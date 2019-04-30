Gulfport Energy: Production To Rebound After Q1 2019

Only a few of its wells were put on production in Q1 2019 before late March.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) saw its Q1 2019 production fall significantly compared to Q4 2018 as it didn't have many wells turn to sales during Q4 2018 and Q1 2019. Gulfport still expects that its average 2019 production will be close to its Q4 2018 production level since its completion activity is starting to ramp up.

Although natural gas prices have been somewhat weak, Gulfport appears to be 101% hedged on its 2019 natural gas production (at guidance midpoint), so gas prices aren't going to meaningfully affect its cash flow for this year.

Activity Levels

The reduction in activity levels can be seen in how many net wells Gulfport turned to sales in various quarters. During each of Q2 2018 and Q3 2018, Gulfport had 15.5 net wells turned to sales for the Utica Shale. This helped contribute to Gulfport's Q3 2018 production averaging 1,427.5 MMcfe per day, around 11% above Q1 2018 levels.

Net Wells Turned-To-Sales Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Utica Shale 15.5 15.5 7.3 6.0 SCOOP 0.9 5.9 2.9 2.8 Total 16.4 21.4 10.2 8.8

Gulfport's activity in Q4 2018 slowed down, with the number of net wells turned to sales around half that of Q3 2018. This contributed to Gulfport's Q4 2018 production falling around 2% from Q3 2018 levels. The drop in production from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019 was even more significant at -9% since Gulfport only turned 8.8 net wells to sales in Q1 2019, and 6.0 of those net wells barely contributed to the quarter's numbers since they started production in the last few days of the quarter.

Production is expected to pick up significantly in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019 due to the large number of wells (more than in Q3 2018) that Gulfport plans to turn to sales. This may result in Q2 to Q4 2019 averaging over 1,400 MMcfe per day, over 10% higher than Q1 2019 production levels.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Oil prices have gotten slightly stronger over the past month, while natural gas prices have become slightly weaker. This results in a projection that Gulfport will deliver around $1.323 billion in revenue after 2019 hedge settlements. Gulfport has natural gas swaps covering approximately 101% of its estimated 2019 natural gas production at a NYMEX price of $2.83 per Mcf, so changes in natural gas prices aren't going to affect Gulfport in 2019.

Gulfport has 2019 hedges on 33% of its production of NGLs and no oil hedges, so it will be more affected by changes in those prices in 2019. Even those oil and NGLs are expected to account for only 10% of its total production and 23% of its unhedged revenue.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 453,330,000 $2.22 $1,006 NGLs (Barrels) 5,876,500 $27.50 $162 Oil (Barrels) 2,518,500 $58.00 $146 Hedge Value $9 Total Revenue $1,323

Gulfport is now expected to deliver around $165 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

Expenses $ Million Gathering and Processing $280 LOE $81 Production Taxes $33 G&A $50 Interest $132 CapEx $582 Total Expenses $1,158

Notes On Valuation

Gulfport's net debt would be around $1.91 billion if it sells its Mammoth Energy (NASDAQ:TUSK) stake at current market prices. This does not include the effect of any positive cash flow it may generate in 2019. That level of net debt is around 2.2x Gulfport's unhedged 2019 EBITDAX. This isn't all that bad, but in the current environment, getting net debt under 2.0x EBITDAX seems to be a common target.

Gulfport's enterprise value (after adjusting for the value of its Mammoth Energy stake) is now just under $3 billion at its current $6.67 share price). This is around 3.4x its unhedged 2019 EBITDAX.

I'd still argue that Gulfport should probably be valued in the upper-single digits, with the potential for share repurchases (while its shares are at fairly low levels) having the potential to push its value into the double digits. Gulfport does have some risk with its slightly higher than ideal leverage (resulting in its longer-term bonds yielding around 9% to maturity now). However, it also has no note maturities until 2023, so there is the potential for it to resume production growth before its debt starts maturing.

Conclusion

Gulfport's production dipped in Q1 2019 as it only saw a few net wells turned to sales before late March. Its production should rebound significantly in future quarters though, as its activity picks up. Overall production is expected to average fairly close to Q4 2018 levels during 2019.

Gulfport's share price has suffered a bit due to its general lack of production growth this year, and with the decline in the value of its Mammoth Energy stake. The lower share price will allow Gulfport to repurchase more shares if it chooses to do so, as its projected cash flow during 2019 essentially isn't affected by natural gas prices due to its hedges.

While Gulfport does have some risk due to its leverage and lack of near-term production growth, I believe there is significant upside potential. With four years until its nearest note maturity, Gulfport has a fair amount of time to deliver on that upside potential.

