Elanco Animal Health And Aratana Therapeutics: Assessing The Deal

In the past two years, I have written several times about Aratana Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PETX) – a pet therapeutics company that is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for cats and dogs. So far, an investment in Aratana Therapeutics was not so lucrative and especially the last six months showed a horrible performance of the stock. In 2016, the stock price was even lower, but in the last few weeks Aratana Therapeutics was trading again close to its all-time lows.

Data by YCharts

Last Friday, Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) announced that it will acquire Aratana Therapeutics and as an Aratana Therapeutics shareholder myself I now have to decide if I want to own shares of Elanco or sell my Aratana shares before (and accept a loss of roughly 20%). To decide, if Elanco is a company I would like to own, it makes sense to take a closer look at the company.

Business Description

Elanco Animal Health was founded in 1954 as a division of Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) and went public in September last year as a spin-out from the parent Lilly. Similar to Aratana Therapeutics, Elanco is also an animal health company, but has a much broader product portfolio and is not just focused on cats and dogs. According to the company’s 10-K, Elanco is #1 in medicinal feed additives, #2 in poultry and #3 in cattle and offers a diverse portfolio of more than 125 brands. Elanco generated 51% of its revenue from North America, about 23% in the EMEA region and about 16% in the APAC region.

(Source: Elanco 10-K)

Elanco Animal Health reports in four different segments:

Companion Animal Disease Prevention (CA Disease Prevention): In this segment, Elanco has a broad parasiticide portfolio with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. Revenue from this segment was $804 million in 2018 and revenue increased 5% in 2017 and 22% in 2018.

(CA Disease Prevention): In this segment, Elanco has a broad parasiticide portfolio with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. Revenue from this segment was $804 million in 2018 and revenue increased 5% in 2017 and 22% in 2018. Companion Animal Therapeutics (CA Therapeutics): Elanco has a broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indication and disease stages. Additionally, Elanco has products for otitis (ear infection) as well as cardiovascular and dermatology indications. Galliprant is one of the fastest-growing products in the United States in this business segment. Revenue from this segment was $283 million in 2018 and while revenue increased only 2% in 2017, revenue increased 9% in 2018.

(CA Therapeutics): Elanco has a broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indication and disease stages. Additionally, Elanco has products for otitis (ear infection) as well as cardiovascular and dermatology indications. Galliprant is one of the fastest-growing products in the United States in this business segment. Revenue from this segment was $283 million in 2018 and while revenue increased only 2% in 2017, revenue increased 9% in 2018. Food Animal Future Protein & Health (FA Future Protein & Health): The portfolio includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics and serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. The segment generated $711 million in revenue in 2018 and revenue increased 3% in 2017 and 10% in 2018.

(FA Future Protein & Health): The portfolio includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics and serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. The segment generated $711 million in revenue in 2018 and revenue increased 3% in 2017 and 10% in 2018. Food Animal Ruminants & Swine (FA Ruminants & Swine): In this segment, Elanco has a range of food animal products used extensively in ruminant (e.g. cattle, sheep and goats) and swine production. In this segment, Elanco generated most of its revenue - $1,174 million – but while revenue was stable in 2018, it declined 10% in 2017.

Problems and Risks

When looking at Elanco, I see several problems when considering an investment.

Balance Sheet

First of all, Elanco’s balance sheet is rather problematic and not what a healthy and financially stable company should look like. Aside from $474.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, the company has also $2,958 million in goodwill and $2,453 million in intangible assets. This means, that more than 60% of the company’s total assets are either goodwill or intangible assets. With such high amounts of goodwill, we see not only a poor balance sheet, but also face the high risk of goodwill impairment charges in the future. Elanco also has $2,443 million in long-term debt (and $29 million in short-term debt), which leads to an acceptable D/E ratio of 0.47, but when taking the operating income of the last four quarters ($314 million) into account, it would take almost eight years to repay the debt. Even if we assume that Elanco can improve its margins and generate a higher amount of operating income, the debt seems to be very high.

Growth Potential

According to different studies, the animal health market will grow between 5% and 6% in the foreseeable future: one study sees a CAGR of 5.7% until 2026 for the animal health market; another study expects 5.63% annual growth between 2018 and 2023 for the sector. We could expect that Elanco should be able to grow similarly to the overall sector and continue to grow its revenue about 6% annually (as it has in 2018). However, when looking at the past five years we see that Elanco also had years with low-single-digit growth or even revenue decline. The revenue growth between 2014 and 2015 stems from the acquisition of Novartis Animal Health for $5.4 billion in 2015, which added about $1.1 billion in revenue.

(Source: Elanco 10-K)

For 2019, Elanco is expecting revenue to be between $3.1 billion and $3.16 billion, which is once again reflecting only a growth rate in the low single digits.

