5 Reasons To Buy Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) reported revenue and first-quarter losses that beat consensus estimates. Instead of rising above the $10 level, the stock tapered off following the results. Markets appear to have it wrong: the stock should rally and make new highs in the months ahead.

There are five reasons to buy CLF stock.

1. Strong First-Quarter Results

Cliffs reported GAAP EPS of -$0.08 after revenue fell 12.8% year-over-year to $157 million. Despite the harsh winter, the company fired on all cylinders and expects business in 2019 to continue the positive momentum. In Q1, the expected seasonal weakness was due to the Soo Locks closure, limiting much of the volume shipments for iron ore pellets in the lower Great Lakes. On an adjusted basis, EBITDA came in at $21 million, compared to $52 million last year.

Looking ahead, the company forecasts mining and pelletizing sales of 5 million long tons in the second quarter, up from 1.6 million in Q1. This increase is due to locks now open. For the year, Cliffs expects sales of 20 million long tons. Realized prices will also increase in the next three quarters, up from the $94 pellet price per realization in the first quarter. It now believes the revenue will land in the range of $111-116 per long ton.

2. Controlled Spending

Cliffs’ $555 million in capital spending will not change for the year. Peak spending on HBI and the final year of spending for the North Shore DR upgrade project follows with a 50% drop in spending next year. By 2021, annual spending of $100 million will result in sharply higher profit margins.

3. Share Buyback

Management signaled its confidence in the company’s prospects by authorizing a $200 million share buyback on Nov. 24, 2018. It authorized another $100 million buyback on April 24. Already, it spent $171 million and now has $130 million left for 2019. Though the stock bottomed at below $8 at the end of 2018, selling pressure could pull the stock down to the $8-9 level. If that happens, the buyback program could limit a further drop in shares, while letting the company cancel shares at a lower price.

4. Restrictions on China

The CEO made a point to attack China’s cheating on the steel industry. Aligned with the views of the U.S. government in clamping down on cheating, Cliffs benefits from anti-dumping, traditional trade barriers against unfair trade and countervailing duties. CEO Lourenco Goncalves said:

And things will get a lot worse for the cheaters, when mainstream finally starts to understand how much the Chinese steel industry balloons and destroys the environment of the entire world. At that time, imported steel from China will be treated as poison and China will no longer get the free pass they still get today. That being said, you will always have a marginal high-cost player, either a less competitive furnace within the US or an importer that has to pay a tariff to keep the price at a reasonable level.

Source: SA Transcript

As all players in the marketplace for steel production abide by the same rules, prices will firm up. And, by 2021, the market will face a shortage of 3 million pellets in the Great Lakes.

5. Valuation

Eight analysts covering CLF stock have an average price target of $13.66, implying an upside of ~40% if bought today (source: tipranks).

The more bullish investor may use a 5-year DCF EBITDA Exit model that forecasts revenue growing 25% this year and between 15% and 25% in the four years after that (through to FY 2023). In this scenario, CLF stock is worth more than double (per finbox.io):

Fiscal Years Ending 18-Dec 19-Dec 20-Dec 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec Revenue 2,332 2,916 3,644 4,191 4,820 5,543 % Growth 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 15.00% 15.00% 15.00% EBITDA 762 894 958 1,148 1,441 1,796 % of Revenue 32.70% 30.70% 26.30% 27.40% 29.90% 32.40%

The inputs into this model assume that iron ore pellet prices grow in the double-digit rate annually.

Risks

Cliffs has $2.1 billion in debt and aims to cut it down by half to $1 billion. If business weakens this year instead of strengthening, then investors may worry over the company’s ability to reduce its debt. Still, management went so far as to question its Chinese competitors’ means of financing:

So the day will come that these NGOs and these environmental folks will have to put up or shut up. I mean, they will have to criticize the Chinese or they'll have to confess where these guys get their money from. I bet that this money is coming from sources that are not really great sources. So the Chinese, the environmental, the long term viability of the US steel industry, the high quality of revenues that we have, the long term plan, the strategies that keeps playing out the way we plan.

Source: SA Transcript

Cleveland-Cliffs also had no problems buying back its bonds. It even thanked short-sellers for cutting the cost of the debt:

we paid down a huge amount of our debt very quickly and effectively. I cannot thank enough the folks shorting our bonds at that time. They provide us with a fantastic shortcut, pun intended, to save this company. The cheap bonds we're able to buy in the open market enhances our ability to reduce our debt loads.

Your Takeaway

Cleveland-Cliffs has tremendous upside this year as iron ore prices firm up. Investors should not expect the stock to trade below the $10 range for too long. As the global economic activity picks up this year and next, the company’s profits will improve.

