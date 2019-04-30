EVT: A Good Dividend Income CEF Trading At A Discount To NAV

Ever since I began publishing reports here at Seeking Alpha, a focal point of my work has been dividend-paying stocks. This is due to the simple fact that these dividends provide investors, particularly retirees and others, with a source of income that they can use to pay their bills and expenses without having to depend on the stock price always going up or selling off their assets. The whole strategy of dividend investing has proven to be a popular one, so it is unlikely to be a surprise that various funds have been established that use a dividend-focused investing strategy. One of these is the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT).

About The Fund

According to the fund's fact sheet, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has the stated objective of providing a high level of after-tax total return that consists primarily of dividend income and capital appreciation. In order to accomplish this goal, it invests primarily in dividend-paying common and preferred stock. This is largely what we might expect from a fund like this, and it also fits in well with the aforementioned dividend investing strategy. One of the things that some investors familiar with Eaton Vance's other closed-end funds that I have discussed on this site will notice is that EVT does not use options or any of the other exotic strategies that the company's other funds use.

The company's portfolio consists mostly of large-cap, dividend-paying stocks. Here are the ten largest holdings of the fund:

Source: Eaton Vance

I must admit that I was somewhat surprised by the absence of Microsoft (MSFT) or Apple (AAPL) in the top ten holdings, which are mainstays in Eaton Vance's other income funds. This may be due to the fact that both of these companies have relatively low dividend yields, and in the absence of options or any other alternative sources of income, the fund's managers do not want to drag down the average yield by including such companies.

In fact, EVT has relatively low exposure to technology compared to its benchmark index (the Russell 1000 Value Index):

Source: Eaton Vance

This under-weighting is likely due to the fact that the technology sector does not generally boast high dividend yields, and thus, is not particularly useful in helping the fund achieve its goal of generating current income. This is also likely the reason for the over-weighting that we see towards financials and utilities, as these industries typically have yields that are higher than the market as a whole. Admittedly, some readers may question this statement with regards to financials, but bear in mind that the financials sector issues a significant number of preferred shares, which generally have much higher yields than common equity in the same company does. This could account for some of the financials sector exposure.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which that position will begin to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is the risk possessed by any financial asset that is independent of the market as a whole. It is also the risk that aim to protect ourselves against through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that an asset that is too heavily weighted may be the victim of some event that causes its price to decline independently of the market, and since this risk is not fully diversified away, it will drag down the value of the portfolio as a whole. As we can clearly see above though, the fund does not have any assets that account for more than 5% of the total. Therefore, it appears to be reasonably well-diversified and overall protected against idiosyncratic risk.

When I first started looking at EVT, I somewhat expected to find a purely domestic fund, particularly because it benchmarks itself against the Russell 1000 Value Index. However, this is not the case, as approximately 10% of the fund's assets are invested outside of the United States:

Source: Eaton Vance

This gives the fund the opportunity to take advantage of the fact that there are many companies in foreign jurisdictions that boast dividend yields which are well above what can be found in the United States. It also gives us a certain amount of protection against regime risk, which is the risk that a given region's government will take some action that proves to be negative for our investments in that region. By spreading our assets around various regions then, we can limit the impact that any particular region's policies have on our overall portfolio. However, with that said, 90% of the assets are still invested in North American companies, so realistically, there is not enough diversification away from the United States to insulate us from the policies of that particular country.

Performance

Eaton Vance has a storied history of strong fund performance, and EVT is no exception to this:

Source: Eaton Vance

Of particular note here is the fact that EVT has delivered an average annual return of 16.33% over the past ten years. This is substantially better than the S&P 500 (SPY), which has averaged 15.76% over the same period. As several other commentators here have noted, dividend-paying stocks historically outperform non-dividend payers, and we certainly see that here. The primary reason for this historical outperformance is that most companies that pay a dividend have sustainable business models that produce copious amounts of free cash flow, and the market tends to reward these companies over time. EVT has certainly been able to take advantage of this over time, and even investors that are not particularly after income may still want to consider making an investment in this fund.

Distributions

As the primary purpose of EVT is to generate a high amount of dividend and capital gains income, we might expect the fund to boast a high distribution yield. This is indeed the case, as the fund yields 7.46% at the current price. This distribution consists of a regular monthly payment of $0.145 per share, which is set at the level that management believes it can maintain over time. It is important to note, though, that the fund might not actually make this amount every single month, but over time it all balances out, which is the most important thing.

Valuation

When we consider the fund's historically strong performance, we might expect it to trade at a fairly high valuation. However, this is not the case. We can see this by looking at the fund's net asset value, which is the current market price of all of the assets held by the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that an investor would receive if the fund was immediately liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund when we can obtain them at a price below net asset value. This is because this essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. This is the case right now, as the fund has a net asset value of $23.86 per share but currently trades for $23.31 per share. Thus, it is trading at a relatively small discount of 2.31%. While this is a small discount, it is a discount nonetheless, and so, an investor can still generate value by buying at the current price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is one of the funds that was set up to provide retail investors with an easy way to take advantage of a dividend investing strategy, and it has certainly proven successful at this. The fund is quite well-diversified and even includes some foreign shares to further increase its diversity. Finally, the fund has consistently outperformed the market and trades at a discount to net asset value. Overall then, it may be worth considering.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.