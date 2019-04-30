3M Company: Q1 2019 Problems Are Not New

There have now been five cuts to guidance over the past year. I'd challenge any investor to find a company that moves the goalposts as much as this.

It is relatively uncommon that I find myself digging deep into large caps, at least other than as bellwether indicators given my small-cap focus. 3M Company (MMM) has been a little different. Only growing with time, I’ve long felt my bearishness here had enough merit to act upon it – so much so that I had built a relatively decent short position into earnings. For perspective, I’ve covered the firm several times on Seeking Alpha, most recently early in January (3M Company: 2019 Likely To Be A Disappointment) where I noted that guidance was still too lofty and that Wall Street continued to rely on the historical premium valuation to justify the current share price. The obvious risk is that premium might go out the window as execution issues are introduced into the story. Q1 2019 is that thesis manifest.

I was not alone in throwing caution flags: 3M Company had the highest short interest on the Dow Jones as of last reporting (measured by days to cover). While certainly not a massive indicator as short interest in those constituents is nearly always very low, it did point to others seeing kinks in the armor. Nonetheless, the past is past and investors are concerned about what happens from here. There are two important questions for anyone involved in 3M Company – long or short – to answer. Were earnings really all that bad and is there more of the same to come?

Earnings Take A Pounding

Before getting into earnings, let’s recap what has transpired over the past year. As the quarters roll on past, it is easy to view bad events as discrete ones. In other words, small problems get glossed over in isolation. When you go back through what has occurred at 3M over the past year, what becomes clear is that there has been a habitual habit of overpromising before underperforming and cutting guidance, with the management team being largely reactionary to shifts in the macro environment. Is it coincidental that this began just as Michael Roman became CEO, replacing Inge Thulin? That’s perhaps up for interpretation but we could see him eventually become collateral damage from these failures if problems continue to persist:

Sensing a pattern here? Rolling back to the beginning of last year, 2018 guidance versus eventual realized results missed by 7%. Analyst estimates for 2019 are now more than 15% lower than they were in April of last year ($11.33/share consensus versus $9.50/share current guidance). Despite a decent miss in 2018 and being nowhere near estimates for 2019, the share price of 3M Company has barely moved to the downside on the yearly chart – even after including the Q1 freefall. Sure, the S&P 500 is materially higher by 10% over this timeframe but most constituents posted meaningful earnings growth over this period.

Once again, and it’s a factor I’ve harped on consistently, this means there has been a trading multiple expansion. For bulls, there are two ways they have to look at this: either earnings issues are being viewed as transitory or investors are willing to pay a higher premium for the perceived safety shares offer. It can only be one of the two.

My question for bulls is simple: Why pay a greater premium for a firm showing more risk? For the first time in a very long time, Q1 2019 earnings introduced the spectre of something new: execution issues. Prior problems could be written off as one-time. Now, we have a pattern. Gross margins were down, revenue trailed worldwide market growth, and there are lingering environmental concerns through PFAS. Sales in automotive and electronics were down mid-single-digits with the only bright spot being the consumer-facing business. See commentary from the Q4 conference call:

Our automotive OEM business was down 9% year-on-year, impacted by a 6% decline in first quarter global car and light truck builds, along with channel inventory reductions, particularly in China. Shifting to the Electronics and Energy business, organic sales declined 3% in the first quarter. The Energy side of the business grew 5%, while the Electronics related businesses were down 6%, with declines in both display material systems and Electronics material solutions.

With operating profit down 160bps year over year, investors now can see just how much exposure the company has to lower volumes and weak productivity – even as price and raw materials were tailwinds. On top of this, the firm booked a $235mm reserve for environmental issues and upcoming litigation surrounding PFAS (not including product claims) and further increased its reserve for coal mine dust lawsuits by $313mm.

Concurrent with earnings, management announced a restructuring program to address these issues. 3M Company is not a firm known for having to do these types of large restructuring initiatives or having to book large litigation reserves. Investors would have to go back a long way to hear any 3M Company executive say “our operational execution fell short of the expectations we have for ourselves.” Further, the move to cut high salary headcount (2,000 positions for $250mm savings implies decent roles), trim inventory, and cut capital expenditures assuredly means lower future earnings growth. This portends some possible impact to the 2019-2023 plan which laid out a goal of 8-11% annual earnings per share growth through 2023.

*Source: 3M Company, 2018 Investor Day, Slide 33

Takeaways

In order to get there now (from the mid-point of 2019 guide), 3M Company will have to grow earnings at a 13.5% annual rate from 2020 through 2023. This is a company that only managed 7.5% average growth over the past five years and that included a pretty hefty tailwind from corporate tax reform. Is a near doubling of prior earnings growth rate, a rate that took place during the longest running bull market in history, really a probable path forward?

Investor expectations have been scuttled. The gameplan that formed the basis for the entirety of sell-side models has to be thrown out the window. While some research shops will be slow to digest this reality, it looks to be far more likely that this is not a short-term dip given management action. Further weakening the outlook, potential litigation issues are on the rise. Why, given this environment, should 3M Company command a premium to its historical valuation?

This is now a question bulls have to answer.



Tired of not outperforming markets and enduring volatility? Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable and concise research to keep your portfolio generating alpha. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. Sign up for a No Obligation Free Trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.