30%'s range.

The CFO provided this updated forecast for 2019 on the earnings call:

We now anticipate full-year 2019 total expenses to grow 47% to 55% compared to 2018, up from our prior guidance of 40% to 50% growth. The $3 billion accrual accounts for approximately 10 percentage points of the anticipated expense growth.

The new guidance reduces the operating expense growth rate to 37% to 45%. Notice how Facebook tries to obscure the sharp reduction in the expense growth rates by only listing the percentage point reduction from the increased levels. The new forecast reduces the top-end growth rate by 5 percentage points.

As Facebook continues to beat estimates, analysts have raised EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020. After the big Q1 beat and lower operating expenses guidance for the year, analysts are now above a $9 EPS for 2020.

Data by YCharts

Stone Fox Capital had already predicted this easy path for next year. The updated model has Facebook pushing towards $9.50 in 2019 after easily topping $8.00 this year, while analysts are still down at only $7.52.

Revenues: '18 revenues of $55.8 billion @ 25% growth = $69.75 billion

Total expenses: '18 expenses of $30.9 billion @ 35% growth = $41.72 billion

Operating income = $28.03 billion

Other income = $0.45 billion

Income before taxes = $28.48 billion

Effective tax rate = 15%

Net income = $24.21 billion

EPS with 2.85 billion shares = $8.49

The key adjustments here was the lowering of expenses, while leaving revenue growth as previously forecasted. Currency rates will play a big role in whether Facebook can top those projections.

In addition, the share count had some potential for substantial reductions, but Facebook only spent $613 million on buybacks in Q1. With the stock now up in the $190s, the social networking company doesn't have the same potential for share reductions, especially considering the expectation for a $5 billion FTC fine might reduce the desire for aggressive buybacks.

While the company had an easy hurdle for beating estimates, the investment decision was far different when the stock was below $150. Facebook approached $200 last week on the big Q1 earnings beat.

With a simple 20% EPS growth rate in '20, Facebook reaches a $10 target. With the stock trading at $191, Facebook trades at about 19x '20 estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that despite the big rally in the stock, Facebook still trades below the expected growth rates. My new '20 estimate of $10 remains far above the analyst estimate as the social networking giant continues to undercut expense growth forecasts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.