While revenue growth is a very important metric, a company can increase its net income, earnings per share and free cash flow also by improving its productivity and cutting costs or becoming more efficient. Productivity improvement is also one of Elanco’s major topics and in 2018, the company could reduce operating expenses by 5% and also rationalized 15% of low-volume, low-margin stock keeping units (SKUs). In its own guidance, Elance is also expecting a GAAP EPS of $0.36-0.48, which would be a significant improvement over the earnings per share of $0.28 in 2018. According to Nasdaq, earnings per share are also expected to rise over the next few years. For 2019, analysts are expecting an adjusted EPS of $1.09, for 2020 about $1.29, for 2021 about $1.45 and for 2022 the EPS should be $1.60.

Gross margin of Elanco fluctuated in the last four years between 47.3% and 51.6% and operating margin was 10.2% in 2018. When comparing these margins to competitors, it seems possible that Elanco could improve its margins further and achieve a higher EPS and increase its free cash flow. Zoetis (ZTS) currently has an operating margin of 32% and a net income margin of 24% and the Animal Health Segment of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) reported an EBIT margin of 19.5% and 20.8% in the last two years. If Elanco could achieve similar margins as Zoetis, it could achieve earnings per share of $2.40 with current revenue levels.

Valuation

But even if we assume that Elanco can grow its revenue in the mid-single digits (which has not always been the case in the past) and that the company can also improve its profitability, the stock still seems to be overvalued. The current P/E ratio is about 120 and the price/sales ratio is 3.35. The price/cash flow ratio is 24.56 and even the forward P/E ratio (calculated with the adjusted expected EPS) is about 30. Such high valuation metrics can only be justified if a company can grow with high rates.

To calculate an intrinsic value for Elanco is really difficult, as I have some trouble to come up with realistic estimates how much free cash flow the company can generate. I will use a few – very optimistic – assumptions to estimate the intrinsic value of Elanco. If we assume that Elanco can be similarly profitable as Zoetis, 15.4% of revenue could be generated as free cash flow (5-year average of Zoetis). This leads to a free cash flow of $486 million. We also assume that Elanco can grow the free cash flow about 6% annually (according to the studies mentioned above) for the next 10 years and then 3% for perpetuity. This leads to an intrinsic value of $27 for Elanco (10% discount rate) and even in this extremely optimistic calculation, the stock is still overvalued right now.

Taking into account my hypothetical discount cash flow calculation and the valuation metrics like P/E ratio or P/FCF ratio, Elanco is not a company I would invest in right now.

Acquisition of Aratana Therapeutics

As already mentioned above, Elanco announced that it will acquire Aratana Therapeutics. Shareholders will receive 0.1481 Elanco shares per Aratana share (representing $4.75) and a contingent value right ($0.25 per share based on certain performance metrics). The closing of the deal is expected for the summer of 2019 (maybe still in the second quarter, maybe in the third quarter). The number of Elanco outstanding shares will increase about 2% and the acquisition is valued at $234 million.

For the full year of 2018, Aratana Therapeutics reported a revenue of $35.4 million (including a $15 million Galliprant milestone payment from Elanco) and could increase its revenue 38%. In 2018, Aratana reported a loss of $0.32 per share, which was an improvement from 2017 where the company had to report a loss of $1.17.

The acquisition of Aratana Therapeutics enhances the Companion Animal Therapeutics portfolio. So far, the company has three approved products that are already generating revenue. The most successful product is Galliprant, which was a collaboration between Elanco Animal Health and Aratana Therapeutics and is for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs. Elanco will now have full ownership of Galliprant, which is saving cash on milestone and royalty payments otherwise owed to Aratana. The numbers in the chart below are only the Galliprant licensing & collaboration revenues Aratana received from Elanco for Galliprant. In the first quarter of 2019, Galliprant achieved $23 million in sales, including the first sale of Galliprant outside of the United States.

Aside from the full ownership of Galliprant, Elanco can also add Nocita to its portfolio, which is a long-acting local anesthetic formulation of bupivacaine to provide local post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. And finally, Entyce, which is the only FDA-approved therapeutic for appetite stimulation in dogs with a proven improvement in appetite and weight gain.

(Source: Aratana Presentation)

Elanco is also acquiring the pipeline of Aratana Therapeutics and adds early development programs for pain, atopic dermatitis and cancer.

(Source: Elanco Presentation)

Aratana Therapeutics has several good products and with the bigger sales and distribution network and experience, Elanco might be able to market these products more successfully than Aratana Therapeutics and achieve sales growth.

Conclusion

In many cases, spin-offs are very successful and rewarding for shareholders, but that doesn’t automatically mean it has to be the same way for Elanco. I definitely wouldn’t buy Elanco right now as it is overvalued in my opinion and the current stock price is reflecting unrealistic growth expectations. But in my case, the decision is rather if I want to sell my Aratana Therapeutics position with a loss or accept the Elanco shares. I am not sure yet but I think I will probably accept the Elanco shares despite the valuation.

Obviously, Elanco is also planning a dividend in 2019 after the exit of Eli Lilly as the company states on its own FAQ page, that it is paying a dividend. However, I couldn’t find any further information and as far as I know, Elanco didn’t pay a dividend so far. A dividend might be one more reason for investors to own Elanco and shows that management is confident about its financial situation despite the high amounts of goodwill and long-term debt.

