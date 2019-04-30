Biotech News Recap: Upcoming Presentations For Krystal Biotech At SID

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) - The company announced presentations of clinical data for KB103 to treat DEB (dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa) and preclinical data on KB105 for the treatment of autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis (NASDAQ:ARCI) and KB104 for the treatment of Netherton syndrome at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting on May 9th. However, readers should be aware that the first presentation for KB103 will share data that was already disclosed from the ongoing GEM-1 phase 1/2 study. Preclinical data for KB105 in ARCI will be of interest as well, considering that IND filing is expected in Q2. Not to be forgotten, IND filing for KB104 is expected before the end of the year, so the company's pipeline is moving forward at a good clip.

I recommended initiating a pilot position in shares of this enterprising gene therapy platform story back in the midteens and suggested readers "buy the dip" in Q3 2018. The great thing we discussed about platform stories (in this case, STAR-D or Skin TARgeted Delivery platform) is that a positive readout for lead product candidate leads Wall Street to revalue the company significantly higher as analysts and investors consider additional opportunities in the pipeline. STAR-D was identified previously as an attractive, unique asset allowing for development of off-the-shelf treatments for skin diseases where there are no effective treatments currently available. The basis of this value was the belief that modified HSV-1 could penetrate a variety of skin cells with a high payload capacity and low immunogenicity, allowing for repeat delivery.

For DEB, I noted that market potential was significant for this terrible rare disease, which affects 1 out of every 20,000 births in the United States with no treatment or cure currently available (palliative treatment costs run in the range of $200k to $400k annually). In my December update piece, I noted that interim data for KB103 in 2 adult RDEB patients looked promising (caveat for the small N). As part of a rather ingenious design, each patient had 2 wounds (surface area of 10 cm) randomized to receive topical KB103 or placebo - the drug candidate was also injected intradermally to intact skin in order to biopsy and assess functional COL7 expression and anchoring fibril formation. Wounds treated by the drug candidate showed clearly detectable functional COL7 expression (by immunofluorescence) in biopsy samples as early as day 2 - tissues from skin biopsies revealed NC1 and NC2 domains also showing production of functional COL7 along with anchoring fibrils (observed by immunoelectron microscopy) as early as 2 weeks.

Figure 2: Patient 1 COL7 Immunofluorescence (Source: 8-K filing)

Importantly, there were no serious adverse events or product-related adverse events (not even inflammation or irritation). Digging deeper, wounds in the first patient closed in 2 weeks as opposed to 10 weeks for placebo. For the second patient, wounds closed in 2 weeks as compared to placebo being unable to fully close wound. In terms of durability, so far, both of the patients' KB103-treated wounds remained closed (4.5 months for patient 1 and 3.5 months for patient 2). Another good sign was that patient 1 discontinued bandaging (prior required it regularly). The FDA apparently liked what it saw, noting evidence of COL7 expression and anchoring fibrils, thus allowing the study to do away with the intradermal arm and enroll pediatric patients, focusing on durability of wound closure as a means to gear up for phase 3 pivotal trial. Going forward, the new protocol allowed for increasing the dosing as well as administering to larger wound areas.

Other green flags I highlighted included institutional clustering, insider ownership, and the pedigree of management (Chairman and CEO Krish Krishnan formerly was COO/CFO of New River Pharmaceuticals, which was sold to Shire for $2.6 billion).

Going forward, all eyes will be on completion of the phase 1/2 GEM-1 trial and initiation of a clinical study for KB105. The bullish thesis is playing out nicely here, although DEB competition shouldn't be forgotten (Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO), Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC), ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR), etc.). Additionally, we could see potential partnering for more prevalent skin conditions with larger pharmaceutical companies (such as Allergan (NYSE:AGN)).

Other News of Note

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) - Together with Orion Corporation, the company announced that the FDA accepted its New Drug Application and granted Priority Review for darolutamide for the treatment of non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in the United States. This decision was based on data from the phase III ARAMIS trial - recently, Bayer also submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan. The drug candidate is thought to have peak sales potential in excess of $1 billion.

ViiV Healthcare - The HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA seeking approval for the investigational, monthly, injectable, two-drug regimen of cabotegravir and Janssen's (JNJ) rilpivirine to treat HIV-1 infection in adults whose viral load is suppressed and who are not resistant to cabotegravir or rilpivirine. Submission was based on results from global ATLAS and FLAIR pivotal phase 3 trials (over 1,100 patients treated in 16 countries) that showed the combination was as effective as standard of care in maintaining viral suppression through 48 weeks. The company also submitted a second NDA for an oral tablet formulation of cabotegravir that would be taken as an oral lead-in with an already-approved formulation of rilpivirine.

AVROBIO (AVRO) - The company announced that the FDA has cleared its New Drug Application for AVR-RD-01 (gene therapy candidate for treatment of Fabry disease). Dosing will begin at clinical sites in the United States as part of the FAB-201 phase 2 trial. So far, 7 patients have been dosed in an investigator-sponsored phase 1 trial and the current phase 2 study (underway in Australia with additional preliminary data expected in the summer).

PTC Therapeutics (PTC) - The company announced that Translarna has been granted marketing approval from the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency for the treatment of ambulatory children five years and older with Duchenne muscular dystrophy caused by a nonsense mutation.

Allergan and Editas Medicine (EDIT) - The two companies reported initial data from the ongoing natural history study to evaluate patients with Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) in an oral presentation at the Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy. Such information will prove instrumental in designing and implementing the phase 1/2 study for AGN-151587 (otherwise known as EDIT-101), a CRISPR genome editing candidate in development.

AstraZeneca (AZN) - The company announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion, recommending Lynparza as a 1st-line maintenance treatment of BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer. Specifically, use is intended as a maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced (FIGO stages III and IV) BRCA1/2-mutated (germline and/or somatic) high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response following completion of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. Lynparza is clearly the dominant PARP inhibitor on the market currently, having doubled its sales in 2018 to $647 million.

Pluristem (PSTI) - The company announced that it'd met enrollment timelines for its phase 3 trial in critical limb ischemia, having enrolled over 50% of required patients, allowing for interim analysis of efficacy after 1 year follow-up under the European Medicine Agency's Adaptive Pathways pilot project. Conditional marketing approval could result if data is supportive. Additionally, the company announced initiation of its Expanded Access Program with several sites in the US to make PLX-PAD available to CLI patients who don't meet inclusion criteria for the phase 3 trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.